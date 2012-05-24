FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude ends higher as Iran talks extended
May 24, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Crude ends higher as Iran talks extended

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Iran, major powers to meet again in June
    * Iran talks do not produce an agreement
    * Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

    NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on
Thursday after Iran and major powers, unable to produce an
agreement on Tehran's disputed nuclear program, ended
negotiations until next month.	
    Crude prices rebounded after slumping more than 2 percent
the previous session and approaching the U.S. Memorial Day
holiday weekend, but traded within Wednesday's range.	
    Iran and world powers agreed to meet again in Moscow next
month for more talks to try to end the dispute over Tehran's
nuclear program, but there was scant progress to resolve the
main sticking points between the two sides. 	
    After discussions in Baghdad extended late into an
unscheduled second day between envoys from Iran and the six
powers, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton
said it was clear both sides wanted progress and had some common
ground, but significant differences remained.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude 
 rose 76 cents, or 0.85 percent, to settle at $90.66 a 
barrel, having traded from $89.81 to $91.52.	
    * The 2012 Atlantic hurricane season will be "near normal"
with nine to 15 tropical storms, with four to eight becoming
hurricanes and one to three of those strengthening to major
hurricanes, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration said in its seasonal forecast. 	
    * U.S. initial jobless claims for unemployment benefits fell
slightly last week, government data, but from a revised higher
figure for the previous week. 	
    * China's factories faltered in May as export orders fell to
two month lows, according to the HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers
Index, the earliest indicator of China's industrial sector. The
index fell to 48.7 in May from a final reading of 49.3 in April,
marking the seventh straight month below 50, indicating
contracting activity. 	
    * U.S. manufacturing growth tapered off in May as recession
in parts of Europe and a slowing Chinese economy hurt exports, a
new industry survey from financial information services firm
Markit said. Markit's U.S. "flash" manufacturing Purchasing
Managers Index fell to 53.9, a three-month low, from 56.0 in
April. 	
    * Germany's manufacturing sector has been shrinking at the
fastest rate in three years in May. Markit's manufacturing
Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) slid to 45.0 this month from
April's 46.2, according to a flash estimate released on
Thursday. 	
    * Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will fall by 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four
weeks to June 9, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest
weekly estimate. 	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks fell as investors found little reason to buy
following three days of gains on the S&P 500, while a weak
revenue outlook from NetApp hurt prospects for tech
spending and helped push the Nasdaq lower. 	
    * Copper rose 1 percent in a mild recovery from the prior
session's 4-1/2 month low, though gains were held firmly in
check by a round of soft manufacturing data that continued to
cloud near-term demand prospects. 	
    * The euro hovered just above a two-year low in volatile
trade against the dollar as investors consolidated bearish
positions on the common currency ahead of a long U.S. holiday
weekend amid fears of Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.
 	
    	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    90.66    0.70   0.8%   89.81   91.52  214,494  275,522
 CLc2    90.94    0.74   0.8%   90.13   91.81   37,856   48,052
 LCOc1  106.55    0.99   0.9%  105.03  107.25  181,039  227,010
 RBc1   2.8765  0.0042   0.2%  2.8538  2.8947   27,587   48,620
 RBc2   2.8193  0.0178   0.6%  2.7836  2.8305   63,099   73,281
 HOc1   2.8219  0.0098   0.4%  2.8016  2.8388   19,919   40,056
 HOc2   2.8257  0.0102   0.4%  2.8048  2.8435   48,408   56,135
                                                                     
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    May 23   30D AVG     May 23  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        358,248   502,123   558,739  1,445,635    -3,112
 RBOB         150,424   200,451   163,189    301,810    -4,469
 HO            97,862   151,314   137,003    323,432     4,032

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
