FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYMEX-U.S. crude fall as "fiscal cliff" concerns mount
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2012 / 10:36 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-U.S. crude fall as "fiscal cliff" concerns mount

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures dipped on Monday as concerns
about the U.S. "fiscal cliff" standoff sparked a wider sell off across markets. 
 (For a complete report on oil markets, double-click on: )
      
    
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    85.57   -0.50  -0.6%   85.27   86.54  253,822  322,403
 CLc2    86.07   -0.48  -0.6%   85.78   87.02  106,813  103,032
 LCOc1  109.07   -0.33  -0.3%  108.56  110.39  172,223  201,017
 RBc1   2.6763 -0.0229  -0.9%  2.6680  2.7468   50,487   62,594
 RBc2   2.6388 -0.0191  -0.7%  2.6319  2.6883   49,071   51,794
 HOc1   2.9992 -0.0063  -0.2%  2.9871  3.0279   34,618   46,986
 HOc2   3.0063 -0.0048  -0.2%  2.9930  3.0336   22,319   24,008
                                                                      
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Nov 09   30D AVG     Nov 09  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        508,595   604,448   523,886  1,602,013     6,174
 RBOB         144,144   156,815   143,053    273,902     3,415
 HO            91,818   111,467   169,047    308,496    -1,567
 
 (Reporting by Matthew Robinson; Editing by M.D. Golan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.