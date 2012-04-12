NYMEX-Crude ends higher a 2nd day on China GDP hopes

* Weaker dollar supportive to oil prices * IEA says tight oil supply conditions easing * Coming up: Brent May crude contract expiry Friday NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday for a second straight session, lifted by a weaker dollar and talk that China will report stronger-then-expected economic growth data on Friday. While news that U.S. initial jobless claims hit a two-month high last week and more applications were received in the prior week than initially reported briefly weighed on oil prices, analysts said the data kept the possibility of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve in play. A weaker dollar usually is supportive to dollar-denominated oil prices by making the commodity less expensive for consumers using other currencies. Also providing a boost to crude was caution ahead of revived talks between Iran and the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany about Tehran's disputed nuclear program. The major powers want Iran "to demonstrate, clearly, in the actions they propose that they have truly abandoned any nuclear weapons ambitions," U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday. Concern about a conflict affecting Iran's oil exports and shipping lanes in the region has pushed oil prices up this year, along with tightening sanctions already curbing Iran's exports. Traders and analysts noted that crude prices have eased because of the revived talks, but also remained wary that a failure of the upcoming negotiations may bring the "fear premium" back into the market even more aggressively. Ahead of the May Brent crude contract's expiration on Friday, Brent's premium to U.S. crude narrowed to $16.50 before rallying back end at $18.07 a barrel based on settlements. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude rose 94 cents, or 0.92 percent, to settle at $103.64 a barrel, having traded from $102.39 to $104.24. * The oil market has broken a two-year cycle of tightening supply conditions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a monthly report, as demand softens and Saudi Arabia increases output. * Saudi Arabia has hiked output to around 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, up about 100,000 bpd on the month, and the country's oil minister said the kingdom would pump more if needed. * India will raise retail prices of subsidized fuels, including diesel, once parliament approves the finance bill for the current fiscal year early next month, a senior government source with knowledge of the matter said. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks rose as lower Italian bond yields eased some euro-zone concerns and rumors about China's strong GDP growth bolstered investors' appetite for risk. * Copper jumped over 2 percent, swept up in a broader-based rally in the base metals and other risk asset markets, as investors' concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased and Chinese growth prospects turned more positive. * Spot gold prices jumped more than 1 percent, with technical buying a strengthening euro and hopes for a Fed stimulus to the U.S. economy cited as driving a late-morning recovery in bullion, which had declined in early trade. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS *May Brent crude contract on the IntercontinentalExchange expires on Friday. * U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 103.64 0.94 0.9% 102.39 104.24 252,765 283,008 CLc2 104.10 0.92 0.9% 102.86 104.69 140,137 126,443 LCOc1 121.71 1.53 1.3% 119.28 121.86 120,877 178,711 RBc1 3.3567 0.0612 1.9% 3.2820 3.3604 52,109 73,563 RBc2 3.2698 0.0541 1.7% 3.2010 3.2740 41,570 57,386 HOc1 3.1663 0.0514 1.7% 3.1033 3.1708 49,416 63,184 HOc2 3.1720 0.0504 1.6% 3.1101 3.1758 42,785 42,482 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Apr 11 30D AVG Apr 11 NET CHNG CRUDE 725,022 637,180 579,550 1,565,912 -2,780 RBOB 155,786 200,757 161,409 350,711 -2,476 HO 156,938 161,042 133,491 279,001 -4,725