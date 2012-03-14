NYMEX-Crude ends lower on U.S. inventory build

* U.S. crude inventories rose last week-EIA * Dollar strength helps pressure oil * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday as rising crude oil inventories in the United States and the dollar's strength combined to pressure oil prices. U.S. crude oil inventories rose 1.75 million barrels last week, the weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said. Gasoline stocks fell 1.41 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 4.68 million barrels. Crude inventories were expected to have risen 1.7 million barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts ahead of weekly stocks reports. Gasoline stocks were expected to be down 1.0 million barrels and distillates to have fallen 1.3 million barrels. The dollar hit an 11-month high against the yen and a one-month peak versus the euro in a continued reaction a day after the Federal Reserve upgraded its economic outlook amid a stream of U.S. data signaling a sustainable recovery. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude fell $1.28, or 1.2 percent, to $105.43 a barrel, having traded from $105.12 to $107.02. * U.S. crude stocks at the key Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub last week rose to the highest level since June 2011, EIA data showed. * Iran's oil minister said the country's oil exports were running unchanged from last year despite pressure on buyers to reduce purchases in the face of international sanctions. He also said Iran was not experiencing problems with obtaining insurance for its tanker fleet. * Saudi Arabia is committed to fill any "perceived or real" oil supply gaps, Ali al-Naimi, the kingdom's oil minister said in a speech at the International Energy Forum in Kuwait. * Striking customs workers in Kuwait were not affecting oil exports, the country's oil minister said. * British petrochemical maker Ineos shut a crude distillation unit at its Grangemouth refinery in Scotland earlier this week for planned maintenance, traders said. * Edward Markey, the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, asked the head of the U.S. futures regulator whether Iran was the source of a rumor about a pipeline fire in Saudi Arabia early March that sent Brent crude prices to their highest since 2008. * Incremental oil supply from non-OPEC countries running short of expectations and a high level of supply outages are supporting oil prices despite slack global fuel demand growth, the International Energy Agency said. MARKETS NEWS * Copper retreated from a one-week high, hit by currency-related selling and concerns about an uncertain demand outlook from top-consumer China. * Gold fell more than 2 percent in a second straight decline, hit by technical selling and investors quitting bullion trades a day after the Federal Reserve upgraded its U.S. economic outlook and offered few clues on further easing. * The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains as investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the benchmark index to four-year highs. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday. * Brent April crude contract expires on Thursday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 105.43 -1.28 -1.2% 105.12 107.02 272,636 282,350 CLc2 105.95 -1.29 -1.2% 105.65 107.55 100,409 102,126 LCOc1 124.97 -1.25 -1.0% 124.64 126.68 104,848 133,718 RBc1 3.3470 -0.0076 -0.2% 3.3326 3.3809 42,258 48,628 RBc2 3.3429 -0.0104 -0.3% 3.3289 3.3771 35,628 40,398 HOc1 3.2618 -0.0094 -0.3% 3.2514 3.3032 44,612 39,046 HOc2 3.2701 -0.0107 -0.3% 3.2600 3.3100 26,948 24,994 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Mar 13 30D AVG Mar 13 NET CHNG CRUDE 642,899 673,211 712,324 1,579,060 5,394 RBOB 130,485 133,703 150,051 260,516 767 HO 113,153 98,491 122,286 292,458 2,057