U.S. crude ends lower on jobs data, Iran talks
April 9, 2012

U.S. crude ends lower on jobs data, Iran talks

* Anemic labor market may spur QE3 -poll
    * U.S. crude stocks seen up on imports -poll
    * Coming up: API petroleum stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT
Tuesday

    NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell on
M onday, resuming trading after a three-day holiday weekend, as
slower-than-expected jobs growth for March stoked demand worries
and renewed talks on Iran's nuclear program eased
supply-disruption worries.	
    U.S. jobs growth slowed to 120,000 in March, the smallest
increase since October, according to U.S. Labor Department data
released on Friday. The increase was far below economists'
expectations in a Reuters poll for a 203,000 rise.	
    The unemployment rate edged down to 8.2 percent, from 8.3
percent in February, but this was because some people gave up
searching for work, the data showed. 
    Negotiations between Iran and world powers over Tehran's
disputed nuclear program will resume on April 14 in Istanbul,
which analysts said reduces the risk of an immediate
Iran-related supply shrinkage.
    Traders will refocus on weekly U.S. inventory reports, the
first of which will come from the industry group American
Petroleum Institute, due on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT).
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will follow with its
report on Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).	
    A Reuters poll ahead of the reports forecast that domestic
crude stockpiles rose 2.1 million barrels in the week to April 6
as imports likely rose. Distillate inventories gained 100,000
barrels and gasoline supplies fell 1.0 million barrels while
refinery utilization ticked up 0.2 percentage point.    	
    	
   FUNDAMENTALS
   * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May delivery
 settled at $102.46 a barrel, down 85 cents, or 0.82
percent, after trading between $100.81 and $102.55. Losses were
pared as traders bought back after prices hit session lows.
    * In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery 
settled at $122.67, falling 76 cents, or 0.62 percent, after
trading between $121.02 and $122.86. 
    * Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened slightly to
$20.21 at the close, from $20.12 on Thursday. 
    * NYMEX May gasoline settled at $3.2967 a gallon,
down 4.38 cents, or 1.31 percent, after trading from $3.2555 to
$3.3340. The day's low as the lowest since March 7. 	
    * NYMEX May heating oil fell 2.33 cents or 0.74 percent to
settle at $3.1459 a gallon, trading from $3.1109 to $3.1650.	
    * Eleven of 15 primary dealers -- large financial
institutions doing business directly with the U.S. Federal
Reserve -- said in a Reuters poll that the Fed will eventually
ramp up a third round of stimulus. The respondents cited anemic
growth in the U.S. jobs market. 
    * Maintenance and refinery losses despite a recent fuel
price increase will cause Chinese oil companies to trim crude
oil throughput at major refineries to a 35-month low this month,
following a large cut in March, a Reuters poll showed.
 
    * China's annual inflation rate jumped more than expected in
March to 3.6 percent due to volatile food prices, but economists
believe price pressures will moderate over the rest of the year.
 	
    * March temperatures were the warmest for the month for the
contiguous United States since modern record-keeping began in
1895, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.
A total of 15,292 high-temperature records were broken and
hundreds of locations experienced records for the month, the
NOAA said. 
    * U.S. refinery margins rose about 2 percent in the week
ending April 6 as gasoline and distillate crack spreads
strengthened, Credit Suisse said in a report.[ID: nL2E8F92US] 	
          
    MARKETS NEWS
    * U.S. equities fell for a fourth straight session on
investor disappointment with the March jobs report. 	
    *  The euro rose against the dollar and the yen in thin
trading on the lower-than-expected U.S. jobs growth that opened
the possibility of more easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
 
    * Copper futures in New York sank 2 percent in heavy
trading, falling under the weight of the U.S. jobs report and
rising inflation in China. 
    * Gold rose almost 1 percent in thin trading, breaking ranks
with other commodities and equities, after the disappointing
U.S. jobs data revived speculation that the Fed might try to
stimulate the U.S. economy. 
 
    UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA
    * IBD U.S. consumer confidence data for April, 10 a.m. EDT

        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   102.46   -0.85  -0.8%  100.81  102.60  183,176  242,903
 CLc2   102.98   -0.85  -0.8%  101.36  103.12   64,798   83,082
 LCOc1  122.67   -0.76  -0.6%  121.02  122.86   88,109  183,560
 RBc1   3.2967 -0.0438  -1.3%  3.2555  3.3340   37,968   58,685
 RBc2   3.2346 -0.0420  -1.3%  3.1976  3.2649   29,367   41,237
 HOc1   3.1459 -0.0233  -0.7%  3.1109   3.165   30,426   54,487
 HOc2   3.1567 -0.0218  -0.7%  3.1211  3.1740   16,439   21,133
                                                                                           
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Apr 05   30D AVG     Apr 06  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        383,530   490,678   598,220  1,555,101     1,139
 RBOB         121,956   155,875   158,049    354,881       -30
 HO            75,925   104,483   135,087    283,719        -7

