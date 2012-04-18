FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude ends lower as inventories keep rising
#Funds News
April 18, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Crude ends lower as inventories keep rising

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. crude stocks rose last week, products fell-EIA
    * Japan, Taiwan to lower crude imports from Iran
    * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims data 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

    NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell on
Wednesday after a government report showed oil inventories rose
more than expected last week to post the biggest four-week
increase in over three years.	
    The rise in crude inventories outweighed
larger-than-expected drawdowns in gasoline and distillate
stockpiles.	
    U.S. crude stocks rose 3.86 million barrels in the week to
April 13, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said,
much more than the forecast in a Reuters poll for a gain of 1.4
million barrels. 	
    Gasoline stocks fell 3.67 million barrels and distillate
inventories fell 2.91 million barrels, exceeding the expected
drawdowns.	
    Front-month Brent crude also fell, but losses were less than
for its U.S. counterpart and Brent's premium to the U.S.
benchmark rallied back above $14 a barrel after
slipping to $12.99 intraday.	
       	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude 
 fell $1.53, or 1.47 percent, to settle at $102.67 a
barrel, having traded from $102.19 to $104.51. The intraday low
neared the 100-day moving average of $101.86.	
    * Taiwan's state-owned oil firm CPC Corp is reducing imports
from Iran and will follow the schedule of U.S. sanctions in
deciding when to cut them completely, its chairman said, joining
other Asian buyers in scaling back dealings with Tehran.
 	
    * Japan will cut its Iranian crude purchases by almost 80
percent in April compared to the first two months of the year as
buyers comply with Western sanctions, trade sources said. The
cuts, amounting to 250,000 barrels per day, are the steepest yet
by the four Asian nations that buy most of Iran's 2.2 million
bpd of exports. 	
    * U.S. regulators have narrowed the universe of big
commodity market players that will get slapped with an expensive
"swap dealer" tag, but left room to later adjust rules that are
being finalized on Wednesday. 	
    * Libya's National Oil Corporation said it has kept the May
official selling price on its key export crude Es Sider
unchanged from April. Prices for Mellitah, Brega and Sirteca
were lowered by 10-15 cents a barrel while only the price of Bu
Attifel was raised by 10 cents a barrel. 	
    * China is expected to launch crude oil futures within the
year, a senior government official said, as the world's
second-largest oil consumer and crude buyer aims to increase its
say in oil pricing. 	
    * Chinese authorities are deciding between two competing
plans, one which would establish dollar-denominated contracts
and another with contracts denominated in yuan.    	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * Copper steadied above $8,000 per tonne in thin volume on
concerns another flare-up in the euro zone debt crisis may spur
a greater move to safer-haven assets. 	
    * The euro slipped for a second straight session as euro
zone debt worries mounted one day ahead of a bond sale in Spain,
seen as a test of Madrid's capacity to grapple with financial
and budgetary pressures. The dollar index strengthened.
 	
    * U.S. stocks fell, a day after Wall Street's largest gains
in a month, as uninspiring earnings from tech bellwethers IBM
 and Intel gave investors a reason to take
profits. 	
    * Gold fell for a fourth session, its longest losing streak
this year, as lackluster physical demand from major Asian
consumers and weak oil prices sent the metal lower in quiet
trade. 	
    	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. jobless claims due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on
Thursday.	
    * U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage
data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday.	
    * NYMEX May crude contract expiration on Friday.	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   102.67   -1.53  -1.5%  102.19  104.51  183,189  244,523
 CLc2   103.12   -1.52  -1.5%  102.63  104.94  178,476  157,359
 LCOc1  117.97   -0.81  -0.7%  116.70  118.85  237,548  248,479
 RBc1   3.2027 -0.0313  -1.0%  3.1411  3.2309   62,412   60,926
 RBc2   3.1489 -0.0263  -0.8%  3.0985  3.1752   85,513   61,273
 HOc1   3.1182 -0.0084  -0.3%  3.0900  3.1293   34,943   43,422
 HOc2   3.1219 -0.0089  -0.3%  3.0935  3.1340   36,323   35,317
                                                                                  
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Apr 17   30D AVG     Apr 17  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        600,863   676,818   577,165  1,570,513    22,261
 RBOB         258,506   185,594   168,766    367,926     2,966
 HO           119,243   122,426   122,286    329,753     2,513

