NYMEX-Crude ends 7 cents lower after choppy trading

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures edged lower on Friday in choppy trading as profit-taking pulled crude prices back from highs, but the front-month crude posted a seventh straight weekly gain. U.S. crude fell 7 cents, or 0.07 percent, to settle at $95.88 a barrel, having traded from $95.43 to $96.56. For a complete report on oil markets, double-click SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 95.88 -0.07 -0.1% 95.43 96.56 175,343 232,035 CLc2 96.33 -0.12 -0.1% 95.94 97.07 51,902 79,684 LCOc1 113.28 0.00 0.0% 112.83 113.84 196,051 211,582 RBc1 2.8754 0.0125 0.4% 2.8527 2.8856 19,365 29,665 RBc2 2.8898 0.0131 0.5% 2.8679 2.8995 49,590 58,439 HOc1 3.0568 -0.0296 -1.0% 3.0551 3.091 25,572 36,723 HOc2 3.0489 -0.0275 -0.9% 3.0458 3.0815 52,188 52,862 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Jan 24 30D AVG Jan 24 NET CHNG CRUDE 415,650 639,215 477,605 1,511,674 -4,352 RBOB 119,733 150,463 123,405 328,727 108 HO 137,036 144,019 135,926 307,786 928