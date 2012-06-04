FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-US crude ends higher on euro, bargain hunting
#Funds News
June 4, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

NYMEX-US crude ends higher on euro, bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rebounded on
Monday after four days of losses and last week's slide of 8.4
percent, as the euro rallied on hopes that European authorities
can contain the euro zone debt crisis.  	
    Bargain hunting also encouraged some buyers to step back in,
after the recent sell-off had dragged prices to near eight-month
lows and, according to a technical indicator, put the market in
a sharply oversold condition. 	
    Ahead of weekly inventory reports, domestic crude stockpiles
were forecast to have fallen by 900,000 barrels in the week to
June 1. That would snap 10 straight weeks of builds in
government stocks data, with analysts citing lower imports.
 	
    Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel
fuel, were forecast up 1.1 million barrels and RBOB gasoline
stocks were seen 1.4 million barrels higher than the previous
week's levels.	
    Refinery utilization was forecast rising 0.5 percentage
point, from 89.1 percent the week before.	
    The American Petroleum Institute will release its inventory
report on Tuesday, after the close. The Energy Information
Administration's weekly data will follow on Wednesday.	
                 	
    FUNDAMENTALS     	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for July
delivery settled at $83.98 a barrel, gaining 75 cents, or
0.9 percent. It earlier dropped to a session low of $81.21, the
lowest since Oct. 6. 
    * NYMEX July crude's relative strength index (RSI) edged up
to around 21.5, from 16.3 on Friday. 	
    * In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery 
settled at $98.85 a barrel, rising 42 cents, or 0.43 percent. It
dropped early to a session trough of $95.63, its lowest since
Jan. 26, 2011.	
    * Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $14.87,
from $15.20 on Friday. 
    * NYMEX July heating oil settled at $2.6269 a gallon,
down marginally by 0.1 cent, the lowest finish for front-month
heating oil since Jan. 25, 2011. 	
    * NYMEX July RBOB gasoline closed at $2.6707 a
gallon, down 1.39 cents, the lowest settlement for front-month
gasoline since Dec. 28, 2011.     	
    * U.S. regional refined product margins gained about 6.8 	
percent on average last week, with those in the Northeast
climbing the most, by about 21 percent, and those in the West
Coast falling by 12.5 percent, Credit Suisse said in a weekly
report. 	
    * Enterprise Products on Monday raised to
"approximately two weeks" the time it would take for oil to
reach Houston from Cushing, Oklahoma on the reversed Seaway
pipeline after industry monitor Genscape said little or none had
arrived by day 15. At startup on May 19, an Enterprise spokesman
said it would take about 12 days for the first oil from the U.S.
futures contract delivery hub to make the trip. 	
    * Alaska's North Slope oil output was returning to normal
after 18 hours of weekend maintenance shut the Trans Alaska
Pipeline System, a spokesman for the pipeline's operator said.
 	
    * New orders for U.S. factory goods fell 0.6 percent in
April, dropping for the third time in four months as demand
slipped for everything from cars and machinery to computers, the
latest worrisome sign for the economy. Economists had forecast
orders rising 0.2 percent. 	
    * Satellite images indicate buildings are being demolished
and soil removed at Parchin, an Iranian military site the U.N.
nuclear watchdog wants to visit, its chief said, reinforcing
Western diplomats' suspicions that Iran is trying to remove any
incriminating evidence from the facility before possibly
granting the International Atomic Energy Agency access.	
 	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended up slightly
and the Dow closed with a small loss, rebounding late
after sustaining steep drops and breaking through key technical
levels on Friday. 	
    * The euro rebounded against the dollar and the yen as
investors pared bearish bets on hopes that European authorities
may be able to keep the euro zone intact. 	
    * Copper ended lower for the fourth straight day, unable to
sustain an early bounce from a seven-month low as mounting fears
over the global economy continue to darken the demand outlook
for industrial metals. 	
    * Gold fell as bullion investors cashed in some of the
previous session's sharp gains to cover losses in U.S. equities.
 	
        	
    UPCOMING EVENTS, DATA	
    * Institute of Supply Management's U.S. non-manufacturing
index, 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), Tuesday.	
    * American Petroleum Institute's weekly U.S. petroleum
inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), Tuesday.	
    * U.S. Energy Information Administration's U.S. petroleum
supply data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), Wednesday.	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    83.98    0.75   0.9%   81.21   84.38  290,126  407,579
 CLc2    84.27    0.71   0.9%   81.53   84.66   55,460   78,512
 LCOc1   98.85    0.42   0.4%   95.63   99.10  170,070  324,332
 RBc1   2.6707  0.0139   0.5%  2.5971  2.6807   38,537   69,628
 RBc2   2.6048  0.0104   0.4%  2.5375  2.6133   22,917   39,455
 HOc1   2.6269 -0.0010   0.0%  2.5641  2.6401   48,860   77,637
 HOc2   2.6356 -0.0008   0.0%  2.5724  2.6478   16,666   25,763
                                                                            
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Jun 01   30D AVG     Jun 01  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        541,451   734,370   528,455  1,444,323    -6,502
 RBOB          94,454   158,856   153,927    286,496     1,920
 HO           100,409   161,092   134,204    318,492     1,319

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
