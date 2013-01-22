FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYMEX-Crude ends higher as February contract expired
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Crude ends higher as February contract expired

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on
Tuesday on Bank of Japan's plans for asset buying and on
supportive investor confidence data from Germany that bolstered
expectations for fuel demand.
    The February crude contract expired on Tuesday.
    For a complete report on oil markets, double-click 

        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    96.24    0.68   0.7%   94.98   96.38   30,145  118,549
 CLc2    96.68    0.64   0.7%   95.47   96.89  227,073  210,132
 LCOc1  112.42    0.71   0.6%  111.35  112.65  199,679   74,581
 RBc1   2.8299  0.0331   1.2%  2.7806  2.8500   32,402   38,971
 RBc2   2.8411  0.0298   1.1%  2.7971  2.8590   65,677   37,671
 HOc1   3.0682  0.0157   0.5%  3.0423  3.0911   30,322   43,392
 HOc2   3.0557  0.0138   0.5%  3.0293  3.0772   44,682   35,843
                                                                        
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Jan 18   30D AVG     Jan 18  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        507,916   563,464   460,615  1,494,983   -17,741
 RBOB         163,617   108,225   121,115    319,532      -950
 HO           126,452   121,333   135,622    304,196      -622

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.