NYMEX-Crude ends higher a 2nd day on China GDP hopes
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
April 12, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Crude ends higher a 2nd day on China GDP hopes

* Weaker dollar supportive to oil prices
    * IEA says tight oil supply conditions easing
    * Coming up: Brent May crude contract expiry Friday

    NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on
Thursday for a second straight session, lifted by a weaker
dollar and talk that China will report stronger-then-expected
economic growth data on Friday.	
    While news that U.S. initial jobless claims hit a two-month
high last week and more applications were received in the prior
week than initially reported briefly weighed on oil prices,
analysts said the data kept the possibility of more stimulus
from the Federal Reserve in play. 	
    A weaker dollar usually is supportive to dollar-denominated
oil prices by making the commodity less expensive for consumers
using other currencies.	
    Also providing a boost to crude was caution ahead of revived
talks between Iran and the five permanent members of the U.N.
Security Council plus Germany about Tehran's disputed nuclear
program.	
    The major powers want Iran "to demonstrate, clearly, in the
actions they propose that they have truly abandoned any nuclear
weapons ambitions," U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said
on Thursday. 	
    Concern about a conflict affecting Iran's oil exports and
shipping lanes in the region has pushed oil prices up this year,
along with tightening sanctions already curbing Iran's exports.	
    Traders and analysts noted that crude prices have eased
because of the revived talks, but also remained wary that a
failure of the upcoming negotiations may bring the "fear
premium" back into the market even more aggressively.	
    Ahead of the May Brent crude contract's expiration on
Friday, Brent's premium to U.S. crude narrowed to
$16.50 before rallying back end at $18.07 a barrel based on
settlements.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude 
 rose 94 cents, or 0.92 percent, to settle at $103.64 a 
barrel, having traded from $102.39 to $104.24.	
    * The oil market has broken a two-year cycle of tightening
supply conditions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in
a monthly report, as demand softens and Saudi Arabia increases
output. 	
    * Saudi Arabia has hiked output to around 10 million barrels
per day (bpd) in April, up about 100,000 bpd on the month, and
the country's oil minister said the kingdom would pump more if
needed. 	
    * India will raise retail prices of subsidized fuels,
including diesel, once parliament approves the finance bill for
the current fiscal year early next month, a senior government
source with knowledge of the matter said. 	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks rose as lower Italian bond yields eased some
euro-zone concerns and rumors about China's strong GDP growth
bolstered investors' appetite for risk. 	
    * Copper jumped over 2 percent, swept up in a broader-based
rally in the base metals and other risk asset markets, as
investors' concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased and Chinese
growth prospects turned more positive. 	
    * Spot gold prices jumped more than 1 percent, with
technical buying a strengthening euro and hopes for a Fed
stimulus to the U.S. economy cited as driving a late-morning
recovery in bullion, which had declined in early trade. 	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    *May Brent crude contract on the IntercontinentalExchange
expires on Friday.	
    * U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data
at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   103.64    0.94   0.9%  102.39  104.24  252,765  283,008
 CLc2   104.10    0.92   0.9%  102.86  104.69  140,137  126,443
 LCOc1  121.71    1.53   1.3%  119.28  121.86  120,877  178,711
 RBc1   3.3567  0.0612   1.9%  3.2820  3.3604   52,109   73,563
 RBc2   3.2698  0.0541   1.7%  3.2010  3.2740   41,570   57,386
 HOc1   3.1663  0.0514   1.7%  3.1033  3.1708   49,416   63,184
 HOc2   3.1720  0.0504   1.6%  3.1101  3.1758   42,785   42,482
                                                                            
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Apr 11   30D AVG     Apr 11  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        725,022   637,180   579,550  1,565,912    -2,780
 RBOB         155,786   200,757   161,409    350,711    -2,476
 HO           156,938   161,042   133,491    279,001    -4,725

