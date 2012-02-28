FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude down on profit-taking, data, technicals
#Funds News
February 28, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 6 years ago

NYMEX-Crude down on profit-taking, data, technicals

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Drop in U.S. durable goods orders trumps consumer pulse
    * Technical indicators show correction not complete
    * POLL-U.S. crude, product stocks seen higher last week

    Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures ended lower
for a second day on Tuesday, pressured by weak durable goods
data that trumped an upbeat report on consumer confidence, and
technical signals showing the market correction from near $110 a
barrel has not completed.	
    Investors extended a profit-taking binge, with crude and
refined product futures having hit overbought conditions in
recent sessions. A warning over the weekend by G20 officials on
the risks to global growth amid high oil prices triggered a
sell-off that began on Monday. 
    Forecasts in a Reuters poll ahead of weekly inventory data
showing that U.S. crude and gasoline inventories rose last week
also weighed on crude futures.
   Crude stockpiles rose 1.1 million barrels while gasoline
supplies added 300,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 24, the poll
showed. 
   Distillate stocks fell 500,000 barrels and refinery
utilization rose 0.2 percentage point, the poll also showed.
   The industry group American Petroleum Institute will release
its inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) and the U.S.
Energy Information Administration will follow at 10:30 a.m. EST
(1530 GMT) on Wednesday. 	
   Gasoline and heating oil futures ended sharply lower, also
extending losses for a second day, on liquidations ahead of the
expiration on Wednesday of their front-month March contracts.
   For the moment, worries about Iranian oil supply disruptions
were in the background as the Islamic Republic's foreign
minister, in a U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in
Geneva, called for more talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdog and
condemned production of atomic weapons as a "great sin".
 
   The United States has imposed sanctions against Iran and a
European Union ban on Iranian oil will take effect on July 1.
Both aim to make Iran back down from its nuclear program that is
suspected to have military objectives. Iran has denied this, but
the tensions spawned by its belligerence has elevated oil
prices. 
   A U.S. government report on the global oil markets due from
the EIA on Wednesday could help determine how tough the Obama
administration will be enforcing sanctions against Iran and
provide information in needs to combat rising oil
prices. 	
    
   FUNDAMENTALS
   * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery settled at $106.55 a barrel, down $2.01, or 1.85
percent, after trading between $106.30 and $108.79.
   * In London, ICE April Brent crude also fell for a
second straight day and settled at $121.55, falling $2.62, or
2.11 percent, after trading between $121.50 to $123.95.  	
   * Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $15 at the
close from $15.61 on Monday. 
   * New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods fell 4
percent in January, the most in three years, as demand slumped,
data from the U.S. Commerce Department showed. The data
suggested that the economy started the year on weaker footing
than expected. 
   * The independent Conference Board's index of U.S. consumer
confidence hit a one-year high of 70.8 this month as optimism
about the labor market offset concerns over rising gasoline
prices. It rose from an upwardly revised 61.5 in January and
beat a forecast for 63.0 in a Reuters poll. 
   * Confidence in the euro zone's economy rose for a second
consecutive month in February, the European Commission's
economic sentiment indicator showed, confirming a wider
stabilization across Europe that likely signals only a mild
recession this year.    	
   * Western Refining said it will spend $25 million on
logistics projects that will enable its 122,000 barrel-per-day
refinery in El Paso, Texas, to process higher-yielding Avalon
and Bone Spring shale crude oil from the Permian Basin. The
expansion will be focused on diesel production, it said.
 	
    
   MARKETS NEWS
   * On Wall Street, the Dow industrials average closed
above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008 while the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite
Index ended higher, as the consumer confidence data and
the sharp drop in oil prices relieved worries about lackluster
spending. 
   * The euro gained against the U.S. dollar on improved
investor appetite for risk, ahead of a European Central Bank
(ECB)offering of cheap cash to European banks. 
   * Copper rallied to a two-week high, lifted by supportive
policy measures in Europe and China that aim to improved global
economic conditions that are seen likely to increase demand for
industrial metals. 
   * Gold and silver prices rose ahead of the ECB's offer of
cheap loans to banks. 	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   106.55   -2.01  -1.9%  106.30  108.79  259,708  277,597
 CLc2   107.00   -2.02  -1.9%  106.75  109.20   59,899   69,578
 LCOc1  121.55   -2.62  -2.1%  121.50  123.95  187,194  177,944
 RBc1   3.0401 -0.0882  -2.8%  3.0349  3.1196    8,823   23,538
 RBc2   3.2247 -0.0780  -2.4%  3.2176  3.2991   42,418   38,011
 HOc1   3.2238 -0.0626  -1.9%  3.2216  3.2824   15,358   24,124
 HOc2   3.2201 -0.0628  -1.9%  3.2185  3.2811   57,663   50,161
                                                                            
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Feb 27   30D AVG     Feb 27  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        577,531   684,176   686,727  1,500,493   -12,408
 RBOB         119,186   106,393   150,746    357,079    -3,910
 HO           142,796   113,466   157,041    314,246    -1,897

