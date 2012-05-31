NYMEX-Crude ends lower, slumps 17 percent in May

* U.S. crude stocks rose last week -EIA * U.S. jobless claims rise weighs on oil * Coming up: U.S. May payrolls data 8:30 a.m. Friday NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, and dropped 17.49 percent in May, as rising crude oil inventories, disappointing economic data and a deepening euro zone debt crisis pressured oil prices. Crude stocks in the United States rose 2.21 million barrels in the week to May 25, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly report. The increase exceeded expectations. The 10th straight rise in crude stocks reported by EIA was counter to the industry's American Petroleum Institute report released on Tuesday that showed crude stocks fell 353,000 barrels. The EIA reported gasoline stocks fell 833,000 barrels and distillate stocks fell 1.71 million barrels. Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the U.S. light sweet crude contract, rose 54,000 barrels, the EIA said. Crude stocks were expected to be up 600,000 barrels, gasoline stocks down 800,000 barrels and distillate stocks down 100,000 barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts taken ahead of the weekly inventory reports. Oil and equities felt pressure from reports showing private payroll growth accelerated only slightly last month and claims for jobless benefits rose last week, indicating the U.S. labor market recovery was. A separate report showed factory activity in the Midwest slowed this month and U.S. economic growth in the first quarter was a bit softer than initially estimated. The U.S. May nonfarm payrolls report is due on Friday. The data are expected to show a rise of 150,000, after the economy added 115,000 in April. Crude pared sharp losses of more than 2 percent in afternoon trading, after Dow Jones reported that the International Monetary Fund was considering a rescue loan to Spain. But later, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said there was no such plan. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude fell $1.29, or 1.47 percent, to settle at $86.53 a barrel, having traded from $85.86 to $88.28. For the month, U.S. crude shed $18.34, or 17.49 percent, the biggest percentage monthly loss since December 2008 and snapping a string of three straight monthly gains. * Brent July crude fell $1.60, or 1.55 percent, to settle at $101.87 a barrel, having traded from $101.27 to $104.16. For the month, Brent shed $17.60 or 14.73 percent, the biggest monthly percentage loss since December 2008. * Expiring NYMEX June RBOB gasoline fell 3.32 cents, or 1.16 percent, to settle at $2.8250 a gallon. For the month, RBOB fell 35.94 cents, or 11.28 percent. * Expiring NYMEX June heating oil fell 3.36 cents, or 1.23 percent, to settle at $2.7062 a gallon. For the month, heating oil fell 47.72 cents, or 15 percent. * Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco unveiled the $10 billion expansion of their joint-venture Motiva Enterprises Texas Gulf Coast refinery. * Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will rise by 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to June 16, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest weekly estimate. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks fell and the benchmark S&P 500 index ended the worst monthly performance since September, marked by worries over Europe's mounting credit problems. * The euro weakened against the U.S. dollar in a volatile session punctuated by concerns over Spain's banking sector and disappointing U.S. economic data that at one point sent the common currency to a fresh 23-month low. * Copper sank to its lowest price of 2012, slammed by a surging dollar, a slower demand outlook and investor flight from risk after a raft of soft U.S. data compounded an already-fragile growth outlook linked to Europe's worsening debt crisis. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. May nonfarm payrolls report due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday. * U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 86.53 -1.29 -1.5% 85.86 88.28 329,221 297,197 CLc2 86.85 -1.29 -1.5% 86.19 88.59 56,868 55,236 LCOc1 101.87 -1.60 -1.5% 101.27 104.16 252,300 225,431 RBc1 2.8250 -0.0332 -1.2% 2.8050 2.8547 7,253 32,554 RBc2 2.7227 -0.0512 -1.9% 2.7195 2.7735 57,794 64,960 HOc1 2.7062 -0.0336 -1.2% 2.6959 2.75 11,277 31,438 HOc2 2.7032 -0.0406 -1.5% 2.6994 2.7549 66,282 71,974 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT May 30 30D AVG May 30 NET CHNG CRUDE 616,016 548,771 515,412 1,439,963 144 RBOB 135,673 177,879 162,613 293,500 -5,856 HO 142,289 174,963 132,341 322,597 -6,912