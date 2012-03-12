FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude down as economic data spur demand worries
#Funds News
March 12, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 6 years ago

NYMEX-Crude down as economic data spur demand worries

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* China, Italy data prompts selling after 3-day gains
    * POLL-U.S. crude stocks up last week on imports
    * Coming up: API inventory data, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

    NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures
ended lower for the first time in four sessions on Monday as
gloomy economic data from China and Italy added to fears that
slowing global economic growth would zap demand for oil.
    China posted its biggest trade deficit in at least a decade
in February, fueling concerns that global demand is weakening. 	
 
    Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, slid into
recession as fourth quarter 2011 data showed its economy shrank
0.7 percent, extending an 0.2 percent GDP decline in the third
quarter.[ID: nL5E8EC4YW ] 
    Meanwhile, euro zone finance ministers will sign off on a
second bailout for Greece and shift their focus to Spain, whose
government looks set to violate newly agreed EU budget rules by
missing its deficit target again this year. 
    Moves between world powers and Iran to resume stalled talks
on Tehran's nuclear program eased worries about an immediate
disruption in Iran's oil supplies, adding selling pressure on
oil futures.      
    Recent signs of improvement in the U.S. economy have
lessened hopes of more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve,
which holds a one-day policy meeting on Tuesday.
    The meeting could see the Federal Open Market Committee give
a nod to recent series of stronger data. For that reason,
traders will watch for any hints about possible additional
stimulus to the economy.
    Oil traders will begin shifting focus onto U.S. weekly
inventory data, with the industry group American Petroleum
Institute issuing its report for the week to March 2 on Tuesday.	
The Energy Information Administration will follow with its own
data on Wednesday.
    Crude stocks likely rose by 2.2 million barrels in the
reporting period, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed
on Tuesday. 
    Distillate stocks fell by 1.2 million barrels and gasoline
stocks declined by 1.0 million barrels, while refinery
utilization dipped 0.1 percentage point, the poll also showed.	
	
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery settled at $106.34 a barrel, falling $1.06, or
0.99 percent, after trading from $105.38 to $107.56.    
    * In London, ICE April Brent settled at $125.34, down
64 cents, or 0.51 percent. It traded from $124.20 to $125.98.	
    * Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $19 at the
close, from $18.58 on Friday. 
    * China's trade balance plunged $31.5 billion into the red 	
in February as imports swamped exports to leave the largest 	
deficit in at least a decade and fuel doubts about the extent to	
which frail foreign demand or seasonal distortion drove the 	
drop.  	
    * Top oil producer Saudi Arabia supplied 9.4 million barrels	
per day of crude to the market in February, steady from 	
January's level, an industry source said. [ID:nL5E8EA0EG ] 
 	
    * Saudi Arabia will supply full contracted volumes of crude
oil in April to at least one Asian and another European term
buyers as it did in March, trade and industry sources said.
[ID:nL4E8EC024 ] 	
    * Crude oil output from 12 North Sea grades is set to
average around 2.26 million bpd in April, up about 3.6 percent
from the previous month, data compiled by Reuters from initial
loading schedules showed. 
    * Colonial Pipeline will add 125,000 bpd of new capacity by
2014 to its Line 3 gasoline and distillates pipeline from
Greeensboro, North Carolina, to Linden, New Jersey. The latest
addition will bring the capacity of the pipeline to 950,000 bpd
by 2014. 
    * BP Plc's 253,000 bpd Los Angeles-area
refinery in Carson, California, was beginning a planned overhaul
of a crude 	
distillation unit on Monday, West Coast spot market trade 	
sources said. 
    * Exxon Mobil Corp confirmed there was no fire at
its 560,640 bpd Baytown, Texas, refinery, contrary to rumors
among NYMEX energy traders. 
    	
    MARKETS NEWS
    * The dollar dropped against the euro and yen before
Tuesday's Federal Reserve meeting. In late trading, the dollar
was down 0.19 percent against a basket of currencies. 
    * U.S. equities were little changed as investors looked to
defensive stocks after a three-day rally and a day ahead of the
Fed meeting. 	
    * Copper fell after three days of gains pressured by an
early rally of the dollar against the euro and by worries that
global growth may be slowing. 	
    * Gold fell after a rally on Friday as investors worried
about data showing a massive drop in money managers' bullish
bets on gold and silver futures.  	
   	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * American Petroleum Institute weekly U.S. petroleum
inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), Tuesday	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   106.34   -1.06  -1.0%  105.38  107.56  214,352  292,694
 CLc2   106.84   -1.03  -1.0%  105.87  107.94   78,285  109,207
 LCOc1  125.34   -0.64  -0.5%  124.20  125.98  141,614  140,588
 RBc1   3.3230 -0.0094  -0.3%  3.2969  3.3378   27,027   51,094
 RBc2   3.3218 -0.0074  -0.2%  3.2945  3.3320   20,612   25,689
 HOc1   3.2429 -0.0209  -0.6%  3.2198  3.2735   29,524   44,779
 HOc2   3.2530 -0.0199  -0.6%  3.2297  3.2755   17,000   18,889
                                                                                    
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Mar 09   30D AVG     Mar 09  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        490,385   674,909   711,759  1,586,331   -14,069
 RBOB          82,059   128,839   146,466    379,770     2,073
 HO            81,744   105,314   153,749    292,458     2,057

