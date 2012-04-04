FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYMEX-U.S. crude ends lower as inventories rise
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 4, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 6 years ago

NYMEX-U.S. crude ends lower as inventories rise

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. crude stocks up 9 mln bbls last week-EIA
    * Dollar strengthens, helps pressure crude
    * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims data 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

    NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell a
second straight session on Wednesday, dropping more than 2
percent after a government report showed crude oil inventories
last week rose much more sharply than expected in the United
States.	
    Concerns about downside risks to the euro zone economic
outlook expressed by European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi pressured the euro to its lowest level against the dollar
in three weeks, adding to the pressure on oil.	
    A stronger dollar can pressure dollar-denominated oil by
making it more expensive for consumers using other currencies.	
    Wednesday's push lower came after the previous day's losses
on indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve that the central
bank was less inclined to implement any more monetary stimulus.
 	
    Rising domestic production and imports pushed up U.S. crude
oil inventories by 9.01 million barrels last week, the Energy
Information Administration said in its weekly report.	
    The inventory rise put stocks at their highest since June
2011 and 4.7 million barrels above the year-ago period.	
    Distillate stocks rose slightly, by 19,000 barrels, while
gasoline stocks fell 1.46 million barrels, the EIA said.	
    U.S. oil inventories, crude oil stocks were expected to have
risen last week by 2.2 million barrels, a Reuters poll of
analysts taken ahead of weekly stocks reports
showed.  	
   Gasoline stockpiles were expected to be down 1.4 million
barrels and distillate stocks were estimated to be down 400,000
barrels, the survey showed.	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude 
 fell $2.54, or 2.44 percent, to settle at $101.47 a 
barrel, a penny below the 100-day moving average, and having
traded from $101.08 to $104.12.	
    * U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that the time
for diplomacy with Iran is not infinite and that all options
remain on the table. 	
    * Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500 barrel per day (bpd)
Beaumont, Texas, refinery began a planned overhaul on Sunday on
Crude Distillation Unit B, a coking unit, and other associated
units, a company spokeswoman said. 	
    * U.S. businesses added 209,000 jobs in March, according to
the ADP National Employment Report. The report by the payrolls
processor was slightly above economists' expectations for a gain
of 200,000 jobs. 	
    * The U.S. March nonfarm payrolls report from the U.S. Labor
Department due on Friday is expected to show a gain of 203,000
jobs, including a rise in private payrolls of 218,000.
 	
       	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks fell for a second day as investors faced the
prospect of no new monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve
and as a poorly received bond auction in Spain suggested the
effects of earlier European funding operations may be waning. 	
    * Copper fell more than 3 percent, its most in nearly two
months, swept up in a broader retreat of risk assets the day
after minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
dashed hopes for another round of monetary stimulus anytime
soon. 	
    * Gold fell to its lowest in nearly three months, sliding
for a second  straight session the day after minutes of the
latest Federal Reserve policy meeting doused hopes for further
U.S. monetary  stimulus. 	
    	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT)
on Thursday.	
    * U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage
data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.	
	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   101.47   -2.54  -2.4%  101.08  104.12  285,784  245,541
 CLc2   102.03   -2.52  -2.4%  101.63  104.63  100,728   72,891
 LCOc1  122.34   -2.52  -2.0%  122.30  124.99  234,880  197,645
 RBc1   3.3336 -0.0618  -1.8%  3.3049  3.4113   72,378   72,414
 RBc2   3.2628 -0.0518  -1.6%  3.2446  3.3279   67,496   51,822
 HOc1   3.1609 -0.0666  -2.1%  3.1587  3.2374   50,933   53,227
 HOc2   3.1689 -0.0662  -2.1%  3.1669  3.2442   24,523   25,904
                                                                     
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Apr 03   30D AVG     Apr 03  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        648,606   542,362   602,956  1,569,070    -6,405
 RBOB         232,692   201,824   149,044    347,674      -129
 HO           115,317   126,973   140,210    280,831     5,135

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.