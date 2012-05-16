NYMEX-Crude ends lower on euro zone, Greece concerns

* Greece's bank, political uncertainty pressures oil, equities * U.S. crude stocks rose, products fell last week-EIA * Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell a fourth straight session on Wednesday as political turmoil and banking problems in Greece raised new concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis. Oil and Wall Street equities were pressured after the European Central Bank said it had stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they have not been successfully recapitalized. The development highlighted the weak state of the banking sector in Greece, where Greeks are pulling euros out of the banks in fear that their country may exit the European currency. Earlier, U.S. crude briefly turned higher after Energy Information Administration data showed a smaller increase than that in an industry report earlier in the week. The increase was more than expected at 2.13 million barrels, but less than the 6.6-million-barrel jump reported on Tuesday by industry group the American Petroleum Institute. Gasoline stocks fell 2.8 million barrels and distillate inventories fell 969,000 barrels, the EIA said. U.S. crude stocks had been forecast to rise by 1.7 million barrels, a Reuters survey of analysts taken ahead of the weekly reports showed. Distillate stocks were pegged to be down 600,000 barrels and gasoline stocks to have fallen 500,000 barrels. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude fell $1.17, or 1.24 percent, to settle at $92.81 a barrel after dropping to $91.81 to set the lowest intraday price since Nov. 3. It traded up to $94.16. * Expiring Brent June crude fell 53 cents, or 0.47 percent, to settle at $111.71 a barrel, going off the board after trading from $110.41 to $112.10. * Brent July crude suffered greater losses, falling $1.70 to settle at $109.75. It fell to $109.10 in post-settlement trading, having reached $111.46. * U.S. President Barack Obama will seek support for tapping strategic oil reserves from other Group of Eight leaders at a summit this weekend before the European Union's July embargo of Iranian crude, Kyodo news agency reported. * Britain and France are studying a proposed European Union ban on insuring tankers carrying Iranian oil to see how severe an impact it would have on trade with non-EU countries, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said. * Syria remains the top destination for Iranian arms shipments in violation of a U.N. Security Council ban, according to a confidential draft report by a U.N. panel of experts seen by Reuters. The report discusses Iran's attempts to circumvent sanctions on its nuclear program but notes that the four rounds of punitive measures imposed on Iran between 2006 and 2010 were having an impact. * Oil prices remain a threat to the fragile global economic recovery despite a recent fall, the International Energy Agency's chief economist said, adding the IEA remained ready to release emergency oil stocks if needed. * U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers kept the door open to a fresh round of monetary stimulus, citing downside risks to a moderately expanding economy, according to minutes for the central bank's April meeting. MARKETS NEWS * The euro dropped to a four-month low against the U.S. dollar, sliding for a fourth consecutive session and likely facing more pressure from fears about a Greek exit from the euro zone. * U.S. stocks ended lower after a choppy session, with the S&P 500 logging its fourth straight decline as investors worried about Greece's future as a member of the euro zone. * Copper hit a four-month low, notching up a fourth session of losses, as fresh worries emerged about the solvency of some Greek banks. Investors also were concerned about a slowdown in big metals consumer China's economy. * Gold recovered from a 2012 low, edging back to parity, as U.S. stocks inched higher after speculation that Germany and France will act to keep Greece in the euro zone lifted the euro into the black. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday. * U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. * U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 92.81 -1.17 -1.2% 91.81 94.16 290,055 284,712 CLc2 93.19 -1.16 -1.2% 92.19 94.53 119,049 118,662 LCOc1 111.71 -0.53 -0.5% 110.41 112.10 21,965 146,266 RBc1 2.9209 -0.0232 -0.8% 2.9058 2.9551 37,747 55,473 RBc2 2.8651 -0.0265 -0.9% 2.8504 2.8993 36,358 44,336 HOc1 2.8976 -0.0354 -1.2% 2.8850 2.9377 49,285 57,809 HOc2 2.9039 -0.0347 -1.2% 2.8916 2.9436 31,759 32,423 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT May 15 30D AVG May 15 NET CHNG CRUDE 622,046 596,463 561,860 1,539,151 -4,075 RBOB 107,946 150,988 172,113 315,202 1,102 HO 131,629 139,821 134,725 309,131 -3,487