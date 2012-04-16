NYMEX-Crude ends up on earlier Seaway reversal target

* Seaway pipeline reversal expected ahead of schedule * Iran talks trim crude geopolitical risk premium * POLL-U.S. crude seen up, products down last week * Coming up: API petroleum stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures ended slightly higher on Monday as news of an earlier target date for the reversal of the Seaway oil pipeline prompted heavy transatlantic spread trading. Pipeline owners Enterprise Product Partners and Enbridge plan to advance the reversal of the flow of the pipeline by mid-May, pending regulatory approval, about two weeks ahead of schedule. The reversal would help ease the glut in U.S. crude stockpiles in the Midwest as the pipeline will bring Canadian oil and North Dakota crude directly to the U.S. Gulf Coast. U.S. crude futures fell in early trade as the resumption of talks in Istanbul between Iran and six world powers during the weekend over Tehran's disputed nuclear program elicited positive reaction from oil investors. Negotiators from Iran and the world powers agreed to meet again on May 23 in Baghdad. However, the United States remained on guard and President Barack Obama said more sanctions would be imposed against the Islamic Republic if there was no breakthrough in the talks in the coming months. Gasoline futures fell more than 2 percent and heating oil futures closed nearly 2 percent lower as the Brent-WTI spread crashed to just above $15 at the close, from $19 on Friday. CL-LCOc1=R Traders will train their sights on U.S. weekly inventory reports, the first of which will come from the industry group American Petroleum Institute, after the market closes on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). The Energy Information Administration will follow with its report on Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Ahead of the reports, a Reuters poll forecast that domestic crude stocks rose 1.6 million barrels in the week to April 13. Distillate stocks fell 100,000 barrels and gasoline stocks declined 900,000 barrels, the poll also showed. FUNDAMENTALS: * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May delivery, which expires on Friday, settled at $102.93 a barrel, up 10 cents, or 0.10 percent, after trading between $101.80 and $103.37. * U.S. June crude settled at $103.37, up 5 cents, while ICE Brent June crude settled down $2.53, or 2.09 percent, at $118.86, narrowing the Brent premium against U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R to $15.31. The June/June premium ended at $17.89 on Friday. * U.S. lawmakers pushed for more sanctions against Iran, unimpressed with the results of talks between Tehran and six world powers in Istanbul over the weekend. * Americans shrugged off high gasoline prices in March, helping push retail sales 0.8 percent higher in March, following a 1.0 percent increase in February, U.S. Commerce Department data showed. * U.S. gasoline pump prices fell 1.7 cents to $3.92 a gallon last week, the EIA said. At that level, gasoline prices are just 7.8 cents more expensive than a year ago, the EIA said in its weekly survey of service stations. * U.S. refinery product margins fell by about 6 percent on average in the week ended April 13, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report. [ID: nL2E8FG39U] * The pace of manufacturing growth in New York state slowed sharply in April to its lowest level in five months, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report. [ID: nN9E8E5015] * U.S. heating demand this week is expected to be 44.7 percent below normal, with heating oil demand averaging 55 percent below normal and that for natural gas averaging 42.4 percent off normal, according to a weekly forecast from the National Weather Service. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. equities rose as strong U.S. retail sales data helped large-cap consumer stocks. * The euro rallied against the dollar and the yen in largely technical trading. * Copper touched a three-month low under $8,000 a tonne for a second straight day, pressured by diminishing second-quarter demand prospects due to slowing economic growth in China and Europe's festering debt crisis. * Gold prices fell for a second straight day in quiet trade, following crude oil's losses, on worries about Spain's ability to repay its debt, which brought the euro zone debt crisis into focus again. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. Energy Information Administration's U.S. weekly petroleum inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT), Wednesday SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 102.93 0.10 0.1% 101.80 103.37 277,858 227,259 CLc2 103.37 0.05 0.1% 102.28 103.84 134,452 111,544 LCOc1 118.68 -2.53 -2.1% 118.20 121.00 225,649 15,614 RBc1 3.2670 -0.0791 -2.4% 3.2615 3.3502 60,923 69,078 RBc2 3.1941 -0.0726 -2.2% 3.1893 3.2667 54,722 56,793 HOc1 3.1166 -0.0580 -1.8% 3.1135 3.1746 48,219 62,550 HOc2 3.1220 -0.0569 -1.8% 3.1183 3.1781 37,192 50,450 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Apr 13 30D AVG Apr 13 NET CHNG CRUDE 677,515 501,173 572,162 1,585,280 -5,439 RBOB 167,699 190,809 164,817 354,451 1,193 HO 126,820 176,977 130,355 281,547 3,054 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)