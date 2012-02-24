FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude up 7th day, best week since Dec, on Iran
#Funds News
February 24, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 6 years

NYMEX-Crude up 7th day, best week since Dec, on Iran

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* U.N. nuclear agency says Iran steps up nuclear work
    * Saudi raising oil exports in bid to tame high prices
    * Obama administration eyes tapping U.S. oil reserves

    NEW YORK, Feb. 24 - U.S. crude futures rose a seventh
day on Friday, closing at a nine-month high and having the best
week since December as the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Iran had
stepped up uranium enrichment work was seen inflaming Tehran's
tensions with the West.
    The seven-day rally was the longest streak of gains for U.S.
crude since prices rose 10 straight days in late December 2009
to early January 2010. Prices gained more than 6 percent for the
week, the best weekly performance since the week to Dec. 23.
    Apart from worries of Iran supply disruptions, economic data
showing that U.S. consumer confidence hit its highest point in a
year this month and signs of budding recovery in the housing
market added support to crude futures. 
     The West suspects that Iran's nuclear program is aimed at
producing atomic weapons. Tehran has consistently denied this,
saying its nuclear work is aimed at peaceful purposes. In a
growing international disfavor against Iran, the United States
has imposed sanctions against Tehran while the European Union is
set to ban Iranian crude by July 1.
     This week a mission by inspectors of the U.N.'s
International Atomic Energy Agency to Iran ended in failure as
it was not granted permission to look into activities at a site
the IAEA believes has a facility to test explosives.
  	
    On Friday, the agency said in its report that it "continues
to have serious concerns regarding possible military dimensions
to Iran's nuclear program" as it noted stepped up Iranian
activity on uranium enrichment.
     Amid the surge in oil prices, industry sources said Saudi
Arabia has increased its oil exports and is offering extra
supplies to its biggest customers worldwide in what appeared to
be a bid to tame runaway crude prices. 
     The Obama administration, meanwhile, is looking into the
possibility of tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve,
among several measures being studied, to offset any impact from
Iran supply disruptions. 
     U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures ended the week
sharply higher, lifted by higher crude futures, even though
latest data from the Energy Information Administration showed   
that U.S. demand for refined products fell to a near 15-year low
last week.   
     Crude futures will likely continue rising next week due to
Iran-related tensions, analysts said, even though overbought
conditions have began to set in. 
     FUNDAMENTALS
     * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery settled at $109.77 a barrel, gaining $1.94, or
1.8 percent, the highest settlement since May 3, when prices
ended at $111.05. 	
     * In seven straight days, front-month crude futures surged
$9.03, or 8.96 percent, their biggest seven-day increase since
Oct. 31, when they gained 9.25 percent. For the week,
front-month crude rose 6.33 percent, the best weekly percentage
gain since the week to Dec. 23, when prices rose 6.58 percent.
     * For the year, U.S. crude futures have risen 11 percent.
     * U.S. crude's Relative Strength Index rose to 76.8 on
Friday, from 73.7 on Thursday, according to Reuters data. When
trading resumed on Tuesday following the President's Day holiday
on Monday, the index ended at 69.8. A reading of 70 is the
threshold for overbought conditions.  
     * In London, ICE Brent for April delivery rose for
a fifth day and settled at $125.47 a barrel, up $1.85 or 1.5
percent, the highest for front-month Brent futures since April
29, 2011, when they ended at $125.89.
     * In five days, Brent crude rose $5.89, or 4.93 percent,
the biggest weekly percentage gain since the week to Jan. 6,
when prices advanced 5.28 percent.
     * Brent's premium against U.S. crude edged down to $15.70
at the close, from $15.79 on Thursday. 
     * NYMEX March RBOB rose for the fourth straight day
and settled at $$3.1528 a gallon, up 3.92 cents, or 1.26
precent, the highest settlement for front-month RBOB since July
26, last year, when prices closed at $3.1536. 
     * For the week,  March RBOB rose 13.72 cents, or 4.55
percent, the biggest weekly percentage gain since the week to
Jan. 27, when prices rose 5.1 percent. RBOB futures rose
for the third straight week. 
     * NYMEX March heating oil closed at $3.3159 a
gallon, gaining 2.10 cents or 0.6 percent, the highest
settlement for front-month heating oil since April 8, 2011, when
prices ended at $3.3197.	
     * For the week, March heating oil rose 12.7 cents or 3.98
percent, the best weekly percentage gain since the week to Jan.
6, when prices marched up 4.61 percent.. Heating oil
futures advanced for the fifth consecutive week.  
     * The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a hearing on
March 19 to look at how the closure of three refineries in the
Philadelphia area could impact national security.            
 	
    
     MARKETS NEWS	
     * The Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed at its highest
level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008,
continuing a pattern of steady gains on signs of U.S. economic
recovery. 
     * The euro rose to its highest level in more than two
months against the dollar on optimism about the euro zone debt
crisis and next week's round of cheap money from the European
Central Bank. 
     * Copper posted its biggest weekly gain in a month, backed
by the euro's rally and another round of upbeat U.S. economic
data that suggested its recovery was on track. 	
    
     UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
     * U.S. pending home sales for January, 10 a.m. EST (1500
GMT), Monday.	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   109.77    1.94   1.8%  107.95  109.95  254,069  325,662
 CLc2   110.18    1.93   1.8%  108.36  110.34   69,955   98,771
 LCOc1  125.47    1.85   1.5%  123.30  125.55  142,451  214,761
 RBc1   3.1528  0.0392   1.3%  3.1046  3.1548   12,701   24,519
 RBc2   3.3247  0.0367   1.1%  3.2784  3.3269   45,284   53,183
 HOc1   3.3159  0.0210   0.6%  3.2748  3.3176   24,462   38,788
 HOc2   3.3130  0.0230   0.7%  3.2710  3.3151   56,303   73,544

