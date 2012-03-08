FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude ends higher, eyeing Greece debt deal
March 8, 2012 / 10:38 PM / 6 years ago

NYMEX-Crude ends higher, eyeing Greece debt deal

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Most bondholders accept Greek swap deal
    * U.S. jobless claims rise
    * Coming up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls 8:30 a.m. EST Friday

    NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose
for a second session on Thursday on expectations Greece will
avoid default by successfully implementing a debt swap deal with
private creditors and on continuing tensions over Iran's nuclear
program.	
    Nearly 95 percent of bondholders had signed up for a swap to
lighten Greece's debt burden an hour before the deadline, a
senior Greek government official said. 
 	
    Six world powers demanded that Iran fulfill a promise to let
international inspectors visit a military site where the United
Nations believes that explosives tests geared to developing
nuclear weapons may have taken place. 	
    Iran has not formally contacted the U.N.'s International
Atomic Energy Agency about any inspector access to the Parchin
military site, IAEA head Yukiya Amano said. 	
    U.S. families took on more debt in late 2011 for the first
time in 3-1/2 years but a rise in after-tax incomes left
consumers in better shape to spend. A separate report showed the
number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose last week.
 	
                	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude 
 rose 42 cents, or 0.4 percent, to settle at $106.58 a 
barrel, having traded from $105.84 to $107.20.	
    * Sea-borne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will fall by 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four
weeks to March 24, a weekly forecast from UK consultancy Oil
Movements showed. 	
    * Around $100 is a "fair" price for a barrel of oil,
encouraging investment while sustaining economic growth in
consuming countries, the head of state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp
told state news agency KUNA. 	
    * Fuel oil inventories independently held at the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub rose 26.1 percent to highs not
seen since mid-October, according to data from independent Dutch
oil analyst Pieter Kulsen. Gasoline and naphtha inventories also
rose, while gasoil and jet fuel stocks fell. 	
    * The reversal of a 36,000-barrels-per-day crude oil
pipeline that Delek U.S. purchased in December should be
operational by the end of next month. 	
    * North Dakota surpassed California to become the
third-largest U.S. oil-producing state in January after output
in the Midwest state hit 546,050 barrels per day, up 59.2
percent from a year earlier. [ID: nL2E8E83K7]	
        	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * The euro rose against the U.S. dollar and yen after
Greece's bond swap deal closed with enough participation for the
debt deal to go through. 	
    * U.S. stocks rose, recovering most of the week's losses,
after Greece moved closer to a bond swap with private creditors
to avoid a messy default. 	
    * Copper rose for a second straight day in thin volume
trading on the expected Greek debt restructuring. 	
       	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. February nonfarm payrolls report due at 8:30 a.m. EST
(1330 GMT) on Friday.	
         	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   106.58    0.42   0.4%  105.84  107.20  256,943  333,242
 CLc2   107.06    0.41   0.4%  106.33  107.67   83,593  120,997
 LCOc1  125.44    1.32   1.1%  123.80  126.34  187,724  199,254
 RBc1   3.3140  0.0266   0.8%  3.2828  3.3295   44,038   58,472
 RBc2   3.3138  0.0300   0.9%  3.2817  3.3292   36,688   33,579
 HOc1   3.2695  0.0501   1.6%  3.2111  3.2822   50,911   61,203
 HOc2   3.2763  0.0487   1.5%  3.2217  3.2899   30,949   29,377
                                                                
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Mar 07   30D AVG     Mar 07  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        659,970   791,010   698,249  1,585,476      -627
 RBOB         144,046   153,779   147,080    378,194     5,534
 HO           151,865   152,877   156,023    286,118      -204

