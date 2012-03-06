NYMEX-Crude down almost 2 pct on growth worries, Iran

* API-U.S. crude inventories rose more than expected * Gasoline demand down as pump prices up-Mastercard * Greek debt default fears, Iran talks pressure oil * Coming up: EIA inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST, Wednesday NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday as global economic worries and concerns about Greece's debt restructuring pushed the euro lower against the dollar, diminishing investors' appetite for oil and other commodities as well as equities. News that major powers accepted Iran's offer for talks about its disputed nuclear program eased concerns about supply disruptions, and that also pressured crude futures. Gasoline and heating oil futures fell nearly 3.0 cents, or almost 1 percent, dragged down by crude. In post-settlement trading, crude futures extended losses after the industry group American Petroleum Institute said domestic crude stocks rose 4.6 million barrels in the week to March 2. That was more than quintuple the 800,000-barrel increase forecast in a Reuters poll. [EIA/S} Gasoline futures pared losses after the API data showed a 2.3 million barrel drawdown in gasoline stocks, much larger than expectations for a decline of 1.4 million barrels. Heating oil futures added to losses slightly. The API report showed that distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, rose 924,000 barrels, against the forecast for a drawdown of 1.5 million barrels. Refinery utilization fell 0.2 percentage point, the API report showed, in line with the forecast. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery settled at $104.70 a barrel, falling $2.02, or 1.89 percent, after trading between $104.51 and $107.34. Trading volume was slightly above the 30-day average, Reuters data showed. * In London, ICE April Brent crude fell $1.82, or 1.47 percent, to settle at $121.98 a barrel, after trading between $121.59 to $124.39. * Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened slightly to $17.28 at the close, from $17.08 on Monday. * The Energy Information Administration cut its 2012 output growth forecast for non-OPEC countries by 80,000 barrels per day in 2012 and by 170,000 bpd in 2013, citing supply disruptions in South Sudan, Yemen and the North Sea. * U.S. gasoline retailed across the country in the week to March 2 at an average of $3.75 a gallon, 15 cents more, or 4.2 percent higher, than in the previous week, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report. Pump prices were 9.3 percent higher than a year ago, the report showed. Costlier gasoline reduced retail demand by 6.5 percent from the level in the same week last year and 1.5 percent from the week to Feb. 24, the report also showed. * Brazil, South America's largest economy, reported weak growth for 2011, a day after China cut its growth forecast, and data suggested that Europe was likely to fall back into recession, darkening prospects for oil demand. * Fears that Greece and its bond holders may not meet a Thursday deadline for Athens to receive bailout funds reemerged after the main bondholder group warned a disorderly default would cause more than a trillion euros of damage to the euro zone. * Worries that supplies from Iran would be disrupted eased after world powers accepted Iran's offer for talks about its nuclear program, but U.S. Defense Secretary warned that the United States would take military action to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring a nuclear weapon if diplomacy fails. MARKETS NEWS * The Dow Jones industrial average dropped more than 200 points, handing Wall Street its worst day in almost three months on renewed fears that Greece may default on its debt and concerns that China's economic slowdown would affect global growth. * The euro dropped to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in 2-1/2 weeks as global economic growth worries and fears about Greece's bailout prompted investors to avoid risky trades. * Copper crumbled nearly 3 percent on global economic concerns and after China lowered its growth targets for the year. * Gold fell 2 percent in heavy volume, breaking technical support on worries about a potential Greek debt default. UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA * ADP U.S. employment report for February, 8:15 a.m. EST (1315 GMT) Wednesday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 104.70 -2.02 -1.9% 104.51 107.34 318,180 237,450 CLc2 105.21 -1.97 -1.8% 105.01 107.71 99,971 65,165 LCOc1 121.98 -1.82 -1.5% 121.59 124.39 221,070 166,569 RBc1 3.2299 -0.0281 -0.9% 3.2138 3.2705 39,050 43,638 RBc2 3.2293 -0.0278 -0.9% 3.2158 3.2636 37,112 28,979 HOc1 3.1882 -0.0292 -0.9% 3.1760 3.2262 41,326 42,128 HOc2 3.1950 -0.0271 -0.8% 3.1831 3.2302 22,699 18,896 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Mar 05 30D AVG Mar 05 NET CHNG CRUDE 710,722 505,779 685,633 1,560,593 -1,374 RBOB 141,966 120,268 146,055 360,915 5,201 HO 111,117 91,277 155,729 286,322 -415