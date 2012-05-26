FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-NYMEX-Crude ends up but dips fourth straight week
#Funds News
May 26, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-NYMEX-Crude ends up but dips fourth straight week

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* U.N. nuclear watchdog finds higher uranium trace in Iran
    * Upbeat U.S. consumer sentiment supports crude futures
    * Euro zone debt crisis worries keep day's gains slim
    * Coming up: API weekly U.S. inventory data, Wednesday

    NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose a
second day in a row on Friday as uncertainty about Iran's talks
with world powers continued to stir supply-disruption worries
and data showed a rise in U.S. consumer confidence.  	
   Europe's economic problems signaled weaker prospects for oil
demand, capping the gain in prices.  	
   For the week, front-month crude futures fell slightly,
extending losses for the fourth straight week, posting the
biggest four week drop for since the period to Aug. 19, 2011.	
   Market focus on Iran remained after this week's talks between
Tehran and world powers did not result in any agreement, with
negotiations continuing next month at another meeting in Moscow.
That has kept investors worried about a possible new conflict in
the Middle East and disruption of supplies from Iran. 	
    The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency have found
uranium particles refined to a higher-than-expected level than
what Iran has disclosed, raising further concerns among oil
investors. This has led to short-coverings ahead of the
three-day Memorial Day holiday in the United States.
 	
  	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude 
 settled at $90.86 a barrel, up 20 cents, after trading
between $90.20 to $91.32, an "inside day," in which the day's
high and low are within the previous day's trading range. 	
    * For the week, front-month crude fell 62 cents, or 0.68
percent, dropping for a fourth straight week, during which
losses hit $14.07, or 13.4 percent, the biggest four-week drop
since the period to Aug. 19, 2011. 	
    * In London, ICE Brent July crude ended up 28 cents
to settle at $106.83, after trading from $106.02 to $107.24.	
    * For the week, front-month Brent dipped 31 cents, or 0.29
percent, stretching weekly losses to a fourth week in a row. In
that period, front-month Brent fell $13, or 10.85 percent, the
biggest drop in four weeks to May 6, 2011, when prices slumped
13.12 percent.	
    * Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened slightly to to
$15.97, from $15.89 on Thursday. 
    * NYMEX June RBOB gasoline settled at $2.8929, up
1.64 cents, or 0.57 percent, after trading from $2.8670 to
$2.9020. For the week, it fell 0.66 cents, or 0.22 percent,
after rising 3.7 percent in the week to May 18. 	
    * NYMEX June heating oil finished up 0.69 cent, or
0.24 percent, at $2.8288 a gallon, after trading between $2.8140
to $2.8340. For the week, the contract fell 0.12 cent, or 0.04
percent, down for a fourth week. In that period, front-month
heating oil fell 35.19 cents, or 11.06 percent, the biggest
four-week loss since the period to May 8, 2011, when the prices
ended down 14.3 percent.    	
    * Hedge funds and other large speculators increased their
bullish bets on U.S. crude oil futures in London last week, but
cut their net long positions in New York, leaving the aggregate
total largely unchanged, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed. 
    * U.S. consumer confidence rose in May to its highest level
in more than four years, the Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan final poll for the month showed. 	
    * A senior State Department official will travel to Tel Aviv
on Friday to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to Israel's security
following just-concluded talks between six world powers and Iran
over its nuclear program. 	
    * China's annual export and import growth showed signs of
acceleration in the first 10 days of May, but the country is
still facing "a relatively stern trade environment," the
commerce ministry said. 	
    * The forward-looking German consumer sentiment indicator
compiled by market research group GfK stood at 5.7 heading into
June after May's reading was upwardly revised also to 5.7 from
5.6. 	
    * Hourly workers began a strike at Husky Energy's 
155,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Lima Ohio, but the plant
remained in production with managers taking over operations, the
company and the union said. 	
   	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four, with
a down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going
into a long weekened, with uncertanly still swirling around
Europe. 	
    * The euro slumped to near two-year lows against the dollar,
on fears of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and risk
other debt-plagued countries could also leave the bloc.  	
     * Copper rose slightly, clawing back from 4-1/2-month lows
hit earlier this week, although the market headed for its fourth
consecutive weekly loss over uncertainty in Europe's economy and
the potential exit of Greece from the euro zone hammered the
single currency. 	
    * Gold edged higher in choppy trading but finished the week
lower after broad commodities selling earlier in the week due in
part to a strong dollar. 	
    	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * American Petroleum Institute weekly petroleum inventory
report, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), Wednesday, delayed a day due
to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.
    * U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly petroleum
inventory data, 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), delayed a day due to the
Memorian Day holiday on Monday.	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    90.86    0.20   0.2%   90.20   91.32  141,413  231,521
 CLc2    91.15    0.21   0.2%   90.49   91.59   26,505   41,641
 LCOc1  106.83    0.28   0.3%  106.02  107.24           145,986
 RBc1   2.8929  0.0164   0.6%  2.8670  2.9020   34,998   43,857
 RBc2   2.8317  0.0124   0.4%  2.8100  2.8378   58,826   68,936
 HOc1   2.8288  0.0069   0.2%  2.8140   2.834   19,366   26,990
 HOc2   2.8329  0.0072   0.3%  2.8163  2.8384   35,664   52,731
                                                                                   
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    May 24   30D AVG     May 24  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        259,370   392,146   547,122  1,440,650    -4,985
 RBOB         147,687   173,545   163,689    299,356    -2,454
 HO            79,641   109,952   135,294    329,509     3,601

