NYMEX-Crude down 5th day on Greek woes, economic worries
#Funds News
May 8, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Crude down 5th day on Greek woes, economic worries

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* API says U.S. crude stocks up 7.8 mln bbls last week
    * U.S. summer gasoline outlook falls from $4 danger zone
    * Coming up: EIA inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday

    NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell for
the fifth straight day on Tuesday as Europe's political and
economic troubles deepened on post-election uncertainty in
Greece and worries about growing U.S. stockpiles persisted, both
raising more concerns about oil demand. 	
    Front-month U.S., crude ended at its lowest level
since February and posted its biggest five-day loss since
October, with no respite in sight as euro zone debt troubles
continue and U.S. weekly inventory data was forecast to show the
sixth straight week of increases in crude oil stockpiles.	
    Greece sank deeper into crisis when the Leftist candidate
for prime minister set conditions for a new coalition which the
biggest party said would destroy the country. 	
    Adding to Greece's troubles, The European Central Bank will
not renegotiate the nation's bailout package and there are no
alternatives to sticking with it if it wants to stay in the euro
zone, ECB Executive Boarde member Joerg Asmussesn was quoted as
saying. 	
    Both U.S. June gasoline and heating oil futures gained,
recovering late as global benchmark Brent crude slashed
its losses significantly.	
    In post-settlement trading, U.S. crude extended losses after
the industry group American Petroleum Institute said that
domestic crude stocks jumped 7.8 million barrels in the week to
May 4, nearly four times the forecast for a 2.0 million increase
in a Reuters poll of analysts.  	
    Distillate stocks fell 2.7 million barrels, countering the
forecast for a 100,000 barrel rise and gasoline stocks plunged
5.0 million barrels, leaving in the dust expectations for a
100,000 barrel decline. 	
    Refinery utilization rose 1.1 percentage points, the API
said, far more than the forecast for a 0.3 percentage point
increase.	
    Traders await the weekly data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration, considered more comprehensive than
the API's, on Wednesday morning for a further guidance of
fundamentals.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June
delivery settled at $97.01 a barrel, falling 93 cents, or
0.95 percent, the lowest front-month settlement since Feb. 6.	
    * In five days, front-month crude tumbled $9.15, or 8.62
percent, the biggest five-day loss for U.S. front-month crude
since Oct. 4, 2011, when prices fell 10.4 percent, according to
Reuters data. 	
    * In London, ICE June Brent crude settled at $112.73
a barrel, down 43 cents, or 0.38 percent, the lowest Brent
front-month settlement since Feb. 2. 	
    * In five days, Brent crude has fallen $6.93, or 5.79
percent, the biggest five-day loss since Oct. 4, 2011, when
prices fell 6.86 percent, according to Reuters data. 	
    * Brent's premium over U.S. crude widened to $15.72 at the
close, from $15.22 on Monday. 
    * Prices for U.S. regular gasoline will average $3.79 a
gallon between April and September this year, the same national
average posted last week and just 8 cents above prices a year
ago, the U.S. Energy Department said in a monthly forecast.
 	
    * Oil production from non-OPEC nations will average 52.6
million barrels per day this year, 100,000 bpd lower from the
DOE's previous forecast. U.S. oil production will average 6.2
million bpd this year, 500,000 bpd higher from last year, the
DOE also said.  
    * Tankers carrying Alaska North Slope oil to the U.S. West
Coast are returning with some crude still on board because
refinery shutdowns have cut demand, a BP Plc spokesman
said.  	
    * Iran is accepting payments in yuan for some of the crude
oil it supplies to China, the Iranian ambassador the United Arab
Emirates said. 	
    * India's crude oil imports from Iran declined by about 34
percent in April compared with March, deeper than expected and
the first sign of New Delhi implementing cuts in supplies from
the sanctions-hit Islamic republic. 	
    * Sudan's crude oil production at the Heglig oilfield will
increase to 80,0000 barrels per day, from a current capacity of
about 55,0000 bpd, and exploration deals for six blocks will be
signed soon as it moves to make up for a big loss in oil
exports, its oil minister said. [ID: nL5E8G8BAI]	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS
    * The euro fell for a seventh straight session against the
dollar on concerns that political uncertainty in Greece and a
French change in leadership could undermine austerity plans
viewed as central to tackling the euro zone debt crisis. 	
    * Major U.S. equity indexes tumbled as Wall Street fell to a
two-month low over new questions about Europe's ability to fend
off a deeper crisis in the debt-stricken region. 	
    * Copper fell to a two-week low, pressured by a weak euro on
uncertainties spawned by Greece's political troubles that
reignited fears about the euro zone debt crisis and raised
worries about the demand outlook for industrial metals. 	
    * Gold fell about 2 percent in heavy trading, briefly
breaking below $1,600 an ounce as worries about the euro zone
debt crisis would worsen triggered a technical selloff. 	
	
     * UPCOMING EVENTS, DATA 	
     * U.S. weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m. EST, Thursday	
     * U.S. international trade for March, 8:30 a.m. EST,
Thursday.	
 	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    97.01   -0.93  -1.0%   95.52   98.12  309,233  300,474
 CLc2    97.37   -0.94  -1.0%   95.90   98.48   93,311   83,004
 LCOc1  112.73   -0.43  -0.4%  110.53  113.64  239,722  159,882
 RBc1   2.9944  0.0203   0.7%  2.9352  3.0175   47,106   46,625
 RBc2   2.9394  0.0107   0.4%  2.8839  2.9585   35,700   25,056
 HOc1   2.9901  0.0087   0.3%  2.9380  2.9998   54,373   61,582
 HOc2   2.9929  0.0077   0.3%  2.9414  3.0021   27,809   23,888
                                                                                                          
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    May 07   30D AVG     May 07  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        613,599   594,512   545,847  1,601,023    12,790
 RBOB         128,980   101,847   179,165    312,400     1,558
 HO           136,220   135,344   137,108    307,279    -3,898

