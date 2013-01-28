FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude ends higher on US durable goods data, gasoline surge
January 28, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

NYMEX-Crude ends higher on US durable goods data, gasoline surge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on
Monday in choppy trading, lifted by supportive durable goods
data and by strong gasoline futures, which gained 2 percent in
reaction to Hess Corp's plans to shut a refinery in the
Northeast.
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    96.44    0.56   0.6%   95.47   96.81  159,247  184,873
 CLc2    96.87    0.54   0.6%   95.94   97.25   40,632   53,551
 LCOc1  113.48    0.20   0.2%  112.60  113.80  160,914  204,354
 RBc1   2.9348  0.0594   2.1%  2.8590  2.9442   19,657   29,571
 RBc2   2.9409  0.0511   1.8%  2.8725  2.9531   66,216   54,998
 HOc1   3.0616  0.0048   0.2%  3.0456   3.085   20,246   32,416
 HOc2   3.0543  0.0054   0.2%  3.0374  3.0759   56,368   55,048
                                                                       
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Jan 25   30D AVG     Jan 25  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        381,169   429,318   468,885  1,525,269   -13,595
 RBOB         202,440   136,463   124,020    328,673       -54
 HO           139,197   147,202   136,545    312,415     4,629

