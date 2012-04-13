NYMEX-Crude down on China GDP, U.S. consumer sentiment

* Slower-than-expected Chinese economic growth hits oil * Dip in U.S. consumer sentiment adds to bearish tone * CFTC-Oil speculators reduce U.S. crude net longs * Coming up: API petroleum stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell on Friday, following gains the previous two days, after data from China showed lower-than-expected quarterly economic growth, going against market speculation that pushed up prices in the previous session. U.S. consumer sentiment slipped modestly in early April due to higher gasoline prices, according to the weekly Thomson Reuters/Univeristy of Michigan survey, also helping to pull down crude futures. In addition, the Economic Cycle Research Institute's measure of U.S. economic growth eased last week, which was bearish for oil futures, though the annualized rate continued to improve. Iran and six world powers prepared for Saturday's resumption of talks about Tehran's disputed nuclear program, making oil traders cautious, although no major breakthroughs are expected at the meeting to be held in Istanbul. Iran's tensions with the West over its nuclear program have caused oil prices to rise in recent months and led to the United States and the European Union apply sanctions against the Islamic Republic. To avoid impact of the sanctions, Iran is concealing the destination of its oil sales by disabling tracking systems aboard its tanker fleet, making it difficult to assess how much crude Tehran is exporting. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude settled at $102.83 a barrel, down 81 cents, or 0.78 percent, after trading between $102.61 and $103.90. * For the week, front-month crude dipped 48 cents, or 0.46 percent, after ending up at $103.31 in the week to April 4. Front-month crude has fallen in four of the last five weeks. * In London, ICE Brent crude expired and settled at $121.83, up 12 cents, or 0.10 percent, after trading between $120.77 to $122. * For the week, front-month Brent fell $1.60, or 1.3 percent, after closing higher at $123.43 in the week to April 4. Like U.S. crude, front-month Brent has dropped in four of the last five weeks. * Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $19, from $18.07 on Thursday. * NYMEX May RBOB futures fell 1.06 cents, or 0.32 percent, to settle at $3.3461 a gallon, after trading from $3.32 to $3.3774. For the week, the contract eked out a 0.56-cent gain. Front-month RBOB has advanced for nine weeks in 10. * NYMEX May heating oil futures edged up 0.83 cent, or 0.26 percent, to settle at $3.1746 a gallon, after trading between $3.1510 to $3.1881. For the week, the contract rose 0.54 cent, or 0.17 percent, up for the second straight week. * Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 10 by 26,000 contracts to 199,924, according to a weekly report from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. [ID: nEMS26LQG7} * The annual rate of growth in China's gross domestic product slowed to 8.1 percent in the first quarter, weakest pace in nearly three years, and below the consensus forecast of 8.3 percent. That reading marked a drop from the fourth-quarter rate of 8.9 percent. * China's implied oil demand rose moderately in March from a year ago, but was at a five-month low on a daily basis as refineries scaled back runs to the lowest since October due to maintenance and poor refining margins. {ID:nL3E8FD1UJ] * U.S. consumer prices rose modestly in March, boosting the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve has room to provide more support for the economy if needed. * Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and with its fellow OPEC members are working to bring down high oil prices, Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said from Seoul. * South Sudan said Toyota Tsusho would soon make a financial proposal to construct a pipeline that will transport the country's oil to a port in Kenya for export after the Japanese company completes a feasibility study. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. equities fell, ending lower for the second straight week, as concerns about the pace of global growth sparked a selloff in financial shares. * The euro declined against the dollar, hurt by higher Spanish borrowing costs and the slower-than-expected Chinese economic growth. * Copper fell below $8,000 a tonne for the first time in three months, finishing the week down 4 percent on the weak Chinese economic data. * Gold prices slipped below $1.670 an ounce, pausing after staging their largest one-week rally since late February as the dollar firmed against key currencies. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. retail sales for March, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), Monday * New York (Empire State) Business Index for April, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), Monday SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 102.83 -0.81 -0.8% 102.61 103.90 196,342 271,285 CLc2 103.32 -0.78 -0.8% 103.07 104.34 95,896 145,281 LCOc1 121.83 0.12 0.1% 120.77 122.00 12,294 125,983 RBc1 3.3461 -0.0106 -0.3% 3.3200 3.3774 47,465 55,045 RBc2 3.2667 -0.0031 -0.1% 3.2396 3.2913 44,284 41,467 HOc1 3.1746 0.0083 0.3% 3.1510 3.1881 51,536 55,413 HOc2 3.1789 0.0069 0.2% 3.1554 3.1910 47,778 42,872 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Apr 12 30D AVG Apr 12 NET CHNG CRUDE 443,490 740,663 576,226 1,579,841 -13,929 RBOB 153,130 158,543 158,049 354,881 -30 HO 160,269 161,226 135,087 283,719 -7