NYMEX-Crude settles higher on supportive economic data
January 29, 2013 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Crude settles higher on supportive economic data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose more
than 1 percent on Tuesday, after strong U.S. housing market data
bolstered confidence that economic growth and fuel demand were
accelerating.
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1    97.57    1.13   1.2%   96.29   97.82  244,033  167,186
 CLc2    97.99    1.12   1.2%   96.74   98.24   63,352   42,141
 LCOc1  114.36    0.88   0.8%  113.07  114.49  200,036  172,156
 RBc1   2.9734  0.0386   1.3%  2.9105  2.9761   12,775   30,024
 RBc2   2.9763  0.0354   1.2%  2.9176  2.9789   47,303   69,166
 HOc1   3.1092  0.0476   1.6%  3.0555  3.1115   18,007   28,617
 HOc2   3.0986  0.0443   1.5%  3.0466  3.1003   56,660   59,135
                                                                                
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Jan 28   30D AVG     Jan 28  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        634,729   393,687   465,682  1,525,983      -714
 RBOB         136,594   216,628   124,020    328,673       -54
 HO           134,115   150,408   134,733    306,306    -6,109

