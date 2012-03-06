FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude down almost 2 pct on growth worries, Iran
#Funds News
March 6, 2012 / 10:57 PM / 6 years ago

NYMEX-Crude down almost 2 pct on growth worries, Iran

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* API-U.S. crude inventories rose more than expected
    * Gasoline demand down as pump prices up-Mastercard
    * Greek debt default fears, Iran talks pressure oil
    * Coming up: EIA inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST, Wednesday

    NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures
fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday as     global economic worries
and concerns about Greece's debt restructuring pushed the euro
lower against the dollar, diminishing investors' appetite for
oil and other commodities as well as equities.	
    News that major powers accepted Iran's offer for talks about
its disputed nuclear program eased concerns about supply
disruptions, and that also pressured crude futures.
    Gasoline and heating oil futures fell nearly 3.0 cents, or
almost 1 percent, dragged down by crude.
    In post-settlement trading, crude futures extended losses
after the industry group American Petroleum Institute said
domestic crude stocks rose 4.6 million barrels in the week to
March 2. That was more than quintuple the 800,000-barrel
increase forecast in a Reuters poll. [EIA/S}
    Gasoline futures pared losses after the API data showed a
2.3 million barrel drawdown in gasoline stocks, much larger than
expectations for a decline of 1.4 million barrels.
    Heating oil futures added to losses slightly. The API report
showed that distillate stocks, which include heating oil and
diesel fuel, rose 924,000 barrels, against the forecast for a
drawdown of 1.5 million barrels.
    Refinery utilization fell 0.2 percentage point, the API
report showed, in line with the forecast.
   FUNDAMENTALS
   * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery settled at $104.70 a barrel, falling $2.02, or
1.89 percent, after trading between $104.51 and $107.34. Trading
volume was slightly above the 30-day average, Reuters data
showed. 
    * In London, ICE April Brent crude fell $1.82, or 1.47
percent, to settle at $121.98 a barrel, after trading between
$121.59 to $124.39.
    * Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened slightly to
$17.28 at the close, from $17.08 on Monday. 
    * The Energy Information Administration cut its 2012 output
growth forecast for non-OPEC countries by 80,000 barrels per day
in 2012 and by 170,000 bpd in 2013, citing supply disruptions in
South Sudan, Yemen and the North Sea. 
    * U.S. gasoline retailed across the country in the week to
March 2 at an average of $3.75 a gallon, 15 cents more, or 4.2
percent higher, than in the previous week, MasterCard 
said in its weekly SpendingPulse report. Pump prices were 9.3
percent higher than a year ago, the report showed. Costlier
gasoline reduced retail demand by 6.5 percent from the level in
the same week last year and 1.5 percent from the week to Feb.
24, the report also showed. 
    * Brazil, South America's largest economy, reported weak
growth for 2011, a day after China cut its growth forecast, and
data suggested that Europe was likely to fall back into
recession, darkening prospects for oil demand. 
    * Fears that Greece and its bond holders may not meet a
Thursday deadline for Athens to receive bailout funds reemerged
after the main bondholder group warned a disorderly default
would cause more than a trillion euros of damage to the euro
zone. 
    * Worries that supplies from Iran would be disrupted eased
after world powers accepted Iran's offer for talks about its
nuclear program, but U.S. Defense Secretary warned that the
United States would take military action to prevent the Islamic
Republic from acquiring a nuclear weapon if diplomacy fails.
  	
    
    MARKETS NEWS
    * The Dow Jones industrial average dropped more than
200 points, handing Wall Street its worst day in almost three
months on renewed fears that Greece may default on its debt and
concerns that China's economic slowdown would affect global
growth. 
    * The euro dropped to its lowest level against the U.S.
dollar in 2-1/2 weeks as global economic growth worries and
fears about Greece's bailout prompted investors to avoid risky
trades. 
    * Copper crumbled nearly 3 percent on global economic
concerns and after China lowered its growth targets for the
year. 	
    * Gold fell 2 percent in heavy volume, breaking technical
support on worries about a potential Greek debt default. 
    UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA
    * ADP U.S. employment report for February, 8:15 a.m. EST
(1315 GMT) Wednesday.
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   104.70   -2.02  -1.9%  104.51  107.34  318,180  237,450
 CLc2   105.21   -1.97  -1.8%  105.01  107.71   99,971   65,165
 LCOc1  121.98   -1.82  -1.5%  121.59  124.39  221,070  166,569
 RBc1   3.2299 -0.0281  -0.9%  3.2138  3.2705   39,050   43,638
 RBc2   3.2293 -0.0278  -0.9%  3.2158  3.2636   37,112   28,979
 HOc1   3.1882 -0.0292  -0.9%  3.1760  3.2262   41,326   42,128
 HOc2   3.1950 -0.0271  -0.8%  3.1831  3.2302   22,699   18,896
                                                                                    
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Mar 05   30D AVG     Mar 05  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        710,722   505,779   685,633  1,560,593    -1,374
 RBOB         141,966   120,268   146,055    360,915     5,201
 HO           111,117    91,277   155,729    286,322      -415

