NYMEX-Crude dips, posts biggest 2-wk loss since Sept 2011

* China industrial growth falters, adds to demand worries * Investors shrug off rosy U.S. consumer confidence poll * Speculators slash U.S. crude holdings in week to May 8-CFTC * Coming up: API weekly petroleum supply data, Tuesday NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell nearly 1 percent on Friday as weaker industrial growth in China and persistent euro zone worries clouded the oil demand outlook. A four-year-high reading in U.S. consumer confidence failed to halt the day's selling, causing crude futures to fall for a second straight week, racking up the biggest two-week percentage loss since the end of September last year. For the report on cosumer confidence, see A forecast for a small rise in oil demand caused little stir in the oil markets The International Energy Agency said global oil demand will remain little changed this year. It forecast that demand will edge up 20,000 barrels per day from its previous monthly forecast, to 790,000 bpd. Meanwhile, a weekly report from the U.S. futures market regulator showed the biggest ever cuts in net U.S. crude oil long positions by big traders, reflecting the recent steep sell-off that has sent prices sharply lower. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said that hedge funds and other large speculative investors slashed their positions in NYMEX crude oil and options in the week to May 8 by 81,674 contracts to 153,725 in the period. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude settled 95 cents lower at $96.13 a barrel. * For the week, front-month crude fell $2.36 or 2.4 percent, extending losses to a second straight week. In those two weeks, U.S. front-month crude dropped $8.80, or 8.4 percent, the biggest two-week percentage loss since Sept. 30, 2011. * In London, ICE June Brent crude settled down 42 cents, or 0.42 percent, at $112.26 a barrel, also down for the second week, during which it dropped $7.57, or 6.3 percent, its biggest two-week percentage loss since Dec. 16, 2011. * Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $16.13, from $15.65 on Thursday. * NYMEX June RBOB settled down 0.94 cents, or 0.31 percent, at $3.0008 a gallon. For the week, it gained 2.50 cents, or 0.8 percent, after a sharp, 7.2 percent loss in the week to May 4. * NYMEX June heating oil closed 1.98 cents lower, or 0.66 percent, at $2.9636 a gallon. For the week, it fell 4.52 cents, or 1.5 percent, down for a second week. * BP has made the first offer to sell crude oil in the U.S. Gulf Coast from the glutted Cushing, Oklahoma, trading hub via the reverseed Seaway pipeline, due to start next week, raising hope for stronger prices for Canadian and U.S. crudes, traders and brokers said. * Enbridge Inc Canada's No. 2 pipeline company, plans to spend $1.3 billion doubling the capacity of its Line 6B in Michingan and Indiana as reffiners raise demand for inexpensive Canadian crude. * China's implied oil deamnd dropped to a six-month low in April and posted its first yearly decline in at last the last three years due to a sputtering economy and high crude prices. * China's refined copper productionn fell 3.7 percent in April from March, an indication that weaker-than-expected domestic demand had cut smelters' operating rates. MARKETS NEWS * The euro slid to a 3-1/2-month low in volatile trade as political uncertainty in Greece and heavy trading losses by JP Morgan Chase caused investors to favor other currencies. * U.S. equities ended modestly lower, as gains in technology shares nearly overturned a slump in bank shares after JPMorgan said it had lost billions in bad trades. * Copper fell for a second straight week in reaction to Europe's escalating debt crisis and another round of data confirming an economic slowdown in China, the top metals consumer. * Gold fell almost 1 percent as fears over the European debt crisis and sharp losses in equities and commodities sent the precious metal to its biggest weekly decline this year. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * American Petroleum Institute's petroleum inventory report for the week to May 11, 4:30 a.m. EDT (2030 GMT) Tuesday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 96.13 -0.95 -1.0% 95.56 97.20 237,511 282,314 CLc2 96.49 -0.92 -0.9% 95.94 97.54 86,395 101,288 LCOc1 112.26 -0.47 -0.4% 111.40 112.80 175,303 198,338 RBc1 3.0008 -0.0094 -0.3% 2.9759 3.0131 36,370 65,031 RBc2 2.9331 -0.0091 -0.3% 2.9077 2.9444 30,626 47,858 HOc1 2.9636 -0.0198 -0.7% 2.9523 2.9839 34,475 48,175 HOc2 2.9678 -0.0199 -0.7% 2.9569 2.9878 17,659 24,732 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT May 10 30D AVG May 10 NET CHNG CRUDE 489,806 568,617 558,369 1,556,759 16,864 RBOB 94,851 154,997 180,302 313,419 49 HO 83,888 107,402 137,108 303,609 -1,179