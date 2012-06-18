NYMEX-US crude down, Europe woes remain after Greek vote

* Greece pro-bailout bloc wins, but euro zone worries persist * Buying of riskier assets curbed as euro down versus dollar * POLL - U.S. crude stocks down, products up last week * Coming up: API petroleum inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures ended lower on Monday, after gains the two previous session, as a win by pro-bailout parties in Greek polls failed to ease concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. While the vote insured there would be no break-up of the euro zone, which lifted crude early, hopes of a concerted EU action to provide stimulus were fading after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that a new Greek government had to meet commitments made to international lenders.. The euro fell from a one-month high against the dollar as the Greek election results and fears about Spain's debt persisted after 10-year Spanish bond yields rose above the sustainable 7 percent line. Spain called for the European Central Bank to fight financial market pressures on the euro zone and Italy said more must be done to shore up the bloc. World leaders also pressed Europe to do whatever it takes to combat the euro zone's debt crisis. But market bears were cautious about on pushing prices much lower, however, as six world powers and Iran made little progress in talks on how to end a decade-long dispute over Tehran's nuclear program which risks sparking a new Middle East conflict. That dispute, which has led to resulted in action to block oil shipments from Iran, had been a major reason oil prices hit their year's high in March. Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil inventories were forecast to have fallen by 1.0 million barrels last week, as imports likely dipped, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. Gasoline stocks were forecast up by 1.0 million barrels while distillates were expected to have increased by 1.2 million barrels, the poll also showed. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for July delivery, which expires on Wednesday, fell 76 cents, or 0.90 percent, to settle at $83.27 a barrel. * In London, ICE Brent crude for August delivery settled at $96.05 a barrel, down $1.56, or 1.60 percent, the lowest settlement since Jan. 25, 2011. Front-month Brent hit a session low of $95.38, lowest since Jan. 26. 2011.. * August Brent's premium against the August U.S. crude contract narrowed to $12.45 at the close. It dropped to a session low of $12.26, the lowest since Jan. 31. On Friday, the premium closed at $13.28. . * U.S. regional refined product margins rose about 3 percent on average in the week to June 15, a report from Credit Suisse showed. * Delta Air Lines, which is acquiring a 185,000 barrel-per-day refinery from Phillips 66 in Trainer, Pennsylvania, to keep a handle on fuel costs, said it would not be selling jet fuel on the open market once the deal closes. * Iraq, gaining on Iran as OPEC's second largest oil producer, is at least two years away from reaching an output level that will prompt a debate within the producer group on setting Baghdad's individual output quota, a senior Iraqi official said. * Barring an unexpected last-minute deal to relax European Union sanctions, Europe's Protection and Indemnity clubs will be unable to insure vessels carrying Iranian crude from July 1, an unforeseen but ultimately critical side effect of EU sanctions to punish Iran for its nuclear program. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Europe's debt crisis in danger of becoming worse pressured the wider market, pulling the Dow Jones industrial average and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index lower, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained as shares of large technology companies rose. * Copper gave up gains as relief over the election results in Greece turned sour and investor focus turned to debt and banking problems in Spain. * Gold eked out a small gain as lingering uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis and an upcoming policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted bullion from early losses. UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA * First of two-day meeting of U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers' meeting, Tuesday SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 83.27 -0.76 -0.9% 82.04 85.60 205,739 216,554 CLc2 83.60 -0.73 -0.9% 82.36 85.89 167,947 111,159 LCOc1 96.05 -1.56 -1.6% 95.38 99.50 226,286 148,877 RBc1 2.6609 -0.0408 -1.5% 2.6490 2.7303 33,298 41,860 RBc2 2.5865 -0.0392 -1.5% 2.5736 2.6525 37,760 35,063 HOc1 2.6177 -0.0288 -1.1% 2.6005 2.6801 48,129 43,514 HOc2 2.6198 -0.0301 -1.1% 2.6034 2.6805 36,934 25,183 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Jun 15 30D AVG Jun 15 NET CHNG CRUDE 537,884 460,330 556,034 1,470,518 12,476 RBOB 104,431 115,571 146,981 299,171 -2,036 HO 131,810 120,213 136,956 314,200 -1,709