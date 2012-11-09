FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-U.S. crude ends higher as consumer sentiment rises
#Financials
November 9, 2012 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

NYMEX-U.S. crude ends higher as consumer sentiment rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on Friday, receiving a
lift from a rise in a consumer sentiment reading as well as from gains in
gasoline futures.
    Crude posted a 1.4 percent gain for the week, snapping a string of three
weekly declines.
 (For a complete report on oil markets, double-click on: )
       

        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    86.07    0.98   1.2   84.13   86.77  291,985  296,599
 CLc2    86.55    0.99   1.2   84.61   87.24   89,472  100,299
 LCOc1  109.40    2.15   2.0  106.25  109.78  193,922  200,132
 RBc1   2.6992  0.0919   3.5  2.6012  2.7085   49,751   52,022
 RBc2   2.6579  0.0705   2.7  2.5742  2.6645   49,193   35,372
 HOc1   3.0055  0.0501   1.7  2.9421   3.017   38,437   50,656
 HOc2   3.0111  0.0476   1.6  2.9493  3.0230   22,764   24,357
                                                                
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Nov 8   30-DAY AVG    Nov 8   NET CHNG
 CRUDE        556,477   576,821   515,753  1,608,187    -9,195
 RBOB         141,052   116,924   142,731    270,487     3,362
 HO           101,076   124,295   172,063    306,283     1,965
 
 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons, desking by Gary Crosse)

