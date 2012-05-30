NYMEX-Crude slumps on economic growth concerns

* Euro slumps vs dollar, pressures oil * U.S. crude stocks fell last week -API * Coming up: EIA oil data 11 a.m. EDT Thursday NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures tumbled more than 3 percent o n W ednesday, falling to a seven-month low on the threat to petroleum demand from a spreading euro zone debt crisis and China's signal that it is not planning a large economic stimulus. Rising borrowing costs for Spain and Italy and the latest poll showing a lead for Greece's left-leaning, anti-austerity parties ahead of next month's elections added to concerns about the region's economy being enveloped in the debt turmoil. U.S. crude was headed for a monthly decline of more than 17 percent for May. Equities and other commodities, like industrial feedstocks platinum and copper, also felt pressure from the mounting crisis in the euro zone economy. Expectations that China would act to counter slowing growth were dimmed after influential academics said Beijing should shun aggressive fiscal stimulus, in remarks published in leading state-backed newspapers. U.S. crude inventories fell by 353,000 barrels last week, according to industry group the American Petroleum Institute's weekly report. Gasoline stocks rose 2.1 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 1.3 million barrels, the API said. Crude stocks had been forecast to be up, by 600,000 barrels. Gasoline stocks were expected to be down 800,000 barrels, with distillate stocks seen near flat, down 100,000 barrels. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude fell $2.94, or 3.24 percent, to settle at $87.82 a barrel, the lowest settlement since the Oct. 21 close of $87.40. * U.S. crude fell to $87.27 in post-settlement trading, lowest intraday price for front-month crude since prices fell as low as $87 on Oct. 24. * The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities, tumbled 1.68 percent to the lowest levels since September 2010. * U.N. nuclear inspectors showed new satellite imagery indicating that Iran may be conducting clean-up work at the Parchin military site where inspectors suspect tests relevant to developing weapons have been carried out. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks fell as surging bond yields in Spain and Italy ratcheted up tensions in financial markets about Europe's ability to solve its growing debt crisis. * London copper fell more than 2 percent, turning negative for the year and coming within $20 of its 2012 low on fears of a widening European debt crisis and fading hopes for a Chinese stimulus. * The euro weakened 1 percent in value against the U.S. dollar, slumping to a near two-year low as Europe's sovereign debt crisis and banking sector concerns sapped investors' resolve and pushed them to sell the euro zone currency. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday. * U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. * U.S. EIA oil inventory data due at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday. * NYMEX gasoline and heating oil June contracts expire on Thursday. * U.S. May nonfarm payrolls report due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 87.82 -2.94 -3.2% 87.27 90.92 282,778 262,562 CLc2 88.14 -2.95 -3.2% 87.59 91.19 47,765 39,477 LCOc1 103.47 -3.21 -3.0% 102.85 106.82 217,808 223,911 RBc1 2.8582 -0.0483 -1.7% 2.8368 2.9158 14,547 31,789 RBc2 2.7739 -0.0596 -2.1% 2.7535 2.8465 58,245 56,109 HOc1 2.7398 -0.0690 -2.5% 2.7309 2.8179 18,928 19,779 HOc2 2.7438 -0.0694 -2.5% 2.7353 2.8215 65,692 51,677 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT May 29 30D AVG May 29 NET CHNG CRUDE 513,300 452,296 518,214 1,440,107 -466 RBOB 151,917 138,411 162,613 293,500 -5,856 HO 154,160 106,668 132,341 322,597 -6,912