NYMEX-Crude ends higher as U.S. products stocks slump
April 11, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 6 years ago

NYMEX-Crude ends higher as U.S. products stocks slump

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. refined products stocks fell sharply last week-EIA
    * U.S. crude stocks rose last week - EIA
    * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims data 8:30 a.m. EDT

    NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on
Wednesday, after two days of lower settlements, boosted by
government data showing domestic fuel stocks fell much more than
expected last week, overshadowing an increase in crude
inventories.	
    Domestic crude oil inventories rose for the third straight
time last week while product stockpiles plunged, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration said in a report. 	
    Domestic crude stocks rose 2.79 million barrels in the week
to April 6 as refinery capacity utilization slipped.	
    But gasoline stockpiles fell 4.28 million barrels and
distillate stocks fell 4.0 million barrels.	
    Crude stocks were expected to be up 2.1 million barrels, a
Reuters survey of analysts taken ahead of the API report showed.
Gasoline stocks were expected to be down 1.3 million barrels and
distillate stocks down, but only by 200,000 barrels.	
    A weaker dollar also helped support dollar-denominated
crude. The euro rose against the dollar and the yen as a
European Central Bank policymaker fueled hopes of more
bond-buying by the ECB, but investors saw little reason to push
the euro zone single currency outside recent ranges. 	
    ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the scale of
market pressure on Spain is not justified given the reforms
being undertaken by its government and that the ECB still has
its bond-buying program as an option. 	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude 
 rose $1.68, or 1.66 percent, to $102.70 a 
barrel, having traded from $100.84 to $103.13.	
    * U.S. economic activity kept growing moderately in the late
winter months but rising energy prices were beginning to worry
manufacturers and retailers across the country, the Federal
Reserve said. 	
    * Inventories of European crude oil and refined products
were steady in March, according to data from industry monitor
Euroilstock, but were down versus year-ago. 	
    * Chicago spot ultra-low sulfur diesel slumped after a
refiner flooded the markets with new barrels, traders said.
Chicago ULSD fell 14.00 cents a gallon to 14.50 cents under the
benchmark NYMEX May heating oil futures contract. Traders said
BP Plc, operator of the Whiting, Indiana, refinery, was
the major seller. 	
    * North Dakota's crude oil output hit a record high in
February. Production rose by about 12,000 barrels per day (bpd),
to more than 558,000 bpd, state regulator data showed.
 	
    * Iran has lowered its May official selling price for
Iranian Heavy crude to lifters in Northwest Europe and the
Mediterranean, a trade source said. 	
    * Delta Air Lines may partner with JP Morgan 
to help run the ConocoPhillips' idled Trainer,
Pennsylvania, refinery if the air carrier decides to purchase
the plant, CNBC reported. 	
        	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * An encouraging start to the earnings season helped U.S.
stocks finish higher, ending a five-day streak of losses. 	
    * Copper steadied near $8,000 a tonne after the previous
session's 4-percent plunge, but traders said the twin concerns
of slowing U.S. and Chinese growth could soon prompt another
bout of selling. 	
	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230
GMT) on Thursday.	
    * U.S. EIA natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT
(1430 GMT) on Thursday.	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   102.70    1.68   1.7%  100.84  103.13  258,103  312,927
 CLc2   103.18    1.62   1.6%  101.40  103.62  112,725  115,717
 LCOc1  120.18    0.30   0.3%  119.05  120.80  175,039  223,005
 RBc1   3.2955  0.0459   1.4%  3.2317  3.2995   57,852   69,634
 RBc2   3.2157  0.0333   1.1%  3.1640  3.2216   55,375   44,169
 HOc1   3.1149  0.0192   0.6%  3.0796  3.1326   52,079   59,812
 HOc2   3.1216  0.0174   0.6%  3.0885  3.1400   39,949   27,387
                                                                             
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Apr 10   30D AVG     Apr 10  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        588,576   639,126   581,201  1,563,132    -4,784
 RBOB         180,495   180,752   161,409    350,711    -2,476
 HO           145,512   129,466   133,491    279,001    -4,725

