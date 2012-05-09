NYMEX-U.S. crude ends lower as crude inventories up

* U.S. crude stocks rose, products fell last week-EIA * Bailout payment to Greece eases euro zone concerns * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures edged down on Wednesday in choppy trading on the way to a sixth straight lower close, ending well above its intraday low as falling fuel stocks and technical support at the 200-day moving average countered pressure from rising crude oil stockpiles. U.S. crude oil inventories rose 3.65 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly report, more than analyst expectations. But the inventory boost in the EIA data was much less than rise of 7.8 million barrels reported by the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday. Gasoline stocks fell 2.61 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 3.25 million barrels and crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, added another 1.6 million barrels, the EIA said. Crude stocks were expected to have risen 2 million barrels, with gasoline seen down 100,000 barrels and distillate stocks were expected to be up 100,000 barrels. Supportive to crude futures was a decision by the board of the European Financial Stability Facility on Wednesday to make a payment of 5.2 billion euros in emergency aid to Greece, overcoming opposition from some euro zone member states. The post-election turmoil in Greece, with politicians still unable to form a coalition government on Wednesday, and France's choice of a new president, had roiled markets and pressured crude prices this week. U.S. crude slipped below its 200-day moving average of $96.29 intraday , but recovered to settle well above that level. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude fell 20 cents, or 0.21 percent, to settle at $96.81 a barrel, having traded from $95.17 to $97.39. * Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said there is a surplus of oil in the market. "There is a surplus oil in the market. There is surplus supply," he said in brief comments to reporters. * Iran has authorized private Iranian exporters to sell up to 20 percent of its crude exports in a move intended to help skirt international sanctions, the head of the traders' union said. * Greece moved closer to a second snap election when the head of the biggest party launched a new attack on leftist Alexis Tsipras, saying his plans for a new government would push the country out of the euro zone. * China will cut gasoline and diesel prices by about 3 percent from Thursday in response to declines in crude oil prices, although the moderate cut is expected to be unlikely to be sufficient to stimulate demand much. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks fell for the fifth day in six as investors kept Europe's recent turmoil in focus, but news that Greece will get its latest bailout payment helped cut losses late in the session. * Copper fell to its lowest level in three weeks, sinking below $8,000 per tonne in London intraday, as political turmoil in Greece heightened fears about Europe's deepening debt crisis and its impact on demand for raw materials. * The euro dropped against the dollar to a 3-1/2-month low, falling for the eighth straight session on concerns that political turmoil in Greece threatens its rescue deal and as fears rise about the risks posed by Spain's banks. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday. * U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. * U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 96.81 -0.20 -0.2% 95.17 97.39 306,936 333,767 CLc2 97.15 -0.22 -0.2% 95.53 97.74 90,220 105,972 LCOc1 113.20 0.47 0.4% 111.31 113.27 229,499 252,428 RBc1 3.0241 0.0297 1.0% 2.9740 3.0258 69,862 61,651 RBc2 2.9570 0.0176 0.6% 2.9135 2.9590 60,265 37,930 HOc1 2.9991 0.0090 0.3% 2.9578 3.0006 51,941 64,631 HOc2 3.0015 0.0086 0.3% 2.9603 3.0028 24,595 28,485 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT May 08 30D AVG May 08 NET CHNG CRUDE 616,937 661,078 555,053 1,590,926 10,097 RBOB 210,552 146,224 179,279 313,370 -439 HO 127,584 147,398 137,261 307,279 -3,898