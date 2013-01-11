NYMEX-Crude ends lower as gasoline futures fall

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures edged lower on Friday as gasoline futures tumbled on expectations of higher imports and as an expected Midwest-to-Gulf Coast crude oil pipeline expansion began to narrow the spread between Brent and U.S. crude prices. For a complete report on world oil markets, please double-click SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 93.56 -0.26 -0.3% 92.65 94.13 236,805 279,295 CLc2 93.99 -0.28 -0.3% 93.06 94.53 117,032 118,761 LCOc1 110.64 -1.25 -1.1% 109.60 111.95 160,128 196,974 RBc1 2.7395 -0.0538 -1.9% 2.7180 2.7879 47,519 50,351 RBc2 2.7543 -0.0483 -1.7% 2.7324 2.7975 43,009 43,257 HOc1 3.0085 -0.0458 -1.5% 2.9957 3.0566 61,745 105,926 HOc2 3.0018 -0.0438 -1.4% 2.9872 3.0466 46,986 91,198 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Jan 10 30D AVG Jan 10 NET CHNG CRUDE 565,239 732,744 425,594 1,484,053 -5,112 RBOB 138,363 136,697 118,122 310,767 6,016 HO 163,323 320,821 130,837 302,066 5,545