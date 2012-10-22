FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude ends down on economic worry as Nov contract expires
#Funds News
October 22, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

NYMEX-Crude ends down on economic worry as Nov contract expires

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures ended lower
on Monday as the November contract expired, with concerns about
a slowing global economy and an expected pipeline restart
pressuring prices and offsetting supportive worries about Middle
East turmoil and the potential threat to the region's oil
supply.ž

        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    88.73   -1.32  -1.5%   88.21   90.80   18,680  123,648
 CLc2    88.65   -1.79  -2.0%   88.57   91.27  264,586  329,814
 LCOc1  109.44   -0.70  -0.6%  109.12  110.97  206,862  231,128
 RBc1   2.6475 -0.0488  -1.8%  2.6425  2.7200   19,626   32,188
 RBc2   2.6348 -0.0373  -1.4%  2.6293  2.6931   39,614   36,899
 HOc1   3.0767 -0.0578  -1.8%  3.0735  3.1491   38,762   40,920
 HOc2   3.0668 -0.0508  -1.6%  3.0637  3.1329   85,047   44,740
                                                                                       
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Oct 19   30D AVG     Oct 19  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        454,069   627,850   553,831  1,578,044     7,840
 RBOB          96,928   105,439   152,475    288,113     2,025
 HO           210,276   136,113   157,684    318,478    -6,914

