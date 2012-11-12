NYMEX-U.S. crude fall as "fiscal cliff" concerns mount

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures dipped on Monday as concerns about the U.S. "fiscal cliff" standoff sparked a wider sell off across markets. (For a complete report on oil markets, double-click on: ) SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 85.57 -0.50 -0.6% 85.27 86.54 253,822 322,403 CLc2 86.07 -0.48 -0.6% 85.78 87.02 106,813 103,032 LCOc1 109.07 -0.33 -0.3% 108.56 110.39 172,223 201,017 RBc1 2.6763 -0.0229 -0.9% 2.6680 2.7468 50,487 62,594 RBc2 2.6388 -0.0191 -0.7% 2.6319 2.6883 49,071 51,794 HOc1 2.9992 -0.0063 -0.2% 2.9871 3.0279 34,618 46,986 HOc2 3.0063 -0.0048 -0.2% 2.9930 3.0336 22,319 24,008 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Nov 09 30D AVG Nov 09 NET CHNG CRUDE 508,595 604,448 523,886 1,602,013 6,174 RBOB 144,144 156,815 143,053 273,902 3,415 HO 91,818 111,467 169,047 308,496 -1,567 (Reporting by Matthew Robinson; Editing by M.D. Golan)