NYMEX-U.S. crude ends higher, posts gain for February

* U.S. crude stocks rise more than forecast - EIA * ECB allocates liquidity to European banks * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims data 8:30 a.m. EST NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose after a boomerang session on Wednesday, rallying late in the open outcry session after being pressured by data showing crude oil stockpiles rose sharply last week. Analysts and brokers said crude found support below the $105 level, then rallied back above the 10-day moving average, which Reuters data put at $105.80. A liquidity infusion by the European Central Bank and a later Federal Reserve Beige Book report that said the U.S. economy expanded modestly in January through mid-February also provided support to oil prices. [ID: Also supportive was data showing the U.S. economy grew slightly faster than initially thought in the fourth quarter and a separate report showing a gauge of factory activity in the Midwest hit a 10 month-high in February. Gross domestic product expanded at a 3 percent annual rate, the quickest pace since the second quarter of 2010, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate. U.S. crude stocks rose 4.16 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said in a report, well above the expected build. Gasoline stocks fell 1.6 million barrels and distillate stockpiles fell 2.07 million barrels, the EIA said. Expectations were for crude stocks to be up 1.1 million barrels, gasoline inventories up 300,000 barrels and distillates down only 500,000 barrels, a Reuters survey of analysts ahead of weekly inventory reports showed. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude rose 52 cents, or 0.49 percent, to settle at $107.07 a barrel, having traded from $104.84 to $107.43. * For the month, front-month crude gained $8.59, or 8.72 percent, snapping a string of two months posting losses. * Brent April crude rose $1.11, or 0.91 percent, to settle at $122.66 a barrel, having swung from $120.50 to $123.20. * For the month, front-month Brent gained $11.68, or 10.5 percent, the biggest monthly percentage gain since February 2011, when it rose 10.7 percent. * NYMEX March RBOB expired and settled at $3.0423 a gallon, up 0.22 cents, or 0.07 percent. For the month, the contract rose 15.49 cents, or 5.36 percent and extending front-month RBOB's gains to a third month in a row. * NYMEX March heating oil settled at $3.1880, a gallon, down 3.58 cents, or 1.11 percent. For the month, the contract advanced 12.52 cents, or 4.09 percent, up a second straight month. * Oil-consuming nations have no need to release stockpiles as they do not face a supply crunch, EU officials and the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday after Washington announced it may use stocks to stem soaring gasoline prices. * OPEC oil output has risen in February to the highest since October 2008 due to a further recovery in Libya's production and higher supplies from Angola and Saudi Arabia, a Reuters survey found. MARKETS NEWS * The dollar gained against the euro and yen as factors ranging from month-end positioning to a European Central Bank cash infusion and lowered expectations of another Federal Reserve bond-buying binge raised the greenback's appeal. * U.S. stocks slipped, snapping a four-day winning streak, after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed investors hoping for a strong signal of more stimulus. * Gold fell 5 percent for its biggest one-day drop in more than three years, as speculation that central banks might be done with easy monetary policies led funds to exit the bullion trade. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. weekly jobless claims due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) on Thursday. * EIA natural gas storage data at 10:30 a.m. EST (1540 GMT) on Thursday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 107.07 0.52 0.5% 104.84 107.43 335,092 278,723 CLc2 107.52 0.52 0.5% 105.30 107.87 80,118 64,585 LCOc1 122.66 1.11 0.9% 120.50 123.20 236,838 195,248 RBc1 3.0423 0.0022 0.1% 3.0240 3.0760 6,205 22,447 RBc2 3.2572 0.0325 1.0% 3.1968 3.2665 47,843 47,781 HOc1 3.1880 -0.0358 -1.1% 3.1697 3.26 7,684 28,789 HOc2 3.2059 -0.0142 -0.4% 3.1605 3.2555 89,375 64,296 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Feb 28 30D AVG Feb 28 NET CHNG CRUDE 653,790 598,921 680,461 1,517,833 -17,340 RBOB 130,742 134,624 148,584 356,553 2,349 HO 218,304 160,533 156,820 301,742 -8,380