RPT-NYMEX-Crude ends up but dips fourth straight week

* U.N. nuclear watchdog finds higher uranium trace in Iran * Upbeat U.S. consumer sentiment supports crude futures * Euro zone debt crisis worries keep day's gains slim * Coming up: API weekly U.S. inventory data, Wednesday NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose a second day in a row on Friday as uncertainty about Iran's talks with world powers continued to stir supply-disruption worries and data showed a rise in U.S. consumer confidence. Europe's economic problems signaled weaker prospects for oil demand, capping the gain in prices. For the week, front-month crude futures fell slightly, extending losses for the fourth straight week, posting the biggest four week drop for since the period to Aug. 19, 2011. Market focus on Iran remained after this week's talks between Tehran and world powers did not result in any agreement, with negotiations continuing next month at another meeting in Moscow. That has kept investors worried about a possible new conflict in the Middle East and disruption of supplies from Iran. The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency have found uranium particles refined to a higher-than-expected level than what Iran has disclosed, raising further concerns among oil investors. This has led to short-coverings ahead of the three-day Memorial Day holiday in the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude settled at $90.86 a barrel, up 20 cents, after trading between $90.20 to $91.32, an "inside day," in which the day's high and low are within the previous day's trading range. * For the week, front-month crude fell 62 cents, or 0.68 percent, dropping for a fourth straight week, during which losses hit $14.07, or 13.4 percent, the biggest four-week drop since the period to Aug. 19, 2011. * In London, ICE Brent July crude ended up 28 cents to settle at $106.83, after trading from $106.02 to $107.24. * For the week, front-month Brent dipped 31 cents, or 0.29 percent, stretching weekly losses to a fourth week in a row. In that period, front-month Brent fell $13, or 10.85 percent, the biggest drop in four weeks to May 6, 2011, when prices slumped 13.12 percent. * Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened slightly to to $15.97, from $15.89 on Thursday. * NYMEX June RBOB gasoline settled at $2.8929, up 1.64 cents, or 0.57 percent, after trading from $2.8670 to $2.9020. For the week, it fell 0.66 cents, or 0.22 percent, after rising 3.7 percent in the week to May 18. * NYMEX June heating oil finished up 0.69 cent, or 0.24 percent, at $2.8288 a gallon, after trading between $2.8140 to $2.8340. For the week, the contract fell 0.12 cent, or 0.04 percent, down for a fourth week. In that period, front-month heating oil fell 35.19 cents, or 11.06 percent, the biggest four-week loss since the period to May 8, 2011, when the prices ended down 14.3 percent. * Hedge funds and other large speculators increased their bullish bets on U.S. crude oil futures in London last week, but cut their net long positions in New York, leaving the aggregate total largely unchanged, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. * U.S. consumer confidence rose in May to its highest level in more than four years, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan final poll for the month showed. * A senior State Department official will travel to Tel Aviv on Friday to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to Israel's security following just-concluded talks between six world powers and Iran over its nuclear program. * China's annual export and import growth showed signs of acceleration in the first 10 days of May, but the country is still facing "a relatively stern trade environment," the commerce ministry said. * The forward-looking German consumer sentiment indicator compiled by market research group GfK stood at 5.7 heading into June after May's reading was upwardly revised also to 5.7 from 5.6. * Hourly workers began a strike at Husky Energy's 155,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Lima Ohio, but the plant remained in production with managers taking over operations, the company and the union said. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four, with a down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into a long weekened, with uncertanly still swirling around Europe. * The euro slumped to near two-year lows against the dollar, on fears of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and risk other debt-plagued countries could also leave the bloc. * Copper rose slightly, clawing back from 4-1/2-month lows hit earlier this week, although the market headed for its fourth consecutive weekly loss over uncertainty in Europe's economy and the potential exit of Greece from the euro zone hammered the single currency. * Gold edged higher in choppy trading but finished the week lower after broad commodities selling earlier in the week due in part to a strong dollar. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * American Petroleum Institute weekly petroleum inventory report, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), Wednesday, delayed a day due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. * U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly petroleum inventory data, 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), delayed a day due to the Memorian Day holiday on Monday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 90.86 0.20 0.2% 90.20 91.32 141,413 231,521 CLc2 91.15 0.21 0.2% 90.49 91.59 26,505 41,641 LCOc1 106.83 0.28 0.3% 106.02 107.24 145,986 RBc1 2.8929 0.0164 0.6% 2.8670 2.9020 34,998 43,857 RBc2 2.8317 0.0124 0.4% 2.8100 2.8378 58,826 68,936 HOc1 2.8288 0.0069 0.2% 2.8140 2.834 19,366 26,990 HOc2 2.8329 0.0072 0.3% 2.8163 2.8384 35,664 52,731 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT May 24 30D AVG May 24 NET CHNG CRUDE 259,370 392,146 547,122 1,440,650 -4,985 RBOB 147,687 173,545 163,689 299,356 -2,454 HO 79,641 109,952 135,294 329,509 3,601