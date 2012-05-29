FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude eases on Spain credit, debt concerns
May 29, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Crude eases on Spain credit, debt concerns

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Credit downgrade of Spain pressure euro, oil
    * Tensions over Iran nuclear program limit oil losses
    * Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

    NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude edged lower on
Tuesday, retreating after a downgrade of Spain's credit rating
sent the euro reeling against the dollar, while hopes that
Greece will remain in the euro zone and China will move to
stimulate growth limited oil's losses.	
    Egan-Jones Ratings cut Spain's credit rating for the third
time in less than a month, pressuring the single currency and
rekindling fears of a spreading debt crisis in the euro zone.
  	
    Before the downgrade, oil and equities rose on optimism
about polls showing leads for Greek political parties in favor
of austerity and a report that China's biggest banks have
accelerated lending.  	
    Also supportive for oil were revived concerns about supply
disruptions because Iran's dispute with the West over Tehran's
nuclear program remains unresolved.	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude 
fell 10 cents, or 0.11 percent, to settle at $90.76 a barrel,
having traded from $90.25 to $92.21.	
    * China's biggest banks appeared to have accelerated lending
toward the end of this month, the official Shanghai Securities
News reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.
 	
    * OPEC output in May has hit its highest since 2008 as Saudi
Arabia maintained output at high rates and Iranian shipments did
not fall substantially more ahead of a European Union embargo
set for July, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday. 	
    * Iran has significantly stepped up its output of
low-enriched uranium and total production in the last five years
would be enough for at least five nuclear weapons if refined
much further, a U.S. security institute said. 	
    * Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Nayef has left the kingdom for
a holiday and medical tests, the state news agency reported on
Saturday. 	
    * The U.N. nuclear watchdog has not yet given good enough
reasons to visit a site where it suspects there may have been
experiments for developing nuclear weapons, Iranian media said.
The Parchin complex is at the center of Western suspicions that
Iran is developing a nuclear weapons capability. 	
    * Iran has played down a U.N. report that said Iranian
nuclear scientists had enriched uranium to a
higher-than-expected level, Iranian state media reported on
Saturday. 	
    * Security experts said on Monday a highly sophisticated
computer virus is infecting computers in Iran and other Middle
East countries and may have been deployed at least five years
ago to engage in state-sponsored espionage. 	
    * China's official manufacturing managers' index (PMI) may
have eased to 52.2 in May from a 13-month high in April, a
Reuters poll showed. The official PMI will be released on Friday
at 9 am local time (0100 GMT). 	
        	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * Copper prices in London fell for the first time in four
sessions, surrendering earlier gains, after a downgrade to
Spain's sovereign credit rating rekindled fears about Europe's
deepening debt crisis. 	
        * U.S. stocks rose as signs Greece would stay in the
euro zone were enough to spark buying in what has been a weak
month for equities, while Facebook fell to new lows. 	
    	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at
4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Wednesday.	
    * U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage
data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.	
    * U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data
due at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday.	
    * NYMEX gasoline and heating oil June contracts expire on
Thursday.	
    * U.S. May nonfarm payrolls report due at 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT) on Friday.	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    90.76   -0.10  -0.1%   90.25   92.21  250,707  153,921
 CLc2    91.09   -0.06  -0.1%   90.56   92.52   38,259   27,363
 LCOc1  106.68   -0.43  -0.4%  106.06  107.95  209,079   55,581
 RBc1   2.9065  0.0136   0.5%  2.8903  2.9400   17,400   40,977
 RBc2   2.8335  0.0018   0.1%  2.8219  2.8725   51,685   63,413
 HOc1   2.8088 -0.0200  -0.7%  2.8041   2.853   13,099   23,935
 HOc2   2.8132 -0.0197  -0.7%  2.8074  2.8579   44,846   39,787
                                                                          
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    May 25   30D AVG     May 25  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        431,655   273,089   539,519  1,439,641    -1,009
 RBOB         118,715   158,549   162,613    293,500    -5,856
 HO            92,088    88,386   132,341    322,597    -6,912

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
