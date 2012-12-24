FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYMEX-Crude edges lower in thin trade ahead of holiday
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 24, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Crude edges lower in thin trade ahead of holiday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures edged lower
on Monday in thin, pre-holiday  trade as oil prices came under
pressure from concerns about the lack of a U.S. budget agreement
to avert tax hikes and spending cuts that could slow the economy
and curb demand for petroleum.
    
    
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    88.61   -0.05  -0.1%   88.20   88.86   40,008  178,144
 CLc2    89.17   -0.06  -0.1%   88.78   89.35    5,851   51,873
 LCOc1  108.80   -0.17  -0.2%  108.13  109.22   47,604  132,659
 RBc1   2.7506  0.0159   0.6%  2.7131  2.7531    7,460   36,622
 RBc2   2.7257  0.0099   0.4%  2.6971  2.7285   13,914   50,731
 HOc1   3.0022 -0.0202  -0.7%  2.9980  3.0338   12,547   42,673
 HOc2   2.9885 -0.0217  -0.7%  2.9846  3.0200   20,465   55,461
                                                                                    
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Dec 20   30D AVG     Dec 20  NET CHNG
 CRUDE         65,592   366,474   498,502  1,478,864   -28,231
 RBOB          33,088   134,516   126,615    298,561     2,601
 HO            46,237   150,336   127,948    275,255     1,328

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.