FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYMEX-Crude ends up on economic data, Fed outlook
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 13, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 6 years

NYMEX-Crude ends up on economic data, Fed outlook

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Sharp rise in U.S. Feb retail sales lifts oil
    * German economic sentiment improves, supports markets
    * Coming up: EIA inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday

    NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures
ended higher on Tuesday on positive domestic and German economic
data coupled with a modestly brighter outlook from the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
    U.S. retail sales rose 1.1 percent in February, the biggest
gain in five months. Americans bought more motor vehicles even
though they had to pay more for gasoline and other goods,
Commerce Department data showed. 
    The data added to recent improvements in the U.S. economy,
which the Federal Reserve acknowledged in a statement released
after a one-day meeting of its policymakers. The U.S. central
bank gave no clues, however, for further monetary easing.	
    The Fed reiterated it would maintain exceptionally low
interest rates until at least through 2014, even though the
economy was "expanding moderately", saying there were still 
significant downside risks. 	
    In Germany, the ZEW think tank's index of investor and
analyst sentiment rose significantly more than expected in
March, hitting its highest since June 2010. The poll bolstered
hopes that Europe's largest economy was on a stable footing.
 
    At the same time, euro zone finance ministers gave final
approval to a second bailout for Greece, following Athens'
closing of a debt swap with private creditors. That helped ease
worries about the euro zone debt crisis. 	
    In post-settlement trading, crude futures pared gains after
the American Petroleum Institute said domestic crude stocks rose
by 2.8 million barrels last week, far more than the forecast for
a 1.7-million-barrel build in a Reuters poll.  
    Heating oil futures extended gains as the industry report
showed that distillate stocks, of which heating oil is a major
component, fell by 3.5 million barrels, eclipsing the forecast
for a 1.3-million-barrel decline.
    RBOB gasoline futures strengthened as the data showed a
stock draw of 2.1 million barrels, more than twice the forecast.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery settled at $106.71 a barrel, gaining 37 cents,
or 0.35 percent.
    * In London, ICE Brent for April delivery settled at
$126.22 a barrel, gaining 88 cents, or 0.70 percent. It topped
the $126.20 settlement from March 1 and was the highest close
for front-month Brent since April 8 last year..
    * Brent's premium against U.S. crude hit $19.51 at the
close, widening from Monday's $19.00. 
    * NYMEX April RBOB closed at $3.3546 a gallon, up
3.16 cents, or 0.95 percent, the highest settlement for
front-month RBOB since May 10 last year. 
    * NYMEX April heating oil closed at $3.2712 a gallon,
gaining 2.83 cents, or 0.87 percent, the highest close for
front-month heating oil since March 1. 
    * The United States is pressing Saudi Arabia to raise oil
output to fill a likely supply gap arising from sanctions on
Iran, Gulf oil officials said, adding that an increase is
unlikely to be needed before July. 
    * Saudi Arabia and other Gulf oil producers say surging oil
markets are beyond their control and prices could spike unless
tensions between Iran and the West subside. 
    * Increasing onshore shale oil output likely will displace
light, sweet crude imports to the U.S. Gulf Coast by 2015,
Valero Corp Chief Executive Bill Klesse said at an
industry conference in San Diego, California. 
    * Royal Dutch Shell will restart units at Europe's
largest refinery, the 412,000-barrels-per-day Pernis in the
Netherlands, by April after routine maintenance, traders said.
Shell declined to comment.  
      	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * The U.S. dollar hit an 11-month high against the yen and a
one-month peak versus the euro on the brighter outlook from the
Federal Reserve. 
    * U.S. equities posted their best day this year, helped by
the strong retail sales data and comments from the Fed that
recent strains on financial markets were easing. 
    * Copper held on to gains in late trading after the Fed
acknowledged recent signs of economic strength, though offering 
no hint of whether it would ease monetary policy further.
 
    * Gold fell 1 percent, extending losses after the Fed
skipped giving any signal of fresh economic stimulus. 
    	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT)
Thursday.
  	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   106.71    0.37   0.4%  105.67  107.35  262,118  234,727
 CLc2   107.24    0.40   0.4%  106.20  107.85   88,810   88,619
 LCOc1  126.22    0.88   0.7%  125.00  126.79  127,608  151,690
 RBc1   3.3546  0.0316   1.0%  3.3224  3.3704   38,872   34,652
 RBc2   3.3533  0.0315   1.0%  3.3204  3.3664   32,487   21,803
 HOc1   3.2712  0.0283   0.9%  3.2390  3.2836   30,354   38,040
 HOc2   3.2808  0.0278   0.9%  3.2490  3.2914   21,597   18,022
                                                                                           
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Mar 12   30D AVG     Mar 12  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        654,950   525,361   713,962  1,584,454     1,877
 RBOB         116,367    92,191   140,820    376,713    -3,057
 HO            84,928    92,112   151,002    286,560    -5,898

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.