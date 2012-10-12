FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-U.S. crude fall in spread trade, demand concerns
Puerto Rico
Exchange-traded funds
Cyber Risk
October 12, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-U.S. crude fall in spread trade, demand concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell on Friday in heavy
spread trading that saw the West Texas Intermediate crude's discount to
international Brent narrow after it hit a one year high earlier this week. 
    Additional pressure came from ongoing concerns about global demand. For a
complete report on oil futures markets, double click on.    
    
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    91.86   -0.21  -0.2%   91.16   92.64  185,988  300,087
 CLc2    92.28   -0.22  -0.2%   91.58   93.06   71,635  156,251
 LCOc1  114.62   -1.09  -0.9%  113.94  115.96  118,918  144,677
 RBc1   2.8928 -0.0628  -2.1%  2.8605  2.9550   39,423   66,380
 RBc2   2.8138 -0.0450  -1.6%  2.7882  2.8551   38,526   52,438
 HOc1   3.2239 -0.0332  -1.0%  3.2075   3.265   47,137   56,441
 HOc2   3.2029 -0.0294  -0.9%  3.1861  3.2377   40,755   46,205
                                                                            
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Oct 11   30D AVG     Oct 11  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        375,398   652,165   555,448  1,571,534   -11,883
 RBOB         120,239   169,937   150,274    286,408     7,480
 HO           150,518   169,044   152,339    325,911     3,364

