NYMEX-U.S. crude ends lower a 5th straight day
#Funds News
May 17, 2012 / 9:31 PM / in 5 years

NYMEX-U.S. crude ends lower a 5th straight day

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Seaway pipeline reversed flows seen this weekend
    * Mid-Atlantic factory activity contraction pressures oil
    * Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

    NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell for a
fifth straight session on Thursday in choppy trading as U.S.
economic data and ongoing worries about the euro zone and
Greece's political and debt crisis      pressured oil prices on
both sides of the Atlantic.	
    U.S. stocks hit a four-month low as rising Spanish bond
yields increased investor anxiety over the health of that 
country's banks and of the region's economy. 	
    Oil and equities also were pressured by data showing U.S.
initial jobless benefits last week held at levels suggesting
sluggish growth in hiring and by a separate report showing
factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region contracted in May.
    	
    Crude received support early from news that the U.S.
ambassador to Israel said U.S. plans for a possible military
strike on Iran are ready and the option is "fully available." 	
 	
    The remarks came days before Iran resumes talks with world
powers over Tehran's nuclear program on May 23 in Iraq.	
    Brent crude, with the July contract taking over the
front-month position, fell 2 percent and wiped out 2012 gains,
narrowing the spread between Brent and U.S. crude.	
    The first crude oil is expected to flow on the reversed
Seaway pipeline this weekend, partners Enterprise Products
 and Enbridge Inc said. The target for the flow
reversal had been Thursday. 	
    The reversal is intended to ease a Midwest crude oil glut
and is expected to reduce the recent deficit of U.S. light sweet
crude to global benchmark Brent. 	
    Brent's weakness helped drag down U.S. gasoline and
heating oil futures. U.S. cash crude differentials have
been elevated, which put crude more in line with higher Brent
prices, pulling U.S. refined products prices up also.	
     U.S. RBOB June gasoline finished 4.27 cents lower at
$2.8782 a gallon. It fell below front-month RBOB's 200-day
moving average of $2.8796 for the first since Feb. 2, according
to Reuters data.	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude 
 fell 25 cents, or 0.27 percent, to settle at $92.56 a
barrel, the lowest settlement since Nov. 2 when crude closed at
$92.51. Thursday's $92.09-$93.88 trading band was inside
Wednesday's range.	
    * An oil spill was discovered off Brazil's coast near the
country's Espirito Santo state, Brazil's Navy said. The Navy
said it has sent a team to investigate. 	
    * Iranian petrochemical exports have plunged nearly 90
percent in the last two weeks as most maritime firms, including
those in Iran, cannot find insurance to transport cargoes due to
EU sanctions, according to traders and shipping data.
 	
    * Imperial Oil Ltd's small Nova Scotia refinery
became the latest victim of a crippling squeeze on East Coast
profit margins, as the company said it was likely to sell or
shut the plant by early next year. 	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * The yen posted sharp gains against the euro and dollar,
bolstered by safety bids on concerns about banks in Spain and
Greece, chances of contagion if Greece leaves the euro and
disappointing U.S. economic data. The euro fell to a four-month
low versus the dollar but recovered by early afternoon to trade
slightly higher on the day. 	
    * Copper steadied after hitting four-month lows the previous
session, but sentiment was cautious given worries Spain might be
hard hit if Greece leaves the euro and defaults on its debt.
 	
    * Spot gold rallied more than 2 percent for its largest
one-day gain since late January as technical buy signals and new
signs of a sluggish U.S. economy more than offset deepening
despair over the euro zone. 	
    	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.	
    * NYMEX June crude contract expiration on Tuesday.	
    * American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at
4:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.	
	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    92.56   -0.25  -0.3%   92.09   93.88  263,353  308,371
 CLc2    92.94   -0.25  -0.3%   92.47   94.24  131,963  128,242
 LCOc1  107.49   -2.26  -2.1%  106.94  110.15  284,407   22,415
 RBc1   2.8782 -0.0427  -1.5%  2.8668  2.9303   44,769   49,944
 RBc2   2.8174 -0.0477  -1.7%  2.8060  2.8730   47,788   40,535
 HOc1   2.8490 -0.0486  -1.7%  2.8394  2.9051   50,762   56,482
 HOc2   2.8556 -0.0483  -1.7%  2.8461  2.9115   32,551   33,672
                                                                         
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    May 16   30D AVG     May 16  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        598,404   664,792   562,071  1,537,443     1,708
 RBOB         145,103   125,403   150,051    260,516       767
 HO           134,737   140,644   122,286    329,753     2,513

