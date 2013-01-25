FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYMEX-Crude ends 7 cents lower after choppy trading
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Crude ends 7 cents lower after choppy trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures edged lower
on Friday in choppy trading as profit-taking pulled crude prices
back from highs, but the front-month crude posted a seventh
straight weekly gain.
    U.S. crude fell 7 cents, or 0.07 percent, to settle
at $95.88 a barrel, having traded from $95.43 to $96.56.
    For a complete report on oil markets, double-click 

        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    95.88   -0.07  -0.1%   95.43   96.56  175,343  232,035
 CLc2    96.33   -0.12  -0.1%   95.94   97.07   51,902   79,684
 LCOc1  113.28    0.00   0.0%  112.83  113.84  196,051  211,582
 RBc1   2.8754  0.0125   0.4%  2.8527  2.8856   19,365   29,665
 RBc2   2.8898  0.0131   0.5%  2.8679  2.8995   49,590   58,439
 HOc1   3.0568 -0.0296  -1.0%  3.0551   3.091   25,572   36,723
 HOc2   3.0489 -0.0275  -0.9%  3.0458  3.0815   52,188   52,862
                                                                       
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Jan 24   30D AVG     Jan 24  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        415,650   639,215   477,605  1,511,674    -4,352
 RBOB         119,733   150,463   123,405    328,727       108
 HO           137,036   144,019   135,926    307,786       928

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.