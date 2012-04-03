FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude drops on demand worry, fading hope for stimulus
April 3, 2012 / 9:50 PM / 6 years ago

NYMEX-Crude drops on demand worry, fading hope for stimulus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. Fed lowers volume on stimulus talk
    * U.S. crude stocks rise, products fall last week-API
    * Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday

    NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell on
Tuesday as worries about lackluster demand and fading prospects
for more monetary stimulus from the U.S. central bank countered
concerns about potential supply disruptions.	
    Federal Reserve policymakers appear less inclined to
implement any more monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy
gradually improves, according to minutes for the central bank's
March meeting. 	
    Oil prices also felt pressure from news that, according to
industry sources, Saudi Arabia is likely to maintain high oil
production in the event consumer countries release strategic oil
reserves. 	
    U.S. retail gasoline demand fell 0.7 percent last week
versus the previous week and was down 3.5 percent compared to
the year-ago period, MasterCard said in its weekly report.
 	
    But the dismal demand report did not prevent RBOB gasoline
futures from settling higher. Gasoline has been supported
by inventory drops as fuel with winter specifications is drawn
down. Also, recently shut U.S. refineries and maintenance at
others provided support.	
    U.S. crude oil inventories rose 7.8 million barrels in the
week to March 30, the industry group American Petroleum
Institute said on Tuesday, a much larger increase than expected.
 	
    Gasoline stocks fell 4.5 million barrels and distillate
stocks fell 1.4 million barrels, the API said. 	
    Ahead of weekly reports on U.S. oil inventories, crude oil
stocks were expected to have risen last week by 2.2 million
barrels, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. 	
    Gasoline stockpiles were expected to be down 1.4 million
barrels and distillate stocks were estimated to be down 400,000
barrels, the survey showed.	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude 
 fell $1.22, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $104.01 a 
barrel, having traded from $103.59 to $105.18.	
    * Islamist militants have claimed responsibility for blowing
up an oil pipeline in southern Yemen late in a second such
attack in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed five
suspected al Qaeda militants. 	
    * Japanese refiners have secured a clause in annual
contracts with Iran that exempts them from incurring a penalty
if international sanctions prevent crude buyers from taking
delivery of Iranian oil, industry sources said. 	
    * At least seven cargoes of North Sea Forties crude loading
in April have been delayed, trading sources said, following
production problems including the shutdown of Total's 
Elgin platform. 	
    * Russian and Kazakh oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline
Consortium (CPC) declined by 3.5 percent in March from the
previous month, CPC said, without citing a reason for the drop.
 	
       	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks fell, with the S&P 500 retreating from
four-year highs, after the Federal Reserve said it was less
inclined to provide more economic stimulus. 	
    * The dollar leaped against the euro and yen as minutes from
the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting weakened expectations
of more stimulus measures from the U.S. central bank. 	
    * Copper edged lower in thin conditions, backing away from a
near two-month high as another large build in warehouse
stockpiles withdrew some of the bullish momentum from Monday's
upbeat U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data. 	
    	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data
due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. 	
    * U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage
data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   104.01   -1.22  -1.2%  103.59  105.18  231,582  278,097
 CLc2   104.55   -1.21  -1.1%  104.14  105.70   68,253   68,170
 LCOc1  124.86   -0.57  -0.5%  124.30  125.97  187,868  229,530
 RBc1   3.3954  0.0132   0.4%  3.3659  3.4278   53,109   76,259
 RBc2   3.3146  0.0009   0.0%  3.2929  3.3439   49,654   49,164
 HOc1   3.2275 -0.0221  -0.7%  3.2178   3.261   41,770   60,350
 HOc2   3.2351 -0.0211  -0.7%  3.2259  3.2666   25,029   27,721
                                                                      
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Apr 02   30D AVG     Apr 02  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        515,038   522,553   608,983  1,562,665   -11,731
 RBOB         178,196   218,594   149,044    347,674      -129
 HO           114,312   127,617   140,210    280,831     5,135

