FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYMEX-U.S. oil ends higher on factory data, North Sea delay
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 2, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 6 years

NYMEX-U.S. oil ends higher on factory data, North Sea delay

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* BP's shut platform delays N. Sea cargoes, lifts oil price
    * U.S. manufacturing sector picks up in March - ISM
    * Coming up: API oil data at 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

    NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose for a
second straight session on Monday, gaining more than 2 percent
as upbeat manufacturing data and loading delays for North Sea
oil cargoes countered disappointing economic figures from
Europe.	
    U.S. crude's 2.15 percent rise was the biggest percentage
gain since Feb. 21, Reuters data showed.	
    U.S. heating oil and RBOB gasoline futures
also added more than 2 percent, with May in front-month position
after April contracts expired on Friday.	
    The Institute for Supply Management's index of U.S. factory
activity rose to 53.4 in March from February's 52.4, topping
economists' expectations and keeping the reading above 50,
indicating expansion in the sector. 	
    Crude oil prices have been lifted this year by worries about
potential supply disruptions because of Iran's dispute with the
West over Tehran's nuclear program.	
    More supply concern arrived on Monday with news that BP
 had shut in oil output at the Valhall platform last week
for compressor maintenance and that, according to trade sources,
the shutdown would delay loading of seven North Sea Ekofisk
cargoes in April. 	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude
 rose $2.21 to settle at $105.23 a 
barrel, having traded from $102.06 to $105.49. Crude recovered
before threatening the 100-day moving average of $101.32.	
    * China's big factories operated at a surprisingly busy pace
in March, according to government data, though
credit-constrained smaller manufacturers struggled.
 	
    * U.S. oil demand in January was revised higher by 169,000
barrels per day (bpd) from the previous estimate, the Energy
Information Administration said, but that still left demand down
853,000 bpd, or 4.46 percent, from a year earlier.
 	
    * The euro zone's manufacturing sector shrank for an eighth
month and at a faster pace in March, according to Markit's
Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index.
 	
    * India is looking at buying more oil and gas from Qatar,
Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said after meeting his Qatari
counterpart. 	
    * Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain
al-Shahristani accused Iraqi Kurdistan of sabotaging the
country's budget by halting its oil exports and said crude from
the autonomous region was instead smuggled over the border,
mainly to Iran. 	
    * At least three Japanese companies, including two oil
refiners, will not lift Iranian crude in April as Tehran's
third-biggest oil buyer comes under pressure from the United
States to curtail purchases, industry sources said.
 	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks started the second quarter with the S&P 500
climbing to a four-year high as manufacturing data from the
United States and China helped support the outlook for economic
growth. 	
    * Copper surged on the first trading day of the new quarter,
posting its biggest one-day gain in six weeks, after upbeat
manufacturing data from China and the United States calmed
worries over demand prospects. 	
    * Gold prices rose moderately, firming initially on
technical buying and later hitting three-day highs as the metal
followed gains in oil and equity markets after data showed
improved manufacturing in the United States and China. 	
        	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at
4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.	
    * U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data
due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.	
    * U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage
data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.    	
	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   105.23    2.21   2.2%  102.06  105.49  262,528  244,155
 CLc2   105.76    2.22   2.1%  102.59  105.99   62,395   69,102
 LCOc1  125.43    2.55   2.1%  121.70  125.63  222,852  185,189
 RBc1   3.3822  0.0741   2.2%  3.2776  3.3919   58,171   31,044
 RBc2   3.3137  0.0644   2.0%  3.2203  3.3226   48,062   74,507
 HOc1   3.2496  0.0795   2.5%  3.1490  3.2578   50,860   16,863
 HOc2   3.2562  0.0768   2.4%  3.1559  3.2634   26,624   64,400
                                                                       
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Mar 30   30D AVG     Mar 30  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        499,369   458,902   617,040  1,550,934     9,482
 RBOB         201,029   206,684   149,044    347,674      -129
 HO           116,888   141,122   140,210    280,831     5,135

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.