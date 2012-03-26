FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude ends higher as Bernanke view lifts markets
March 26, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 6 years ago

NYMEX-Crude ends higher as Bernanke view lifts markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Bernanke indicates low rates to remain awhile
    * Weak dollar supports dollar-denominated oil
    * Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

    NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures edged up
on Monday as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
reinforced expectations that interest rates will be kept low and
as strong gasoline futures provided lift to the oil complex.	
    Bernanke said the U.S. economy needs to grow more quickly to
bring the unemployment rate down further, defending the central
bank's policy of very low interest rates. 	
    While he gave no indication the Fed intended to start on a
third round of bond purchases, Bernanke also made clear the
central bank is in no rush to reverse course after responding
aggressively to a deep recession.	
    Bernanke's comments weighed on the dollar by reinforcing
hopes for more quantitative easing and lessening expectations
that interest rates might be raised any time soon.	
    Ahead of weekly reports on U.S. oil inventories, crude
stocks were expected to have risen last week, a Reuters survey
of analysts showed on Monday. 	
     Distillate inventories were expected to be unchanged, while
gasoline stocks were forecast to be lower as refiners draw down
winter grade fuel ahead of summer.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude 
 rose 16 cents, or 0.15 percent, to settle at $107.03 a 
barrel, having traded from $106.19 to $107.32.	
    * NYMEX April RBOB gasoline rose 3.14 cents, or 0.93
percent, to settle at $3.4166 a gallon, the highest settlement
since closing at $3.4648 on April 29, 2011.	
    * NYMEX April heating oil rose 1.87 cents, or 0.58
percent, to settle at $3.2288 a gallon. 	
    * ConocoPhillips reported flaring that exceeded its
permits at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Bayway refinery in
Linden, New Jersey, after an upset in the fluid catalytic
cracking unit over the weekend, according to a filing with state
regulators. 	
    * Valero Energy Corp shut a hydrocracker unit (HCU)
at its 292,000-bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery for a planned
catalyst changeout, the company said. 	
    * Royal Dutch Shell Plc said a small fire at its
412,000 bpd Rotterdam Pernis refinery on Monday did not impact
production and no one was injured. 	
    * Speculators trimmed back their net long positions in Brent
crude oil futures and options in the week to March 20, while
cutting back on gas oil, IntercontinentalExchange data
showed. 	
    * South Sudan hopes to resolve a row over oil and other
outstanding issues with Sudan within a month or two, South
Sudan's top negotiator said on Saturday. 	
    * Flint Hills Resources' 290,078-bpd Corpus
Christi, Texas, refinery shut a coking unit and attempted to
restart a hydrofluoric acid alkylation unit in the West Plant on
Friday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas
pollution regulators. 	
            	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * Copper started the week on solid footing, rallying the
most in more than two weeks as the dollar weakened after remarks
from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reaffirmed the U.S.
central bank's accommodative monetary stance. 	
    * Gold rose around 1.5 percent in heavy trading, notching
its biggest one-day gain in a month as renewed hopes for further
U.S. monetary easing fueled bullion buying as a hedge against
long-term inflation and economic uncertainty. 	
    * The S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far this year
to retake a four-year high after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke signaled supportive monetary policy will remain even
though the job picture has begun to improve. 	
	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at
4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.	
    * U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data
due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.	
    * U.S. initial jobless claims weekly data due at 8:30 a.m.
EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.	
    * U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage
data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   107.03    0.16   0.2%  106.19  107.32  152,975  260,269
 CLc2   107.55    0.20   0.2%  106.70  107.81   38,236   59,973
 LCOc1  125.65    0.52   0.4%  124.58  125.89  123,685  207,429
 RBc1   3.4166  0.0314   0.9%  3.3760  3.4183   20,477   37,514
 RBc2   3.3987  0.0298   0.9%  3.3586  3.3998   43,590   52,671
 HOc1   3.2288  0.0187   0.6%  3.1982    3.23   29,021   33,869
 HOc2   3.2465  0.0218   0.7%  3.2137  3.2480   51,104   55,814
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Mar 23   30D AVG     Mar 23  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        267,714   500,553   662,598  1,551,662     1,560
 RBOB         123,662   149,527   143,998    380,676    -4,991
 HO           127,814   138,256   142,045    290,696      -714

