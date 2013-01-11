FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude ends lower as gasoline futures fall
January 11, 2013 / 10:36 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Crude ends lower as gasoline futures fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures edged lower
on Friday as gasoline futures tumbled on expectations of higher
imports and as an expected Midwest-to-Gulf Coast crude oil
pipeline expansion began to narrow the spread between Brent and
U.S. crude prices.
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    93.56   -0.26  -0.3%   92.65   94.13  236,805  279,295
 CLc2    93.99   -0.28  -0.3%   93.06   94.53  117,032  118,761
 LCOc1  110.64   -1.25  -1.1%  109.60  111.95  160,128  196,974
 RBc1   2.7395 -0.0538  -1.9%  2.7180  2.7879   47,519   50,351
 RBc2   2.7543 -0.0483  -1.7%  2.7324  2.7975   43,009   43,257
 HOc1   3.0085 -0.0458  -1.5%  2.9957  3.0566   61,745  105,926
 HOc2   3.0018 -0.0438  -1.4%  2.9872  3.0466   46,986   91,198
                                                                     
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Jan 10   30D AVG     Jan 10  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        565,239   732,744   425,594  1,484,053    -5,112
 RBOB         138,363   136,697   118,122    310,767     6,016
 HO           163,323   320,821   130,837    302,066     5,545

