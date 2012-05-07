FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude ends down on Europe election uncertainty
#Funds News
May 7, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Crude ends down on Europe election uncertainty

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures edged lower
on Monday in choppy trading after European election results
revived worries about the region's debt woes and contracting
economy.	
    Socialist Francois Hollande's victory in France's
presidential election signaled a push back against German-led
austerity policies.  	
    Greece's election created uncertainty over whether formation
of a new government is possible and a first attempt failed on
Monday.  	
    Crude prices posted a fourth straight lower settlement, but
crude bounced after slumping intraday to multimonth lows that
prompted buying by bargain hunters. 	
    Europe's latest turmoil was judged not to be an immediate
threat to the economies of China and India, the key sources of
oil demand growth.    	
    Brent June crude settled only 2 cents lower at
$113.16 a barrel, after slumping to $110.34, the lowest intraday
price since Jan. 30. Brent continued to seesaw near flat,
managing modest turns higher in post-settlement trading.	
    Brent's 5.5-percent stumble last week was the biggest
percentage weekly loss since the week to Nov. 18. U.S. crude
tumbled 6.1 percent last week, posting the biggest weekly
percentage loss since late September.    	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude 
fell 55 cents, or 0.56 percent, to settle at $97.94 a barrel,
having dropped to $95.34, the lowest intraday price since Dec.
20. Monday's intraday peak was $98.24.	
    * Greece might run out of cash by end-June if it does not
have a government in place to negotiate a next aid tranche with
the EU and the IMF and projected state revenues fall short,
three finance ministry officials told Reuters on Monday.
 	
    * Islamist gunmen killed at least 32 government soldiers on
Monday when they stormed a military position in southern Yemen
where militants control broad swathes of territory, a military
official said. 	
    * Raising OPEC's output target is not on the exporting
group's agenda for now but probably will be, Algerian Energy and
Mines Minister Youcef Yousfi said. OPEC is scheduled to meet
next on June 14 in Vienna. 	
    * The Federal Regulatory Energy Commission (FERC), which
regulates interstate pipelines, said on Monday it was denying
the application by Enbridge and Enterprise to be able to set
market-based rates on its reversed Seaway pipeline, according to
an order released by the commission. 	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * Copper rose 1.4 percent in thin, volatile trade, tumbling
near a two-week low and then bouncing back, with investors
selling on an uncertain political outlook in Europe, then buying
on expectations for a second-half upturn in Chinese demand.
 	
    * The euro slid across the board after the outcome of
elections in Greece and France cast doubt on the political will
and commitment to austerity plans regarded as key to tackling
the euro zone debt crisis. Technical support helped pare losses
during New York trade. 	
    * Investors brushed off Europe's election results, as the
S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end nearly unchanged,
despite the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's ability to
tackle its debt crisis. 	
    	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at
4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.	
    * U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data
due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.	
   	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    97.94   -0.55  -0.6%   95.34   98.24  279,884  443,060
 CLc2    98.31   -0.57  -0.6%   95.80   98.60   74,707   97,547
 LCOc1  113.16   -0.02   0.0%  110.34  113.40  156,276  323,768
 RBc1   2.9741 -0.0017  -0.1%  2.9102  2.9872   33,352   71,651
 RBc2   2.9287 -0.0043  -0.2%  2.8672  2.9404   22,379   37,263
 HOc1   2.9814 -0.0274  -0.9%  2.9540  3.0088   53,883   81,202
 HOc2   2.9852 -0.0279  -0.9%  2.9584  3.0085   22,844   22,710
                                                                             
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    May 04   30D AVG     May 04  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        555,241   884,050   535,339  1,613,813    -5,102
 RBOB          85,705   154,867   183,417    302,610      -926
 HO           125,822   158,087   137,205    307,279    -3,898

