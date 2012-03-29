FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-U.S. crude ends down on reserves release talk
#Funds News
March 29, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 6 years

NYMEX-U.S. crude ends down on reserves release talk

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* French PM says good chance of oil reserves accord
    * Oil importers worry stocks release to spur Saudi cut
    * Coming up: NYMEX April refined products contracts expiry

    NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell on
Thursday for the second straight session as increasing talk from
consumer nations about a possible strategic oil reserves release
and rising crude oil stockpiles in the United States prompted
end-of-quarter selling.	
    France believes there is a good chance of a U.S.-Europe
accord on the release of strategic oil reserves, Prime Minister
Francois Fillon said on Thursday. 	
    He was commenting in an interview on France Inter state
radio and Fillon's remarks came after French ministers revealed
on Wednesday that Paris was in talks with the United States and
Britain on a possible release of strategic oil stocks.
 	
    The increased chatter about reserves releases comes as the
West tightens sanctions on Iran in an effort to curb Tehran's
nuclear enrichment program and as many consuming countries
scramble to find alternatives to Iranian crude oil.	
    A European Union embargo on Iranian crude is slated to start
July 1.	
    Also pressuring oil prices ahead of Friday's last trading
day of the first quarter was the lingering effect of Wednesday's
report that showed U.S. crude stocks rose by 7.1 million barrels
last week, much more than expected. 	
    Gasoline inventories declined by a more-than-expected 3.54 	
million barrels and distillate stocks fell 700,000 barrels, the
report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.	
    Front-month April RBOB gasoline showed some
resilience ahead of Friday's contract expiry, managing a 0.51
cent rise.	
    April heating oil fell 1.53 percent, nearly 5 cents.	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude 
 fell $2.63, or 2.5 percent, to settle at $102.78 a 
barrel, having traded from $102.13 to $105.70.	
    * U.S. Democrats unveiled a bill that would ban the export
of refined fuels derived from oil produced on federal lands, the
latest legislative volley in response to surging fuel prices.
 	
    * The International Energy Agency (IEA) is concerned by high
oil prices and is ready to respond if market conditions warrant
action, the agency said after 28 member country energy experts
met on Thursday. 	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * The euro fell against the dollar and the yen with
investors expressing caution ahead of Spain's budget
presentation at the end of the week amid concerns about the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis. 	
    * Copper steadied, setting the market up for a 10 percent
increase this quarter as signs of physical tightness helped to
underpin prices of the industrial metal even as doubts over
demand in top consumer China lingered. 	
    * Gold prices slid more than 1 percent as a break higher in
the dollar and a drop in oil prices pushed gold through key
support near the $1,655 an ounce level, prompting further
liquidation. 	
        	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * NYMEX April RBOB gasoline, heating oil contracts
expiration on Friday.	
    * U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.    	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   102.78   -2.63  -2.5%  102.13  105.70  305,471  309,064
 CLc2   103.31   -2.65  -2.5%  102.65  106.23   74,551   85,596
 LCOc1  122.39   -1.77  -1.4%  121.37  124.64  218,727  212,669
 RBc1   3.4006  0.0051   0.2%  3.3726  3.4455   17,784   39,943
 RBc2   3.3397 -0.0224  -0.7%  3.3136  3.3925   69,769   75,978
 HOc1   3.1589 -0.0490  -1.5%  3.1437    3.23    9,173   21,133
 HOc2   3.1698 -0.0524  -1.6%  3.1533  3.2425   59,368   54,611
                                                                       
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Mar 28   30D AVG     Mar 28  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        551,644   553,568   629,847  1,559,216     2,931
 RBOB         207,297   204,973   145,134    362,898    -5,927
 HO           144,617   135,425   140,942    283,395    -5,193

