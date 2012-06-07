FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude ends down, extends losses post-settlement
June 7, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Crude ends down, extends losses post-settlement

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Fed chief gives few hints of more stimulus
    * China unexpectedly cuts interest rates
    * Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EDT

    NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell on
Thursday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke diminished expectations for additional economic
stimulus and countered the supportive interest rate cut
unexpectedly announced by China.	
    Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was ready to help
the economy if financial troubles mount but offered few hints
that further monetary stimulus was imminent. 	
    For investors wanting indications about the prospect for a
third round of large-scale Fed bond buying, Bernanke's testimony
disappointed.	
    As the euro zone debt crisis drags on, Spain's credit rating
was slashed by three notches by Fitch, which signaled it could
make further cuts as the cost of restructuring the country's
troubled banking system spiraled and Greece remains in political
turmoil. 	
    China delivered two surprises on interest rates on Thursday,
cutting borrowing costs to combat faltering growth while giving
banks additional flexibility to set competitive lending and
deposit rates. 	
       	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude 
 fell 20 cents, or 0.24 percent, to settle at $84.82 a
barrel, but extended losses and fell below $84 in
post-settlement trading.	
    * The United States will announce a new list of countries
that will receive exceptions to financial sanctions on oil trade
with Iran as soon as early next week, a government official
said. 	
    * Koch Industries' Canadian energy division has
put interests in several Alberta oil sands properties on the
auction block, adding to a growing list of opportunities for
developing the massive resource being shopped to potential
bidders. 	
    * Gasoline stocks independently held at Europe's
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub rose to 724,000 tonnes over the
week, Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen said. 	
    * U.S. jobless claims fell last week. 	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * The S&P 500 ended barely changed as optimism about China's
interest-rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's comments. Both the Dow industrials and the Nasdaq
ended off session highs, with the Dow rising modestly for the
day and the Nasdaq slipping. 	
    * Copper climbed in heavy volume as the surprise rate cut in
China stirred bullish demand prospects, but gains were soon
pared after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dashed
hopes for further stimulus measures. 	
    * Gold dropped nearly 2 percent after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke offered few hints of further stimulus,
prompting investors to unwind bullish bets on expected easing
after last week's dismal U.S. payrolls report. 	
        	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    84.82   -0.20  -0.2%   83.43   87.03  312,790  313,102
 CLc2    85.13   -0.20  -0.2%   83.77   87.32   74,624   79,167
 LCOc1   99.93   -0.71  -0.7%   99.07  102.45  266,744  238,424
 RBc1   2.6850 -0.0053  -0.2%  2.6650  2.7257   47,321   65,120
 RBc2   2.6222 -0.0094  -0.4%  2.6008  2.6657   33,898   45,967
 HOc1   2.6671 -0.0046  -0.2%  2.6489  2.7138   62,653   71,319
 HOc2   2.6731 -0.0058  -0.2%  2.6547  2.7210   35,439   25,507
                                                                     
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Jun 06   30D AVG     Jun 06  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        630,399   647,809   542,665  1,461,101    -4,497
 RBOB         125,168   161,328   149,510    292,481     4,249
 HO           155,871   153,185   133,850    311,460    -4,952

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
