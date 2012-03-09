FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude up a third day on strong jobs data
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 9, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 6 years

U.S. crude up a third day on strong jobs data

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Solid jobs gain defies strong dollar pressure
    * Speculators cut net longs on NYMEX crude-CFTC
    * More easing of China's monetary policy likely
    * Coming up: API weekly inventory data, Tuesday

    NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose
for the third straight day on Friday as strong gains in the job
market in February added to recent signals that the economy of
the world's biggest oil consumer is recovering.
    Prices rose despite the dollar's sharp rise following
release of the jobs report. Usually, a stronger dollar deters
bullish trades in oil and other commodities as it makes those
assets more expensive for non-dollar holders. 
    Crude futures rose early, supported by news on Thursday that
 Greece's private creditors had widely accepted its bond swap
offer, averting an immediate default as it moved closer to
tapping debt bailout funds from the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund.
   Also supportive early was news that inflation in China eased
in February, putting the second largest oil user on a course for
a soft landing and that opens more room for Beijing to loosen
monetary policy. 
   U.S. employers added 227,000 to their payrolls last month,
higher than expected, while the unemployment rate held at a
three-year low of 8.3 percent. It marked the first time since
early 2011 that payrolls have grown by more than 200,000 for
three months in a row.        
   FUNDAMENTALS
   * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery settled at $107.40 a barrel, gaining 82 cents,
or 0.77 percent. NYMEX front month crude hit an intraday high of
$110.55 on March 1, the highest since May 4 last year. 
   * For the week, front-month U.S. crude rose 70 cents or 0.66
percent, after falling 2.8 percent in the week to March 2.   
   * In London, ICE April Brent crude closed at $125.98,
rising 54 cents, or 0.43 percent, after trading between $124.69
to $126.37, which was the highest since March 1, when
front-month Brent's intraday high hit $128.40, itself the
highest since July 2008. 
    * For the week, front-month Brent crude rose $2.33, or 1.88
percent, after dropping 1.45 percent in the week to March 2.
Front month Brent have gained in six of the past seven weeks. 
    * Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $18.58 at
the close, from $18.86 on Thursday. 
    * NYMEX April RBOB gasoline settled at $3.3324 a
gallon, gaining 1.84 cents or 0.56 percent. For the week, the
front-month contract rose 6.03 cents, or 1.84 percent.
Front-month RBOB has risen five straight weeks. 
    * NYMEX April heating oil settled at $3.2638 a
gallon, down 0.57 cent, or 0.17 percent. For the week, the
contract rose 6.2 cents, or 1.94 percent, after falling 3.4
percent in the week to March 2.
    * Hedge funds and other large investors pared their net long
positions on NYMEX crude futures and options by 19,815
contracts, to 252,218, in the week to March 6, marking the first
decline in five weeks, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission said in a weekly report. 
    * China's inflation rate eased to a 20-month low in
February, cushioning its economy from a feared sharp slowdown,
even though latest data showed that factory output cooled more
than expected in the first two months of 2012. 
    * The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said
world oil demand will grow by 900,000 bpd this year, unchanged
from its forecast last month, but warned that the weak pace of
growth in developed economies could crimp global appetite for
oil. 
     * Enbridge Inc said it had restarted the remaining
segment of a major U.S. Midwest oil pipeline it was forced to
shut down during the weekend when a deadly traffic accident
damaged an above-ground section in Illinois. 
    * Chevron Corp reported a leak in a pipeline and a
plant shutdown Thursday night at its 330,000 bpd Pascagoula,
Mississippi, refinery, according to a filing with the U.S.
National Response Center. The filing did not identify any units
involved in the incident. 
    * ConocoPhillips' 100,000 bpd Ferndale, Washington,
refinery plans to begin shutting down for a scheduled overhaul
of all refinery units except the boilers and flare, according to
a filing with state regulators. 
    * Crude and oil product inventories in Europe fell last
month from January and from a year earlier, data from market
monitor Euroilstock showed. 
    * Thousands of people protested in Libya's two biggest
cities in a show opposition to moves from some in the
oil-producing east section of the country to declare autonomy
from central rule. 	
    MARKETS NEWS
    * The dollar rallied across the board after strong U.S. jobs
growth underscored the upswing in the U.S. economy. 
    * U.S. equities were on track to end the week higher after
the strong jobs report, but gains were trimmed in late afternoon
trade on news that Greece's debt restructuring triggered payment
on bond insurance contracts. 	
    * Copper rose the most for a day in almost three weeks after
the successful bond swap in Greece, solid U.S. employment data
and hopes China could further ease its monetary policy. 
    * Gold rose nearly 1 percent in heavy trading, reversing
early sharp losses, lifted by higher crude oil and U.S. equities
in the wake of the upbeat U.S. jobs report.   	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * American Petroleum Institute weekly U.S. petroleum
inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), Tuesday
  	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   107.40    0.82   0.8%  106.13  108.20  272,289  279,597
 CLc2   107.87    0.81   0.8%  106.62  108.65   97,706   94,290
 LCOc1  125.98    0.54   0.4%  124.69  126.37  137,999  191,532
 RBc1   3.3324  0.0184   0.6%  3.2961  3.3407   35,856   51,840
 RBc2   3.3292  0.0154   0.5%  3.2976  3.3377   23,899   37,714
 HOc1   3.2638 -0.0057  -0.2%  3.2481  3.2778   37,258   57,460
 HOc2   3.2729 -0.0034  -0.1%  3.2567  3.2844   18,062   32,023
                                                                   
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Mar 08   30D AVG     Mar 08  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        636,510   702,224   704,511  1,572,262    13,214
 RBOB         110,508   153,042   146,055    360,915     5,201
 HO            96,586   159,301   154,791    290,401     3,328

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.