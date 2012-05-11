FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude dips, posts biggest 2-wk loss since Sept 2011
#Funds News
May 11, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

NYMEX-Crude dips, posts biggest 2-wk loss since Sept 2011

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* China industrial growth falters, adds to demand worries
    * Investors shrug off rosy U.S. consumer confidence poll
    * Speculators slash U.S. crude holdings in week to May
8-CFTC
    * Coming up: API weekly petroleum supply data, Tuesday

    NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell nearly
1 percent on Friday as weaker industrial growth in China and
persistent euro zone worries clouded the oil demand outlook.  	
    A four-year-high reading in U.S. consumer confidence failed 	
to halt the day's selling, causing crude futures to fall for a
second straight week, racking up the biggest two-week percentage
loss since the end of September last year. For the report on
cosumer confidence, see 	
    A forecast for a small rise in oil demand caused little stir
in the oil markets 	
    The International Energy Agency said global oil demand will
remain little changed this year. It forecast that demand will
edge up 20,000 barrels per day from its previous monthly
forecast, to 790,000 bpd. 	
    Meanwhile, a weekly report from the U.S. futures market
regulator showed the biggest ever cuts in net U.S. crude oil
long positions by big traders, reflecting the recent steep
sell-off that has sent prices sharply lower. 	
    The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said that
hedge funds and other large speculative investors slashed their
positions in NYMEX crude oil and options in the week to May 8 by
81,674 contracts to 153,725 in the period.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude 	
settled 95 cents lower at $96.13 a barrel.	
    * For the week, front-month crude fell $2.36 or 2.4 percent,	
extending losses to a second straight week. In those two weeks, 	
U.S. front-month crude dropped $8.80, or 8.4 percent, the 	
biggest two-week percentage loss since Sept. 30, 2011.  	
    * In London, ICE June Brent crude settled down 42
cents, or 0.42 percent, at $112.26 a barrel, also down for the
second week, during which it dropped $7.57, or 6.3 percent, its
biggest two-week percentage loss since Dec. 16, 2011.
    * Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $16.13, from
$15.65 on Thursday. 
    * NYMEX June RBOB settled down 0.94 cents, or 0.31
percent, at $3.0008 a gallon. For the week, it gained 2.50
cents, or 0.8 percent, after a sharp, 7.2 percent loss in the
week to May 4. 
     * NYMEX June heating oil closed 1.98 cents lower, or
 0.66 percent, at $2.9636 a gallon. For the week, it fell 4.52
cents, or 1.5 percent, down for a second week. 
     * BP has made the first offer to sell crude oil in
the U.S. Gulf Coast from the glutted Cushing, Oklahoma, trading
hub via the reverseed Seaway pipeline, due to start next week,
raising hope for stronger prices for Canadian and U.S. crudes,
traders and brokers said.     	
    * Enbridge Inc Canada's No. 2 pipeline company, 
plans to spend $1.3 billion doubling the capacity of its Line 6B
in Michingan and Indiana as reffiners raise demand for
inexpensive Canadian crude. 	
    * China's implied oil deamnd dropped to a six-month low in
April and posted its first yearly decline in at last the last
three years due to a sputtering economy and high crude prices.	
    	
    * China's refined copper productionn fell 3.7 percent in
April from March, an indication that weaker-than-expected
domestic demand had cut smelters' operating rates.
 
    	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * The euro slid to a 3-1/2-month low in volatile trade as
political uncertainty in Greece and heavy trading losses by JP
Morgan Chase caused investors to favor other currencies.
 	
    * U.S. equities ended modestly lower, as gains in technology
shares nearly overturned a slump in bank shares after JPMorgan
said it had lost billions in bad trades. 	
    * Copper fell for a second straight week in reaction to
Europe's escalating debt crisis and another round of data
confirming an economic slowdown in China, the top metals
consumer. 	
    * Gold fell almost 1 percent as fears over the European debt
crisis and sharp losses in equities and commodities sent the
precious metal to its biggest weekly decline this year. 	
	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * American Petroleum Institute's petroleum inventory report
for the week to May 11, 4:30 a.m. EDT (2030 GMT) Tuesday.	
 	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    96.13   -0.95  -1.0%   95.56   97.20  237,511  282,314
 CLc2    96.49   -0.92  -0.9%   95.94   97.54   86,395  101,288
 LCOc1  112.26   -0.47  -0.4%  111.40  112.80  175,303  198,338
 RBc1   3.0008 -0.0094  -0.3%  2.9759  3.0131   36,370   65,031
 RBc2   2.9331 -0.0091  -0.3%  2.9077  2.9444   30,626   47,858
 HOc1   2.9636 -0.0198  -0.7%  2.9523  2.9839   34,475   48,175
 HOc2   2.9678 -0.0199  -0.7%  2.9569  2.9878   17,659   24,732
                                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    May 10   30D AVG     May 10  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        489,806   568,617   558,369  1,556,759    16,864
 RBOB          94,851   154,997   180,302    313,419        49
 HO            83,888   107,402   137,108    303,609    -1,179

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
