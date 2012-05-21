FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude up after 6-day fall; eyes China, G8 moves
May 21, 2012 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

NYMEX-Crude up after 6-day fall; eyes China, G8 moves

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* China stimulus prospects support crude's rebound
    * G8 pressure on Iran, support for Greece supportive
    * POLL-U.S. crude stocks up, products unchanged last week
    * Coming up: API weekly inventory data, Tuesday

    NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures ended
more than 1 percent higher on Monday, snapping a six-session
losing streak, on hopes of more economic stimulus in China, and
in reaction to G8 leaders wanting to keep Greece in the euro
zone while keeping pressure to Iran over its disputed nuclear
program.	
   Crude oil bounced after the market had became oversold during
the recent extended price slide, Reuters data showed.	
   Oil followed gains on Wall Street, where the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index ended six days of losses, as both drew
support from the G8 summit, hosted by President Barack Obama,
which emphasized that it is imperative to promote growth and
jobs.  	
   Gasoline futures led the day's gainers in the energy complex,
rising 1.75 percent, in a follow-through from Friday, when they
edged up to end six straight days of losses.	
   Gasoline futures rose ahead of the upcoming U.S. Memorial Day
holiday weekend. About 30.7 million people will drive to
vacation destinations for the holiday, travel group AAA
forecast. Last year, the number of people who kicked off the
busy summer driving season was estimated at 30.3 million.
 	
    Traders will look for fundamental guidance on Tuesday when
the industry group American Petroleum Institute issues its
weekly petroleum inventory report. That will be followed on
Wednesday by the federal Energy Information Administration's
weekly report.	
    Ahead of those reports, a Reuters poll of analysts forecast
that domestic crude inventories rose 1.0 million barrels last
week, rising for the ninth straight week. Distillates and
gasoline stocks were forecast unchanged from the previous week's
level. 	
     	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June
delivery, which expires on Tuesday, settled at $92.57 a
barrel, up $1.09, or 1.19 percent.	
    * U.S. crude's Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to 27.496
from 21.366 on Friday. The index fell below 30, the level
indicating oversold conditions, beginning May 11, when it hit
29.799, according to Reuters data. 	
    * In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery 
settled at $108.81 a barrel, rising $1.67, or 1.56 percent.   
Just before settlement, it climbed $2 and later posted the day's
high at $109.22, up $2.08, or 1.94 percent. In early trade, it
hit a session low of $106.75.	
    * July Brent's premium against the U.S. July crude contract
 widened to $15.95 at the close, from $15.55 on Friday. 
    * Volumes were slim, with U.S. crude dealings about 29
percent below its 30-day average and Brent down 33 percent from
its 30-day average, according to Reuters data.	
    * China's Premier Wen Jiabao on Sunday called for additional
efforts to support growth, a sign that Beijing was willing to
provide more stimulus after a recent spate of weak economic data
that pointed to a slowing economy.   	
    * The U.S. labor market will strengthen significantly next
year, with monthly job growth expected to average 200,000 and 
the unemployment rate falling to 7.5 percent, a forecast from
the National Association of Business Economics showed.       
 	
    * U.S. refinery margins were mixed across regions in the
week ending May 18, with the Midwest showing the biggest gain of
about 18 percent and those in the Rockies up 19 percent, a
weekly report from Credit Suisse showed. 	
    * Iran plans a new oil terminal outside the Strait of Hormuz
to protect its exports against potential problems in the Gulf
and to increase shipments of Caspian oil, the oil ministry said.
 	
    * Small and weak Tropical Storm Alberto, which formed off
the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, turned away from the
U.S. coast on Monday and was mainly a threat to beachgoers along
the Atlantic shore. Alberto's arrival brought an early start to
the Atlantic hurricane season that officially runs from June 1
to Nov. 30. [ID: nL1E8GL8PG]	
  	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * The euro edged higher against the U.S. dollar as traders
paused after driving the common currency to a four-month low and
awaited a meeting of euro zone leaders this week. 	
    * Copper rose 1 percent in moderate volume as demand
prospects improved after the Chinese premier called for extra
efforts to support growth in the world's top metals consumer.
 	
    * Gold slipped after early buying failed to lift prices
above $1,600 an ounce, with investors cautious as they awaited
clearer signals on the euro zone debt crisis. 	
    	
    UPCOMING EVENTS, DATA	
    * U.S. existing home sales for April, 10 a.m. EDT (1400
GMT), Tuesday	
    * American Petroleum Institute's weekly U.S. petroleum
inventory data, 4:30 a.m. EDT (2030 GMT), Tuesday	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    92.57    1.09   1.2%   90.84   93.06   75,785  211,749
 CLc2    92.86    1.06   1.2%   91.12   93.34  200,528  173,283
 LCOc1  108.81    1.67   1.6%  106.75  109.43  164,840  206,503
 RBc1   2.9401  0.0506   1.8%  2.8820  2.9480   33,198   45,994
 RBc2   2.8646  0.0444   1.6%  2.8157  2.8710   40,570   41,714
 HOc1   2.8603  0.0303   1.1%  2.8255  2.8725   35,307   46,664
 HOc2   2.8654  0.0302   1.1%  2.8315  2.8778   37,692   34,264
                                                                                        
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    May 18   30D AVG     May 18  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        405,233   561,992   569,305  1,485,443    26,041
 RBOB         105,019   131,143   165,752    311,893    -3,829
 HO           114,885   127,109   136,476    319,400      -279

