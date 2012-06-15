FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-U.S. crude ends little changed, awaits Greek polls
June 15, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-U.S. crude ends little changed, awaits Greek polls

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Central banks seen ready to move after Greek poll
    * Weak U.S. economic data raises chances of Fed stimulus
    * OPEC says effects of lower output may be seen July
    * CFTC-Specs cut U.S. oil net longs, heat net short

    NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures ended
little changed on thin volume Friday as investors awaited
crucial elections in Greece this weekend, although hopes were up
that central banks would counteract any negative results from
the poll.	
    Economic worries also prompted investors to limit exposure,
after data showed weak U.S. manufacturing activity in May and a
survey revealed that consumer confidence fell in early June to a
six-month low.	
    The slowing U.S. recovery and a deepening debt crisis in
Europe have increased the odds of a further easing of monetary
policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve, although economists are
divided on whether the central bank will act when it meets on
Tuesday and Wednesday. 	
    After OPEC decided on Wednesday to hold its output target
steady at 30 million barrels per day for the second half of the
year, Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri said members will
reduce currently higher-than-ceiling production and that effects
should be seen in July. 	
    Analysts were skeptical, however, as any reduction would
mostly come from Saudi Arabia, OPEC's biggest producer.	
	
    FUNDAMENTALS:	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for July
delivery ended up a second day and settled at $84.03 a
barrel, rising 12 cents, or 0.14 percent. For the week, it edged
down 7 cents, following a 1 percent gain in the week to June 8.	
 	
    * In London, ICE Brent crude for August delivery 
settled at $97.61 a barrel, rising 44 cents, or 0.45 percent,
the first gain after six straight sessions of losses. For the
week, front-month Brent fell $1.86, or 1.87 percent, after
gaining 1 percent in the week to June 8.	
    * August Brent's premium over the August U.S. crude contract
 closed at $13.28. July Brent expired on Thursday
at a $13.12 premium against the NYMEX July contract.	
    * NYMEX July RBOB settled up 2.53 cents, or 0.95
percent, at $2.7017 a gallon. For the week, it rose up 1.67
cents, or 0.62 percent, from the $2.6850 close on June 8,
gaining a second straight week. 	
    * NYMEX July heating oil ended up 1.87 cents, or 
0.71 percent, at $2.6465 a gallon. For the week, it fell 2.56
cents, or 0.96 pct from the $2.6721 close in the week to June 8,
when it rose 1.8 pct in that period.	
    * Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions by 2,542, to 130,508, in the week to June 12,
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. 	
    * U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early June to a six-month
low on worries about deterioration in the jobs market and
Europe's festering debt crisis, the Thomson Reuters/University
of Michigan's preliminary survey for the month showed.	
 	
    *  U.S. manufacturing output contracted 0.4 percent in May,
the second monthly decline in three, total industrial output
declined 0.1 percent, and a gauge of factory activity in New
York state plunged this month, further signs of a slowdown in
the economy. 	
    *  A measure of future U.S. economic growth rose slightly in
the latest week, while the annualized growth rate fell, the
independent forecasting group Economic Cycle Research Institute,
said. 	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS
    * U.S. stocks rallied to close a second straight week of
gains on hopes of collective action from global central banks if
Sunday's election in Greece triggers market turmoil. 	
    * The euro rose slightly against the dollar, supported by
expectations that global central banks will act to prevent any
fallout arising after the Greek elections. 	
    * Copper rose to post its first weekly gain in the past
seven on assurances that the world's central banks stand ready
to stabilize markets if Greek election results cause any
financial upheaval. 	
    * Gold rose for the sixth consecutive session as investors
bet on additional stimulus by central banks and hedged against
economic uncertainty ahead of the Greek elections. 	
    	
    UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA	
    * American Petroleum Institute's weekly petroleum inventory
data, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), Tuesday	
 	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    84.03    0.12   0.1%   83.42   84.80  198,067  278,944
 CLc2    84.33    0.11   0.1%   83.73   85.10  104,530  120,117
 LCOc1   97.61    0.44   0.5%   96.97   98.10  144,812   35,173
 RBc1   2.7017  0.0253   1.0%  2.6702  2.7074   29,158   37,587
 RBc2   2.6257  0.0221   0.9%  2.5978  2.6303   32,377   27,187
 HOc1   2.6465  0.0187   0.7%  2.6288  2.6569   33,215   47,638
 HOc2   2.6499  0.0183   0.7%  2.6326  2.6597   23,981   24,505
                                                                                          
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Jun 14   30D AVG     Jun 14  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        429,489   580,242   570,158  1,482,994    -8,020
 RBOB          99,634    92,905   146,981    299,171    -2,036
 HO           107,798   117,749   136,956    314,200    -1,709
 	
 (Reporting By Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David
Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
