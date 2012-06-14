FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYMEX-Crude ends higher as OPEC keeps output target
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 14, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

NYMEX-Crude ends higher as OPEC keeps output target

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* OPEC keeps output ceiling steady, hopes Saudi will cut
    * Central banks ready to react to Greece election
    * Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

    NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on
Thursday as OPEC agreed to keep its current production ceiling
steady and oil moved even higher in post-settlement trading on
news that central banks are preparing to respond to any turmoil
resulting from Greece's upcoming election.	
    OPEC left oil output limits on hold, hoping that top
producer Saudi Arabia scales back its production after its
recent unilateral increase in output. 	
    Several members in the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries called on Saudi to cut back to bring
collective supply down to the 30 million barrels per day (bpd)
limit. Extra Saudi production is largely responsible for lifting
actual OPEC output to 31.6 million bpd.	
    Oil prices extended gains in post-settlement trading on news
that central banks from major economies are ready to take steps
to stabilize financial markets by providing liquidity and
preventing a credit squeeze if the outcome of Greek elections on
Sunday causes tumultuous trading. 	
    The news also sent U.S. stocks and the euro higher.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude 
 rose $1.29, or 1.56 percent, to settle at $83.91 a 
barrel, trading as low as $82.27 and reaching $84.42 in
post-settlement trading.	
    * Fuel oil, gasoline, jet fuel and gas oil stocks
independently held at Europe's Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub
fell, according to data released by Dutch oil analyst Pieter
Kulsen.  	
    * Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will fall by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four
weeks to June 30. Exports will reach 23.96 million bpd on
average, compared with 24.06 million bpd in the four weeks to
June 2, UK consultancy Oil Movements said. 	
    * India is seeking extra oil supplies from OPEC members
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Algeria. 	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * Copper eked out a minor gain in quiet dealings as most
investors were unwilling to take on any large bets ahead of
Sunday's Greek election, which is seen as critical for the euro
zone crisis and the metal's near-term demand outlook. 	
    * Gold edged higher in a seesaw session, extending its rise
to a fifth consecutive day as weak U.S. economic data and a key
weekend vote in Greece prompted bullion investors cautiously to
add bullish bets. 	
    * The euro rose against the U.S. dollar for a third day and
was lifted late in the session by news that central banks will
be ready to provide liquidity to prevent a credit squeeze should
the outcome of Sunday's Greek election trigger market turmoil.
 	
        	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) positions
data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    83.91    1.29   1.6%   82.27   84.42  267,545  327,544
 CLc2    84.22    1.30   1.6%   82.57   84.72  112,116  107,219
 LCOc1   97.03   -0.10  -0.1%   96.33   97.80   27,165  138,290
 RBc1   2.6764  0.0210   0.8%  2.6351  2.6935   28,406   69,695
 RBc2   2.6036  0.0195   0.8%  2.5641  2.6200   25,913   48,584
 HOc1   2.6278  0.0169   0.7%  2.5975  2.6424   40,256   70,014
 HOc2   2.6316  0.0169   0.7%  2.6005  2.6453   23,654   35,467
                                                                                
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Jun 13   30D AVG     Jun 13  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        555,520   629,186   573,442  1,474,974   -16,579
 RBOB          82,123   167,149   147,047    260,516       767
 HO           109,102   169,102   122,286    314,729       529

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.