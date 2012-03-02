FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-US crude lower as Saudi worries ease, dollar rises
#Funds News
March 2, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 6 years ago

NYMEX-US crude lower as Saudi worries ease, dollar rises

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Reversal after Thursday rally weakens prices on week
    * Mideast tensions focus of Obama-Netanyahu meeting Monday
    * Speculators raise U.S crude net longs-CFTC
    * Coming up: U.S. durable goods, service sector data, Monday

    March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures dropped nearly
2 percent on Friday after Saudi Arabia denied a report of a
pipeline fire, while a stronger dollar prompted investors to
trim positions in riskier assets, including commodities.
    The swift market reversal from a post-settlement rally on
Thursday that was spurred by the pipeline report caused U.S.
crude futures to end the week lower, ending three straight
weekly gains.
    NYMEX RBOB gasoline and heating oil posted sharp losses for
the day. For the week, however, gasoline rose while heating oil
fell.
    The dollar rose against the euro after Spain set a softer
deficit target this year, defying a European Union fiscal pact
and stoking fresh worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
 
    Tensions in the Middle East, which also helped fuel Brent
crude's surge on Thursday to levels not seen since a record run
in July 2008 and extend a U.S. crude rally to 10-month highs,
will highlight Monday's meeting in Washington between U.S.
President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu on Monday. 
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery settled at $106.70 a barrel, falling $2.14, or
1.97 percent. 
    * For the week, the NYMEX contract dropped $3.07, or 2.8
percent from the $109.77 settlement on Feb. 24., snapping
a three-week winning streak. 
    * In London, ICE April Brent crude fell $2.55, or 2.02
percent, to settle at $123.65 a barrel. For the week, the
contract dipped $1.82, or 1.45 percent, from the $125.47 close
on Feb. 24. 
    * Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $16.95 at
the close, from $17.36 on Thursday. 
    * NYMEX April RBOB gasoline settled at $3.2721 a
gallon, down 7.96 cents, or 2.37 percent. For the week,
benchmark RBOB rose 11.93 cents, or 3.78 percent, from the
$3.1528 close on Feb. 24, extending gains to the fourth straight
week. 
    * NYMEX April heating oil settled at $3.2018 a
gallon, falling 7.35 cents or 2.24 percent. For the week, it
skidded 11.41 cents, or 3.44 percent, from the $3.3159
settlement on Feb. 24, ending a five-week winning streak. 
    *Saudi Arabia said there had been no attack in the kingdom,
denying an Iranian media report on Thursday of an explosion on a
 Saudi oil pipeline that raised fear about
supply.  
    * Hedge funds and other large investors increased their net
long positions on NYMEX crude oil futures by 12,870 contracts,
to 272,032 in the week to Feb. 28, a weekly report from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. 	
    * The Economic Cycle Research Institute's gauge of future
U.S. economic growth edged up to its highest level in six months
last week, while the annualized growth rate also saw
improvement, the independent forecasting group said.
 
    * Petrobras said it has started production from
its Cascade field in the Gulf of Mexico, using the first
floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) system in
the Gulf. 
    * A big swing in energy costs unexpectedly drove up the
price of the euro zone's industrial goods in January, data
showed on Friday, as oil threatens to replace debt default
worries as the biggest risk to Europe's economic recovery.
 
    * A Pennsylvania state official expressed confidence that
two of three Philadelphia oil refineries that have been either
shut down or slated to be closed may still be saved and remain
open in some still unspecified form.  
    	
    MARKETS NEWS
    * On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and
the Nasdaq Composite Index notched their eighth week of
gains in the last nine, but momentum ran out as shares ended the
day lower in thin trading. 
     * Copper prices dipped, pressured by weakness in equities
and the euro and by concerns the surplus in China will put
pressure on the market. 
     * Gold fell 3.5 percent for the week, its biggest weekly
decline this year, as the dollar rose and as losses in crude
oil, the euro and U.S. equities also weighed. 
 
     UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA
     * U.S. factory orders, durable goods data for January, 10
a.m. EST (1500 GMT), Monday.
     * ISM U.S. non-manufacturing index for February, 10 a.m.
EST (1500 GMT), Monday.
     * API weekly U.S. petroleum inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EST
(2130 GMT), Tuesday.	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   106.70   -2.14  -2.0%  105.80  109.03  282,763  389,838
 CLc2   107.17   -2.10  -1.9%  106.27  109.41   60,058  108,785
 LCOc1  123.65   -2.55  -2.0%  123.12  126.16  188,122  260,752
 RBc1   3.2721 -0.0796  -2.4%  3.2650  3.3342   39,659   66,063
 RBc2   3.2679 -0.0746  -2.2%  3.2600  3.3216   27,497   36,488
 HOc1   3.2018 -0.0735  -2.2%  3.1879  3.2772   50,300   87,711
 HOc2   3.2066 -0.0667  -2.0%  3.1930  3.2756   27,538   44,418
                                                                                            
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Mar 01   30D AVG     Mar 01  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        595,959   840,372   685,037  1,563,716   -20,269
 RBOB         118,799   173,863   147,332    356,395     3,664
 HO           125,593   214,810   156,913    287,327        26

