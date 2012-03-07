FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
March 7, 2012 / 9:45 PM / in 6 years

NYMEX-U.S. crude ends higher on Greece hopes, jobs data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. crude stocks rose last week - EIA
    * Greece's debt restructuring deal seen closer
    * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EST Thursday

    NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose
on Wednesday on optimism that Greece will avoid default through
a pending debt restructuring, which strengthened the euro and
weakened the dollar, and on supportive private sector jobs data.	
    Major banks and pension funds supported Greece's bond swap
offer to private creditors, improving chances the deal will be
implemented and clear the way for a bailout package to avert an
immediate default by Greece on its debt. 	
    U.S. companies increased their hiring in February, according
to the ADP National Employment Report. The private sector added
216,000 jobs last month, ADP said, topping expectations.
 	
    Separate data showed wages grew much more quickly at the end
of last year than originally estimated, good news for consumers
but a potential inflation problem for the Federal Reserve.
 	
    China will boost imports of energy and raw materials in
2012, the country's trade ministry said in a statement, giving
an early boost to oil prices. 	
            	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude 
 rose $1.46, or 1.39 percent, to settle at $106.16 a
barrel. The intraday low was $104.35 and prices reached $106.55
in post-settlement trading.	
    * U.S. crude stocks rose 832,000 barrels last week, the U.S.
Energy Information Administration said in a weekly report.
Gasoline stocks fell 396,000 barrels and distillate stocks fell
1.94 million barrels, the EIA said. 	
    * France voiced skepticism that a revival of talks between
six world powers and Iran would succeed, saying Tehran did still
not seem sincerely willing to negotiate about the future of its
nuclear program. 	
    * Enbridge Inc still expects to restart the
remaining segment of a damaged U.S. Midwest oil pipeline on
Thursday, but the company's Canadian oil export system may still
face slowed volumes or even outages to manage volumes.
 	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * Dollar fell broadly after a report cited U.S. Federal
Reserve officials saying they are considering a new bond-buying
program to support the fragile U.S. economic recovery, a move
that would undermine the currency's value. 	
    * U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak, recovering
some recent losses after a report showed the U.S. private sector
added more jobs than expected last month. 	
    * Copper rose for the first time in four days, bouncing away
from a key area of support, as optimism about the Greek
debt-restructuring deal steered investors into riskier assets
such as industrial metals, the euro and equities. 	
    * Gold prices rose, snapping a three-day losing streak, as
hopes for a new U.S. asset-purchase program and better prospects
for the Greek debt deal boosted risk appetite. 	
    	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330
GMT) on Thursday.	
    * U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage
data due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.	
	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   106.16    1.46   1.4%  104.35  106.55  310,641  332,561
 CLc2   106.65    1.44   1.4%  104.88  107.00  108,569   98,196
 LCOc1  124.12    2.14   1.8%  121.99  124.45  193,099  233,269
 RBc1   3.2874  0.0575   1.8%  3.2381  3.2945   46,448   49,557
 RBc2   3.2838  0.0545   1.7%  3.2367  3.2910   31,553   42,412
 HOc1   3.2194  0.0312   1.0%  3.1767  3.2286   49,404   51,764
 HOc2   3.2276  0.0326   1.0%  3.1852  3.2361   27,691   24,320
                                                                
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Mar 06   30D AVG     Mar 06  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        761,054   708,678   693,106  1,584,849   -24,256
 RBOB         139,389   160,290   147,721    372,660    11,745
 HO           139,748   123,611   156,023    286,118      -204

