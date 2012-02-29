FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-U.S. crude ends higher, posts gain for February
#Funds News
February 29, 2012 / 10:12 PM / 6 years ago

NYMEX-U.S. crude ends higher, posts gain for February

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. crude stocks rise more than forecast - EIA
    * ECB allocates liquidity to European banks
    * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims data 8:30 a.m. EST

    NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose
after a boomerang session on Wednesday, rallying late in the
open outcry session after being pressured by data showing crude
oil stockpiles rose sharply last week.	
    Analysts and brokers said crude found support below the $105
level, then rallied back above the 10-day moving average, which
Reuters data put at $105.80.	
    A liquidity infusion by the European Central Bank and a
later Federal Reserve Beige Book report that said the U.S.
economy expanded modestly in January through mid-February also
provided support to oil prices. [ID: 	
    Also supportive was data showing the U.S. economy grew
slightly faster than initially thought in the fourth quarter and
a separate report showing a gauge of factory activity in the
Midwest hit a 10 month-high in February. 	
    Gross domestic product expanded at a 3 percent annual rate,
the quickest pace since the second quarter of 2010, the Commerce
Department said in its second estimate.	
    U.S. crude stocks rose 4.16 million barrels last week, the
Energy Information Administration said in a report, well above
the expected build. 	
    Gasoline stocks fell 1.6 million barrels and distillate
stockpiles fell 2.07 million barrels, the EIA said.	
    Expectations were for crude stocks to be up 1.1 million
barrels, gasoline inventories up 300,000 barrels and distillates
down only 500,000 barrels, a Reuters survey of analysts ahead of
weekly inventory reports showed. 	
       	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude 
 rose 52 cents, or 0.49 percent, to settle at $107.07 a 
barrel, having traded from $104.84 to $107.43.	
    * For the month, front-month crude gained $8.59, or
8.72 percent, snapping a string of two months posting losses.	
    * Brent April crude rose $1.11, or 0.91 percent, to
settle at $122.66 a barrel, having swung from $120.50 to
$123.20.	
    * For the month, front-month Brent gained $11.68, or 10.5
percent, the biggest monthly percentage gain since February
2011, when it rose 10.7 percent.	
    * NYMEX March RBOB expired and settled at $3.0423 a
gallon, up 0.22 cents, or 0.07 percent. For the month, the
contract rose 15.49 cents, or 5.36 percent and extending
front-month RBOB's gains to a third month in a row. 	
    * NYMEX March heating oil settled at $3.1880, a
gallon, down 3.58 cents, or 1.11 percent. For the month, the
contract advanced 12.52 cents, or 4.09 percent, up a second
straight month. 	
    * Oil-consuming nations have no need to release stockpiles
as they do not face a supply crunch, EU officials and the
International Energy Agency said on Wednesday after Washington
announced it may use stocks to stem soaring gasoline prices.
 	
    * OPEC oil output has risen in February to the highest since
October 2008 due to a further recovery in Libya's production and
higher supplies from Angola and Saudi Arabia, a Reuters survey
found. 	
       	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * The dollar gained against the euro and yen as factors
ranging from month-end positioning to a European Central Bank
cash infusion and lowered expectations of another Federal
Reserve bond-buying binge raised the greenback's appeal. 	
    * U.S. stocks slipped, snapping a four-day winning streak,
after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
disappointed investors hoping for a strong signal of more
stimulus. 	
    * Gold fell 5 percent for its biggest one-day drop in more
than three years, as speculation that central banks might be
done with easy monetary policies led funds to exit the bullion
trade. 	
           	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. weekly jobless claims due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT)
on Thursday.	
    * EIA natural gas storage data at 10:30 a.m. EST (1540 GMT)
on Thursday.	
   	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   107.07    0.52   0.5%  104.84  107.43  335,092  278,723
 CLc2   107.52    0.52   0.5%  105.30  107.87   80,118   64,585
 LCOc1  122.66    1.11   0.9%  120.50  123.20  236,838  195,248
 RBc1   3.0423  0.0022   0.1%  3.0240  3.0760    6,205   22,447
 RBc2   3.2572  0.0325   1.0%  3.1968  3.2665   47,843   47,781
 HOc1   3.1880 -0.0358  -1.1%  3.1697    3.26    7,684   28,789
 HOc2   3.2059 -0.0142  -0.4%  3.1605  3.2555   89,375   64,296
                                                                
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Feb 28   30D AVG     Feb 28  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        653,790   598,921   680,461  1,517,833   -17,340
 RBOB         130,742   134,624   148,584    356,553     2,349
 HO           218,304   160,533   156,820    301,742    -8,380

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.