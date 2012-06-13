FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-U.S. crude ends lower ahead of OPEC meeting
June 13, 2012 / 9:07 PM / in 5 years

NYMEX-U.S. crude ends lower ahead of OPEC meeting

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* OPEC seen likely to leave quota steady
    * U.S. retail sales slump weighs on oil
    * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

    NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell on
Wednesday ahead of an OPEC policy meeting expected to leave the
group's production target unchanged, while weak economic data
added to the bearish sentiment.	
    Saudi Arabia came under pressure from fellow OPEC producers
to cut oil output to prevent a further slide in crude prices a
day ahead of the group's Thursday policy meeting in Vienna.
 	
   After Saudi Arabia initially floated a proposal to lift
OPEC's output target, Riyadh quickly dropped the idea and the
12-member producer group looks set to leave its production
ceiling unchanged at 30 million barrels per day.    	
     U.S. data showed retail sales fell for a second straight
month in May and wholesale prices dropped the most in three
years. The reports were expected to boost chances of further
action by the Federal Reserve to shore up the flagging recovery.
 	
    U.S. crude inventories fell 191,000 barrels to 384.44
million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration
(EIA) said in a weekly report, a smaller drop than expected.
 	
    Gasoline stocks fell 1.72 million barrels and distillate
stocks fell 63,000 barrels, the EIA said.	
    Crude stocks were expected to be down 1.4 million barrels, a
Reuters survey of analysts showed. Gasoline stocks were expected
to be up 1.1 million barrels and distillate stocks up 1.3
million barrels.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude 
 fell 70 cents, or 0.84 percent, to $82.62 a 
barrel, having traded from $82.15 to $84.01.	
    * Iran's oil exports have fallen by an estimated 40 percent
since the start of the year, the International Energy Agency
said. 	
    * Iran has yet to "seriously" reduce its oil output as a
result of international sanctions, Iranian Oil Minister Rostam
Qasemi told an OPEC oil industry conference. 	
    * OPEC will face a real risk because of a slide in crude oil
prices caused by the group exceeding its production ceiling,
Algerian Energy and Mines Minister Youcef Yousfi was quoted as
saying. 	
    * The spot market Chicago CBOB gasoline differential fell
sharply on strong selling that followed the restart of units at
regional refineries and weekly government data that showed
waning demand. 	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * Wall Street ended lower as fears ahead of the weekend
elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had been
treading water through most of the day. 	
    * The euro rose against the dollar and yen for a second
straight session as investors pared bearish positions on
optimism about Greece's election, though concerns about Spanish
and Italian debt yields could cap gains. 	
    * Gold rose for a fourth straight session on safe-haven bids
due to uncertainties in Europe ahead of a key election in
Greece, but the metal's repeated failures to break above major
chart resistance could trigger technical selling. 	
    * Copper prices rose slightly in light trade, boosted by a
stronger euro after an early slide due to weak U.S. retail sales
data that fed fears about demand in the world's largest economy.
 	
    	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT)
on Thursday.	
    * U.S. EIA natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT
(1430 GMT) on Thursday.   	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    82.62   -0.70  -0.8%   82.15   84.01  303,198  320,803
 CLc2    82.92   -0.70  -0.8%   82.44   84.29   93,742   95,264
 LCOc1   97.13   -0.01   0.0%   96.67   98.38  135,972  245,701
 RBc1   2.6554  0.0052   0.2%  2.6369  2.6922   50,188   56,496
 RBc2   2.5841  0.0008   0.0%  2.5671  2.6168   44,457   35,305
 HOc1   2.6109 -0.0106  -0.4%  2.6050  2.6518   58,077   63,189
 HOc2   2.6147 -0.0089  -0.3%  2.6085  2.6535   33,201   29,676
                                                                                
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Jun 12   30D AVG     Jun 12  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        584,136   603,181   572,344  1,458,395    -4,292
 RBOB         142,098   140,623   147,047    299,171    -2,036
 HO           153,684   152,168   136,936    315,909     5,936

